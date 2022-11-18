Read full article on original website
Marcus Jones Grounds Jets With Punt Return, Patriots Win 10-3: WATCH
FOXBORO — In Week 11 of the 2022 NFL Season, rookie cornerback and return specialist Marcus Jones became a New England Patriot. Locked in a 3-3 tie deep into the fourth quarter of what had been an ugly divisional matchup between the two rivals, Jones readied himself to return a punt from Jets punter Braden Mann. The ex-Houston Cougar fielded the punt and returned it 84-yards to break the tie and seal the 10-3 victory for New England at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.
Saturday Dolphins Mailbag: Chubb, Rowe, D-Line, and More
Saturday edition of a bye-week-long supersized SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. Are you buying into the theory that acquiring Bradley Chubb shows a shifting of defensive philosophy? Prioritizing elite pass rushers over elite cornerbacks? Our plan with Howard and Byron was always extremely fragile because it depended on both being healthy at the same time.
Cowboys vs. Giants on Thanksgiving: Odds Have a Heavy Favorite
FRISCO - As the Dallas Cowboys readied to go to Minnesota to face the 8-1 Vikings, the oddsmakers made "America's Team'' a two-point favorite. Even after the failure at Green Bay. On the road. Against a winning foe. And the Cowboys won 40-3. Did the oddsmakers know something? Do they...
Cowboys at Vikings: Justin Jefferson Guarantees ‘We’ll Get This Win!’
Minnesota Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson has earned the right to display some unwavering confidence during his rise to becoming one of the best players in the NFL. And even after the Dallas Cowboys held him to one of the worst performances of his career last season, he's not holding back how he thinks things will play out when the two teams meet for the fourth straight season on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Four Winners, Three Losers From Steelers Fall to Bengals
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers played one of the best halves of their season and one of their worst in the same game. It resulted in a 37-30 loss to their division rival, the Cincinnati Bengals, but did provide some tangible evidence of steps forward. The offense put up more...
Panthers roster moves: Chinn activated to 53-man roster, LB signed
The Carolina Panthers activated starting safety Jeremy Chinn from injured reserve on Saturday ahead of the team’s Week 11 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday. Chinn had been sidelined on the inactive list for six weeks after sustaining a hamstring injury in the first...
Ohio State’s Miyan Williams, Jaxon Smith-Njigba Unavailable At Maryland
Ohio State running back Miyan Williams and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba are among the nine players unavailable for Saturday’s game at Maryland, which kicks off at 3:30 p.m. on ABC. Williams suffered an apparent right ankle injury in the second quarter of last week’s win over Indiana. He was...
Houston Texans Inactives vs. Commanders: Eno Benjamin, Derek Stingley Jr. Out
HOUSTON -- Houston Texans running back Eno Benjamin is inactive for his first game with his new team Sunday against the Washington Commanders at NRG stadium. Benjamin wasn't expected to play after only practicing Thursday and Friday as he works to absorb the playbook after joining the AFC South club off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday.
Saints Add Thompson, Durant and Waive Vannett, Holtz
The Saints made several transactions on Saturday ahead of tomorrow's matchup with the Rams. The team signed offensive lineman Yasir Durant and defensive back Bryce Thompson to the active roster, waiving tight ends J.P. Holtz and Nick Vannett in corresponding moves. As far as standard elevations from the practice squad,...
WATCH: Oklahoma RB Eric Gray Interview
Watch Oklahoma running back Eric Gray meet with the media on Monday, Nov. 21 ahead of the Sooners' Week 13 matchup with the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday in Lubbock, TX. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
How Daniel Jones Compares to NFL Peers in 2022
Quarterback Daniel Jones has become one of the more controversial topics in the NFL over the last few years. Some believe Jones was not given a fair chance from the start, which is why he hasn’t progressed as much as fans would have hoped. Others believe that Jones simply...
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers vs Ravens
Carolina Panthers (3-7) vs Baltimore Ravens (6-3) TV: CBS (Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin) Listen: 99.7 The Fox (Anish Shroff, Jake Delhomme, Jim Szoke, Kristen Balboni) Live updates: Follow @AllPanthers_ or @Callihan_ on Twitter. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us...
Cam Akers Strong Showing Overshadowed By Rams Loss to Saints
It is clearly not the best of times for the 2022 Los Angeles Rams. The defending Super Bowl champions have dropped to 3-7 on the season after a 27-20 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Caesars Superdome. It was Los Angeles’ fourth-straight defeat, continuing their descent into last place in the NFC West … a division which by preseason consensus was expected to be theirs.
49ers-Cardinals Week 11 Monday Night Live Blog from Mexico City
MEXICO CITY -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 11 Monday night road game against the Arizona Cardinals. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box. 2:55 The 49ers SHOULD blow out Arizona. The Cardinals are a deeply flawed team...
All-American Couple: Oklahoma P Michael Turk’s Marriage Proposal to SS Grace Lyons Goes Viral
NORMAN — Oklahoma senior Michael Turk woke up Saturday morning an All-America candidate. He fell sleep engaged to the woman of his dreams. Turk’s postgame marriage proposal to another All-American — Sooners shortstop Grace Lyons — was yet another episode in the video life of one of college football’s true showmen.
Trevor Siemian Could Be Best Bears QB Option Now
If an NFL Network report saying Justin Fields has a left shoulder dislocation is true, about anything could happen in terms of his next availability to play. A dislocation can vary greatly depending upon the extent of any damage done to the shoulder itself. In 2019, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky suffered...
Inside the Snap Counts in Eagles Win over Colts
INDIANAPOLIS – With two additions on the defensive side of the ball for the Eagles, and another injury to tight end Dallas Goedert impacting the offensive side, the snap counts from Philly’s 17-16 win over the Colts are worth a closer look. OFFENSE. Tight end Jack Stoll, now...
Broncos’ Biggest Studs & Duds in 22-16 Loss to Raiders
The Denver Broncos allowed the Las Vegas Raiders to complete their sweep for the third straight season, falling at home, 22-16. In the wake of head coach Nathaniel Hackett relinquishing play-calling duties, Denver's offense looked better and more efficient at times, but at the end of the day, it wasn't remotely close to good enough.
Dan Campbell Makes List of NFL Coaches on Hot Seat
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell did not lose confidence in himself or his regime when the team started the 2022 season with a 1-6 record. After defeating the Packers and Bears in back-to-back weeks, Campbell and his young roster have started to execute late in games, proving they are steadily learning how to win close games.
Dolphins in Rare Role as Big Favorites
It truly is a different — in a good way — season for the Miami Dolphins. The latest example comes with the opening point spread for their Week 12 game against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium, which has them favored by 11.5 points, according to BetOnline (www.betonline.ag).
