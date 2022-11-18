Read full article on original website
4-day lake-effect snowstorm totals topping 30 inches; Map shows who got how much snow
The snow started Wednesday, November 16 and didn’t stop in some places until this morning, November 20. The National Weather Service is calling this a 96 hour, or four day snowstorm. Admittedly the snowfall totals are hard to tally when new snow keeps falling on already deep snow. The...
Snowstorm timeline: End is near, but not before another foot of snow in some areas
While we are down to 24 hours left in the lake-effect snowstorm, these last hours are going to be windy, snowy and dangerous. Here’s how much additional snow is expected, and when the snow should be all over. We have an arctic cold front racing across Lower Michigan late...
Multi-day lake effect snowfall shatters records
After multiple days with round the clock snowfall, we are finally seeing those showers taper off. As they taper off, snowfall totals are being tallied all across West Michigan.
Here comes the snow! Branch County included in Winter Weather Advisory
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch County will get a taste of the region’s first winter storm today and tonight. It is included in a Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service that will go in effect at 1 p.m. this afternoon and last until 7 a.m. Sunday morning. The National Weather Service Office in North Webster, Indiana is predicting total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and wind gusts up to 40 mph in the advisory area, which includes St. Joseph and LaGrange Counties but not Hillsdale and Steuben Counties.
Winter Storm Warning extended for longer time, more counties, additional snow amounts increased
We are only halfway through the lake-effect snowstorm. With this realization at the National Weather Service, winter storm warnings are being extended in time, counties are being added and additional snow amount forecasts are being increased. First off I want to say the National Weather Service offices do a great...
Here we go again
Kalamazoo, Michigan — After more than 20 inches of snow in parts of West Michigan over the last 48 hours, another blast of snow, wind, and cold was impacting the Mitten. This time an additional 2 to 5 inches of snow was possible, but that's only part of the story. Gusts over 40 mph were creating blowing, drifting, and whiteout conditions, at times.
2 reasons why Lower Michigan can’t get Buffalo-sized six foot snows
There are two basic reasons why Lower Michigan will probably never record six feet of snow in one lake-effect snow event. The amount of lake-effect snow is produced by a combination of two things. First, we need to have a large contrast in temperature from the lake water surface temperature...
Multiple Central Dispatches Across Michigan Report 911 Services Running Again
CCE Central Dispatch is saying that 911 is back to being operational and to call 911 if you have an emergency. Chippewa County Central Dispatch says their 911 services are starting to come back on-line. They are continuing to monitor the situation and will make a final post on their Facebook when they are certain that everything is back up fully.
Tonight's Forecast: Bitter cold, lake effect snow slowly ends
Steady winds and colder temperatures keep the lake effect snow machine running this weekend! Bundle up and drive safe!
BC Christmas Parade organizers hoping to reschedule event after Saturday’s postponement
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Mother Nature turned into a real Grinch over the weekend as the winter storm which socked some areas with almost two feet of snow forced organizers to postpone the Battle Creek Christmas Parade. The announcement was made on Friday as the City of Battle...
Michigan Getting 2 Feet of Snow This Weekend – Here’s Where
It’s beginning to look a lot like a Michigan winter. It’s still technically fall, right? What’s extra crazy, of course, is that about a week ago, much of lower Michigan was in the mid-70s. Now, most of the state is buried under lots of snow. What happened?
Plowasaurus Rex, Slush Puppy: Track MDOT snow plows in your area
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Ready to check the road conditions before you leave your house, or head out on your next errand? By using the Michigan Department of Transportation’s MiDrive map, you can do a few differently things to help prep for your time on the road. The MiDrive...
Tonight's Forecast: After record breaking snowfall, we begin a warming trend
Lake effect snow showers finally come to a close today. Dry air will begin to move in, cutting off moisture intake which will help ease up those snow showers.
Why skin cancer plagues some Michigan counties more than others
Residents of Michigan’s rural counties are much more likely to get melanoma, or skin cancer, than urban residents, a study has found. One reason: a lack of dermatologists in rural counties. “Michigan has almost twice the number of dermatologists per capita practicing in urban counties,” the research team said....
GR’s Santa Parade draws crowds despite snow
The streets of downtown Grand Rapids were filled with hundreds of people for the Santa Parade Saturday despite the snowy conditions.
Hudsonville cancels Saturday evening's holiday parade
Hudsonville canceled its evening holiday parade on Saturday morning. Hudsonville canceled its evening holiday parade on Saturday morning.
‘Friends by the river’ preparing for cold, snow
It's a long hike to the place that some call home, a hilly spot on a bank of the Grand River — a neighborhood of tents and tarps that's been here for several years.
Police close U.S. 131 for multiple crashes with heaviest snow on the way
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police have closed parts of U.S. 131 In Allegan and Kalamazoo counties on Friday, Nov 18, after multiple crashes. The crashes are among many reported in West Michigan the area where lake-effect snow has made driving treacherous, police said. State police closed northbound U.S. 131...
I-196 near Holland reopens after milk tanker slide-off
A milk tanker that slid off the road in Holland closed I-196 Saturday afternoon.
With snow on the way, Michigan police remind drivers to slow down after 17-vehicle pileup
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Winter weather is here, and it's causing issues on Michigan roads. Western parts of the state have already gotten some measurable snowfall, with as much as a foot on the way for the area. Even in places without much snow on the ground, the temperatures are dropping, making for slick roads.
