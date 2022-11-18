Minnesota Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson has earned the right to display some unwavering confidence during his rise to becoming one of the best players in the NFL. And even after the Dallas Cowboys held him to one of the worst performances of his career last season, he's not holding back how he thinks things will play out when the two teams meet for the fourth straight season on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO