SENIOR CENTER EVENT CANCELED OR POSTPONED
The Roseburg Senior Center Holiday Bazaar and Bake Sale set for this weekend has been canceled or possibly postponed. Sewer issues at the facility on Southeast Stephens Street have forced the change. The event may be held Saturday and Sunday December 10th and 11th, according to organizers. Sewer specialists are...
BACC 30th Annual Economic Outlook Forum, Nov. 21
BACC release – The 30th annual Economic Outlook Forum, brought to you by the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce and Banner Bank, is scheduled for Friday December 9th from 6:45 to 11:00 am at the Mill Casino-Hotel. South coast residents will have the opportunity to hear from renowned economists and local leaders about projects of importance to our area. The conference features Economist John Mitchell (M&H Economic Consultants), who will provide the keynote address on the national and regional pictures. John has the unique talent of making economics both interesting and entertaining. An overview of the Coos County and Coos Bay area economy will be provided by Guy Tauer, of the Oregon Employment Department. Areas of focus this year center around the many development projects planned and happening around the Bay. Two of the local updates will involve the City of Coos Bay and City of North Bend sharing housing planned development projects and other commercial development. The other Local Update comes from the Oregon International Port of Coos Bay discussing the coming Containerized Cargo project on the North Spit. The popular feature “Home Grown Business Successes” will highlight operations who are actively linked into the community as well as being successful entrepreneurs. Additionally, to open the forum, we will have an introductory presentation from Businessman and Mayor Joe Benetti on the economic developments and changes over his 40 years in the community. Pamela de Jong, Edward Jones Investments, will be our emcee for the program. The forum is open to everyone. So mark it down, December 9th, and come by the Chamber Office at 145 Central Avenue in Coos Bay or call at 541-266-0868 to purchase your tickets. The Bay Area Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit, professional business organization made up of the Coos Bay, North Bend, and Charleston communities. The Chamber works for a healthy economic climate of good jobs, more customers and efficient government. The Chamber’s strength lies in the number and diversity of its membership. With over 530 members strong representing every aspect of this area’s economy, we use their vast collective experiences and energy to make a positive difference in our community.
Coos County Airport District Ratifies Senior Center Agreement, Nov. 21
SORA news release – (North Bend, OR) – Commissioners from the Coos County Airport District (CCAD) have approved a long-term agreement with the North Bend Recreation and Senior Activity Center located at 1470 Airport Lane, North Bend, OR 97459. The unanimous decision was approved at the commissioner’s monthly meeting Thursday, November 17, 2022. It includes a long-term lease agreement that benefits the senior community. Southwest Oregon Regional Airport Executive Director, Theresa Cook, says the 15-year lease for the building and parking lots provides stability, knowing the organization will have a home. It also simplifies and saves money. “The agreement allows the organization to focus funding on its mission of providing activities and programs for the senior community. That fits very well with the goals of the airport and business park. In return, the center will provide in-kind promotion of the airport and district at its events. Above all, the location makes sense because of its proximity to the Department of Human Services and the Airport Heights neighborhood.” The center has been located within the airport district boundaries for nearly 30 years and provides meals and activities for senior citizens. The senior activity center previously operated under an arrangement with the City of North Bend that held an agreement with CCAD. The former lease agreement expired in June of 2021. It was extended for one year by a mutual agreement. Senior Center Board President Rick Wetherell told the CCAD board, “We are forever grateful for the idea now that we have a contract with you. The agreement is very generous, and we appreciate it.” CCAD Board Chair Helen Brunell-Mineau said she has used the facility and encouraged everyone to have lunch. “Every time you go, there’s always something new.” The center was founded in 1963 and currently offers approximately ten programs. Those include lunch four days a week, exercise classes, music programs, and games. Leaders are already planning to expand those opportunities. The center’s building and parking area are within the airport district boundaries. Information is available on the North Bend Senior Center website. For more information about the Coos County Airport District, contact the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport at (541) 756-8351 or visit the website www.flyoth.com.
Earthquake at the Coast, tremors active in Lakeview area
LAKEVIEW & BANDON, Ore. -- A check of recent seismic activity for Oregon shows minor weekend earthquakes near Lakeview and a more noticeable earthquake near Oregon's coast. The U.S. Geological Survey shows an earthquake this morning west of Bandon registering 5.2 magnitude on the Richter scale about 150 miles west of Bandon, Oregon. It also shows a 2.7 magnitude earthquake off Oregon's coast yesterday.
BAH Board Recall Effort Fails, Nov. 21
BAH release – Coos Bay, OR, November 18, 2022 — Bay Area Hospital can continue to serve patients without interruption. Local residents will be relieved to learn that an attempt to recall two members of the Bay Area Hospital board of directors has failed due to an inability to collect the number of valid signatures of registered district voters required to proceed. The filers of this petition were operating under a misconception regarding the role of a hospital board. Dr. Tom McAndrew and Dr. Donna Rabin were the two directors targeted by this effort. Dr. McAndrew stated, “I have volunteered 22 years as an elected board member committed to the success of Bay Area Hospital. The Board’s role is a strategic oversight and not control of day-to-day operations. We supported our staff with high-cost agency labor to get us through the pandemic but with unsustainable financial losses. Our mental health unit is one of only 12 in the 62 Oregon hospitals. We have found funding for this year while we work with community partners to fix a broken state mental health system. Our employees are the heart of this organization, and their success is our success.” The recall effort was a joint project of two unions, contributing $85,000 between them. The UFCW 555 is currently engaged in contract negotiations with the hospital. The Oregon Nursing Association (ONA) had successfully negotiated their contract at the end of August, with 89% voting to approve. Throughout the recall effort the leaders of this petition were not residents of our community. Had their effort been successful, it would have caused significant disruption to the hospital’s ability to conduct business and damaged the hospital’s reputation as the premier healthcare facility on the south coast. The voters elect the six members of the Board of Bay Area Hospital in our district, and each of them brings unique expertise to the group, which is charged with setting healthcare policy and overseeing quality compliance. We are grateful to them for continuing to faithfully serve our community without compensation during this unwarranted attack. We also want to thank the community for seeing through this effort and recognizing the extreme challenges that hospitals are facing today.
Recreational Crabbing Banned on South Oregon Coast; Commercial Season Delayed
(Newport, Oregon) - The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announced Friday that recreational crabbing in bays and estuaries on the southern Oregon coast has been closed. This begins eight miles north of Winchester Bay (at Tahkenitch Creek) and runs down to the California border, including the towns of Coos Bay, Bandon, Port Orford, Gold Beach and Brookings. (Photo Seaside Aquarium / Tiffany Boothe: crab boats off Cannon Beach)
Drugs, body armor found after arrest of suspicious subjects, Sutherlin police say
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Two people are facing charges including possession of controlled substances after police found drugs and body armor in their car after arresting them for more minor reasons, according to the Sutherlin Police Department. Sutherlin police said that at about 7 p.m. on November 19, officers responded to...
SWOCC bxb, Nov. 21
Southwestern Oregon’s men went two-out-of-three at a community college basketball season opener at Umpqua CC near Roseburg in Winchester. The Lakers won Friday 98-56 over Fraser Valley College, and then 92-57 Saturday over Simpson University. ON Sunday, SWOCC lost to Pierce College 68-62. Southwestern (2-1) is scheduled to play Spokane Friday, Nov. 25, at the Red Devil Classic in Longview, WA. The Laker women also went two-out-of-three at the Titan Classic, Lane CC, Eugene. On Friday, SWOCC downed Pierce College 61-49, Saturday lost to Lower Columbia 95-44, and Sunday beat Treasure Valley 56-49. Southwestern (2-1) is scheduled to play Umpqua CC, Friday, Nov. 25, at Clackamas CC, Oregon City, in the Thanksgiving Invitational.
Winston home scorched in early-morning fire
WINSTON, Ore. -- A house fire was contained early Friday morning after burning a bedroom and attic and forcing occupants out, the Douglas County Fire District #2 reported. According to the DCFD, firefighters from the DCFD and Winston-Dillard Fire District responded to a reported structure fire on Mellor Loop at about 5:02 a.m. on November 18. Fire officials said initial reports told them teenagers were trapped inside the building, but fortunately firefighters arriving at the scene found all occupants safe and accounted for outside the home.
BLM Set to Remove North Spit Docks, Nov. 21
Another sign of Winter on the South Oregon Coast is the annual removal of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) docks on the North Spit of Coos Bay. The BLM will start removing the docks as early as Monday, Nov. 21st, and place them in storage on dry ground until next Spring. The boast launch facility will remain open.
Two Little Ghost Towns on S. Oregon Coast Near Bandon: History of Prosper, Randolph
(Bandon, Oregon) – In this 21st century world, it's hard to imagine now what life was like early in the 20th century, and downright impossible to really conjure the previous century. That's especially true of the Oregon coast. (Photos courtesy Bandon Historical Museum) This was a time, at least...
Woman arrested, charged with manslaughter after death of infant
COOS BAY, Ore. -- A woman is in jail Thursday after an infant she had been hired to care for died as a result of abusive head trauma, the Coos County District Attorney reported. According to the Coos County DA, on November 14 the Coos County 911 Center heard a...
Douglas County Sheriff speaks out about Measure 114
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- With the recent passage of gun control Measure 114, Sheriff John W. Hanlin of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office issued a message to the community that simultaneously expressed a strong dislike for the bill and a commitment to enforcing it. Measure 114 is a bill that...
PEDESTRIAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER BEING HIT WITH A VEHICLE
A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 7:30 p.m. a female driver was driving slowly through the parking lot of a business in the 3000 block of Northwest Aviation Drive when her vehicle struck the man. The pedestrian initially thought he was fine and told the driver he didn’t need any assistance.
