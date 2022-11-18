Weekend forecast: Cooler temperatures persist, chance of rain building

ORLANDO, Fla. — Update: The chance of rain in Central Florida is expected to build over the weekend, Channel 9 certified meteorologist George Waldenberger said.

Expect a stray shower Saturday morning with a higher chance for light rain Sunday afternoon into the evening.

More rain will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday, but the conditions could dry off for Thanksgiving.

Lows Friday night into Saturday morning will dip back down mostly into the 40s and 50s.

On Saturday, temperatures will climb into the low 70s in much of the WFTV viewing area.

Expect a very chilly start to your Friday, as Central Florida wakes up to temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

The afternoon will stay on the cool side, with a high of 67 degrees forecast for Orlando.

Skies will be partly cloudy Friday and meteorologist Brian Shields said a passing sprinkle is possible.

On Saturday, temperatures will climb into the low 70s in much of the WFTV viewing area; rain chances will be at 20%.

On Sunday, the possibility for rain will increase slightly, with a 30% chance. Another front will likely keep highs in the mid-60s.

Looking ahead to next week, Shields said rain chances will be much higher on Tuesday as moisture rolls in from the Gulf.

