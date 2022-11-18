Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Qatar's 12-year World Cup plan undone in one half, as it becomes the first host nation to lose opening match
The moment this might have changed came just seconds before the end of the first half, when midfielder Hassan Al-Haydos fired a pristine cross from the right wing toward the center of the goal, right where his Qatar teammate Almoez Ali was stationed. Everything that preceded this moment had been...
Morgan Freeman fans hurt and angry after actor leads Qatar World Cup opening ceremony
Morgan Freeman is being criticised for performing at the opening ceremony of the Fifa World Cup in Qatar.The 85-year-old actor kicked off the opening ceremony of the football competition on Sunday (20 November) by narrating the opening segment The Calling at Al-Bayt Stadium in Doha.He told the crowd: “We gather here as one big tribe and Earth is the tent we all live in.”This World Cup is being called controversial due to its host country, Qatar, and the concerns over human rights abuses there.For instance, the plight of the migrant workers who helped build Qatar’s infrastructure has been highlighted...
NBC San Diego
History of FIFA World Cup Matches Between USMNT and England
The U.S. and England have had quite the history – and I don’t mean just soccer. But if we are talking about soccer, this Friday will be a match for the ages. The USMNT will face England for the 12th time in history during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
NBC San Diego
Postgame Reactions From USMNT After World Cup Debut Against Wales
The eight-year World Cup drought is over for the U.S. men’s national team. Though the match didn’t end as they would have hoped, they didn’t lose – and that’s all that matters. The USMNT battled their Group B opponent Wales on Monday afternoon and the...
NBC San Diego
Tim Weah Opens Scoring for USMNT Vs. Wales in 2022 World Cup
It was a goal eight years in the making. The United States men’s national team opened the scoring against Wales thanks to Tim Weah in the 36th minute. Weah, a 22-year-old right winger, slipped in the middle of the Welsh defense on a quick counter attack with Christian Pulisic finding him in open space.
NBC San Diego
European Teams Ditch Plan to Wear ‘OneLove' Armbands at World Cup
The captains of seven European teams at the 2022 World Cup will not wear “OneLove” armbands during matches in Qatar after FIFA threatened to hand out yellow cards. England, Wales, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands planned to sport rainbow armbands that said “OneLove” while playing in a country where same-sex relationships are illegal. The seven European nations backed down to keep their captains from facing in-game sanctions.
NBC San Diego
Breaking Down How the FIFA World Cup Extra Time Rules Work
Sometimes 90 minutes of soccer isn’t enough. That’s not the case in group play of the World Cup, where games tied after regulation end in a draw, with both teams receiving a point in the standings. But more than 90 minutes of soccer occasionally is needed in the elimination round of the tournament, creating some of the sport’s most thrilling moments.
NBC San Diego
England Crushes Iran 6-2 in 2022 World Cup Opener
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. England is off and running at the 2022 World Cup. The Three Lions got three points in their first Group B match with a dominant 6-2 victory over Iran...
NBC San Diego
What Are the Biggest World Cup Defeats Ahead of Qatar 2022?
England got off to a hot start in the 2022 World Cup. In its Group B opener against Iran on Monday, the Three Lions roared to a commanding 6-2 win that at one point was a comfortable 4-0 lead. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) found the back of the net twice en route to taking home the game’s Man of the Match Award.
NBC San Diego
Meet Lionel Messi, Argentinian Superstar Ahead of His Final World Cup
Lionel Messi is regarded as one of the greatest soccer players of all time. The 35-year-old from Argentina holds the national record for appearances and is also the country's leader in scored goals of all time, however, Messi announced in October that the 2022 World Cup will be the last of his career.
NBC San Diego
Looking at the USMNT's Best World Cup Finishes Ever
After eight long years, the U.S. men’s national soccer team will make its World Cup return. The U.S. failed to qualify in 2018 in a disappointing result for fans across the country. But the Americans will head to Qatar this year after a strong showing in the CONCACAF qualifying games.
Messi Scores in Fourth World Cup for Argentina
All eyes are on Lionel Messi to see what the all-time great can achieve in Qatar, and he got off to an ideal start in Argentina’s opener.
NBC San Diego
Pundit Alex Scott Sports ‘OneLove' Armband Amid Qatar Opposition
BBC pundit Alex Scott sported a "OneLove" armband on air in support of the LGBTQ+ community ahead of England's opening World Cup match against Iran on Monday. England had turned down wearing the armband in Qatar to prevent any in-game sanctions against captain Harry Kane after FIFA threatened to hand out yellow cards.
NBC San Diego
Every VAR Call at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
VAR – or video assistant referee – is picking up right where it left off. The controversial video review system debuted on the World Cup stage in 2018, overturning 17 of 20 incorrect calls in Russia. It was generally well received at the time, but four years and a lot of club matches later, the tide seems to have turned.
NBC San Diego
Netherlands' Two Late Goals Vs. Senegal Brings Oranje Atop Group A
Netherlands put together some of their best 15 minutes of soccer to beat Senegal 2-0 in its 2022 World Cup opener. Playing at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, the top-ranked African team was without star forward Sadio Mané. Mané, the second-place finisher in this past year’s Ballon d’Or standings, injured his leg earlier this month in a club match with Bayern Munich and ultimately needed surgery, sidelining him for the entirety of the tournament.
Sporticast: U.S. Opens World Cup With Tie as Soccer Industry Seeks Wins
On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the start of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The U.S. Men’s National Team made its tournament debut on Monday, a 1-1 tie against Wales. The team’s results will impact basically every business with soccer interests here in America, including U.S. Soccer, MLS, media partners and sponsors. Many expect the next four years—a span that ends with the 2026 men’s World Cup hosted the U.S., Mexico and Canada—to spur a massive rise in soccer interest for fans...
NBC San Diego
Yunus Musah Becomes Youngest USMNT World Cup Starter
Yunus Musah, a 19-year-old midfielder from New York, will be the youngest player ever to start a game for the United States men’s national team in the World Cup. The USMNT released their starting lineup on Monday ahead of their opener against Wales with the young and healthy Musah on the list.
NBC San Diego
Ecuador's Enner Valencia Scores First Goal of 2022 World Cup on Penalty Kick
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. It didn’t take long for Enner Valencia and Ecuador to rain on Qatar’s parade at the 2022 World Cup. Valencia scored the first goal of the tournament...
NBC San Diego
Americans Plan to Wager $1.8 Billion on the First World Cup With Widespread, Legal Sports Betting
This year's FIFA World Cup is the first men's tournament since the Supreme Court's decision to end the federal ban on sports betting in 2018 allowed a growing list of states to legalize the activity. An estimated 132 million Americans now live in states where sports betting is legal, compared...
NBC San Diego
Gareth Bale, Wales Ties US With Penalty Kick in the 82nd Minute
After 64 long years and 82 minutes, the Cannon delivered for Wales. After going down in the box near the end of the second half, Gareth Bale stepped up to drill a penalty kick past U.S. goalkeeper Matt Turner and tie things up at one apiece. This was the 41st international goal for Bale, the country’s leading goalscorer.
