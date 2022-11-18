ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
myfox28columbus.com

Gahanna police officer hit by vehicle expected to fully recover

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Gahanna police officer who was hit by a vehicle Saturday while helping drivers in icy conditions is still in the hospital but is expected to recover. Lt. Ethan Moffitt said the officer was helping a driver who had lost control of their vehicle and...
GAHANNA, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Car crashed into east side karate studio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car crashed into a building in the 3000 block of East Broad Street around 7 p.m. Saturday, police said. Dispatch got a call about the crash at 6:52 p.m. and police went to the scene. ABC 6 has been told no one was seriously...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

City of Columbus initiated anti icing operations Saturday night

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The City of Columbus's Snow Warriors has initiated anti-icing operations due to the drop in temperature and potential precipitation Saturday night. The city advises drivers to stay at least 100 feet away from anti-icing equipment to ensure the safety of everyone on the road. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Blood drives being held in honor of Sgt. Eric Kocheran

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WSYX) — The American Red Cross has partnered with the Scioto Valley Guardian and OhioHealth to hold two blood drives in honor of Sgt. Eric Kocheran. "Sergeant Kocheran is receiving the best care in the state by being with us at Grant Medical Center, and we are happy to continue to help in any way we can," OhioHealth spokeswoman Teratia Welch said in a statement. "We encourage all members of the community, as well as employees from OhioHealth and other medical facilities to take time and donate blood this week."
CHILLICOTHE, OH
myfox28columbus.com

22-year-old woman dead after shooting in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 22-year-old woman has died following a shooting in east Columbus early Monday morning. The deadly shooting happened along South Weyant Avenue just after 1 a.m., according to police. Detectives arrived at the scene and found Britney Boateng, 22, suffering from a gunshot wound. Police...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

1 person dropped at hospital in Franklinton after shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is in critical condition after being dropped off at Mount Carmel Franklinton around 4:56 p.m. Saturday and taken to another hospital for treatment. Police said one victim was dropped off at Mount Carmel Franklinton suffering from a gunshot wound. According to the run...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Suspect in deadly July shooting in southeastern Franklin County arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 19-year-old man wanted in a deadly shooting in southeastern Franklin County has been arrested. Justus Robertson, 19, is charged with aggravated murder in the July 7 shooting death of Christopher Roberts, 21, according to jail records. Franklin County deputies responded to a shooting in...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Sheetz offering unleaded 88 gas at nearly half off this week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A gas station chain with 368 stores in six states, including Ohio, is reducing its prices for unleaded 88 gas this week to $1.99 a gallon. Sheetz, which has 15 locations in the Columbus area and others around the state, made the announcement in a statement Monday, and the lower prices already are in effect. They will be available through the Thanksgiving holiday week until Nov. 28.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

How to host Thanksgiving on a budget

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Turkey Day is slowly approaching and this year's Thanksgiving will cost a whopping 20 percent more than it did last year. Kroger's Corporate Affairs Manager, Amy McCormick, shows viewers how to feed a family of 10 for just five dollars a person. Visit Kroger's website...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Zoo's bonobo, Lady, dies at 40

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced on Monday the death of its 40-year-old bonobo, Lady. The zoo said Lady drew much-needed attention to her endangered species as one of the fourth original founder animals of the zoo's bonobo program when she arrived in 1990. In...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Two tasty fall cocktail recipes for tailgating, holiday season

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Whether you need a tailgating beverage for the upcoming Ohio State vs. Michigan rivalry game or a conversation-starter for the holidays, food and lifestyle influencer Shanisty Ireland has you covered. The Buckeye Vodka Boot Warmer. Ingredients:. 1 Bottle Orange Allspice. 2 cups Buckeye Vodka. 1...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Deputies warning about thefts from mailboxes in Fairfield County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Deputies are cautioning people to use the mailboxes inside the post office after thefts from other mailboxes have led to several bank fraud cases. The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that it is investigating several bank fraud cases that involve thefts from satellite USPS mailboxes in the Pickerington area.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

A deputy's wife shares perspective on deadly Ross County shootout

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Ross County deputy is in the hospital, after being involved in a deadly shootout outside the Ross County Sheriff's Office. Body camera and surveillance camera footage from the Ross County Sheriff's Office show 42-year-old Nicholas Mitchell walking up to the Ross County Sheriff's Office and knocking on a window. Mitchell is seen pacing outside the building before Sergeant Eric Kocheran opens the door.
ROSS COUNTY, OH

