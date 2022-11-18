ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Alliance Review

Bright Spot: Time to drop this 'four-letter word'

By Pastor Rick Sams
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34BW37_0jFUtovY00

I frequently say things to make sure the other person in our conversation is really listening, or to let them know I am listening ... and willing to listen longer. There’s no better time than when you ask one of life’s most common questions: “How are you?”

Me: “How are you?”

Them: “I’m OK.”

Me: “Just OK?”

This may or may not lead to fruitful follow-up depending on our relationship and their need to get it off their chest.

Them: “How are you?”

Me: “I feel more like I do now than I ever have before.”

That convoluted answer is famously attributed to President Dwight Eisenhower as he was recovering from his heart attack. It left the usually loquacious reporter stunned and silent.

Them: “How are you?”

Me: “Better than I deserve.” (Stolen from financial guru, Dave Ramsey).

Me: “How are you?”

Them: “Busy!" (... accompanied by their sighs and sadness.)

Have you ever thought what this very common answer to one of our most common questions really communicates? Ponder these thoughts next time you’re tempted to just knee-jerk and say “busy” to the “How are you” question.

“I’m busy, so don’t ask me to listen to your story, your sadness, your sad story, or your ... whatever.”

“I’m busy, so don’t ask me for help ... with anything.”

“I’m busy, so don’t invite me to lunch or to your lame holiday party.”

“Busy” can be a stiff-arm to the face as powerful as a football running back gives his tackler.

“Busy” often says: “Don’t get too chummy or too caring,” whether we want to say that or not.

I think of how often we tell the Lord we’re too busy for Him when He so often just wants to get close. Instead, we shove Him away, like his own people did: “O Jerusalem. How I longed to gather you under my wings as a hen gathers her chicks. But you were not willing.” (Matthew 23:37)

We’re too busy to worship, to pray, to read the Bible, to gather with other Christians when gathering was good enough for Jesus: “He went into the synagogue as was his custom.” (Luke 4:16)

So just think about what you really want to say or mean to say next time the four letter word “busy” pops out of your mouth when you get one of life’s most common questions.

Rick Sams is pastor emetitus of Alliance Friends Church.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Little boy’s reaction to meeting newborn sister leaves parents in hysterics

A little boy left his parents in hysterics by saying “I don’t care” when introduced to his newborn sister for the first time.Ashley Stevens, from Maine, US, said she thought her son Kole would be excited to meet his baby sister Kiana and expected his first words to be “I love her”.“He just caught us off guard,” she explained.“We just started laughing. When we got back to the hospital he said ‘can we take her back?’”Ashley clarified that Kole has since warmed up and is now “a great big brother”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sounds of the city: Inside Jeddah’s thriving independent music sceneFrancis Bourgeois attempts to identify a train just by hearing its hornM&S Christmas advert reunites Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders
MAINE STATE
Dengarden

Woman Comes Up With No-Fail Way to Find Studs In the Wall

If you live alone - chances are you'd have to teach yourself all the DIY tricks out there, so that you eventually can install a slat wall without any help. Therefore, the more tricks you learn on the way, the less damage you will cause. TikTok creator Jennifer Gizzi (@makingprettyspaces)...
NewsTalk 95.5

Montanans Point Out This Funny, Major Flaw in the Show ‘Yellowstone’

With the arrival of the new season of Yellowstone, Montanans are pointing out the (blatant) flaws of the show. It's no secret Hollywood inflates reality when producing entertainment for us. But people in Montana very much dislike the TV show and LOVE to bash it on the internet. I personally think it's comedy to hear what people in Montana say about this dramatic TV show.
MONTANA STATE
Newsweek

Mom Annoyed at 'Selfish' In-Laws Not Attending Son's 1st Birthday Slammed

A frustrated mother has posted to Mumsnet to complain about her in-laws missing her son's first birthday. In the post, user Sophie9090 explains that she feels "a little annoyed but I am unsure if I'm being unreasonable. Our son's first birthday is early November, I was trying to plan a party with my family and my husbands (we both have big family's)."
psychologytoday.com

Keeping Intimacy Alive

We are told that relationships need work to survive and flourish. That smacks of hard labor and sweaty brows at the end of the day. I would say rather that a successful relationship requires some attention, and that’s not so hard. So many of the complaints I’ve heard over...
Upworthy

Kindhearted customer brings starving worker dinner during 16-hour shift: 'Made my day'

Editor's note: This article was originally published on December 16, 2021. It has since been updated. In a world where everyone's trying to stay afloat, a small act of kindness can go a long way in making someone's day. That was the case with a 7-Eleven cashier, who was overwhelmed with happiness after a customer brought him a full meal as he worked a 16-hour shift. TikTok user Demi Lee had initially visited the gas station store in Las Vegas and learned from the employee that he didn't really have the time to have a meal between his 16-hour shift. This meant that he was going hungry for a large part of his day. Lee promised she'd come back with food for him, but he didn't really believe her, reported Newsweek.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boomer Magazine

Unmannered Child, Concerned Grandmother

A concerned grandmother is unsure how to teach her grandson some table manners without being an interfering nag. See what advice advice columnist Amy Dickinson says in this edition of “Ask Amy.”. Dear Amy:. I am facing a dilemma: My 9-year-old grandson needs to be taught some table manners!
The Alliance Review

The Alliance Review

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Alliance, OH from The Alliance Review.

 http://the-review.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy