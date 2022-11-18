Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC GreensboroThe LanternGreensboro, NC
Men’s Ice Hockey: Burnside’s first collegiate goal becomes source of confidence for BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Columbus to host 2027 Women’s Final Four for second timeThe LanternColumbus, OH
House under construction in Linden caught fire, causing damage to neighboring houses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A house under construction in the Linden area caught fire Sunday evening, causing damage to the two houses on either side of the property. Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter said no one was in the house at the time of the fire.
Gahanna police officer hit by vehicle expected to fully recover
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Gahanna police officer who was hit by a vehicle Saturday while helping drivers in icy conditions is still in the hospital but is expected to recover. Lt. Ethan Moffitt said the officer was helping a driver who had lost control of their vehicle and...
Car crashed into east side karate studio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car crashed into a building in the 3000 block of East Broad Street around 7 p.m. Saturday, police said. Dispatch got a call about the crash at 6:52 p.m. and police went to the scene. ABC 6 has been told no one was seriously...
Franklin County Dog Shelter hosting annual Thanksgiving holiday sleepover
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center will once again be hosting its annual Thanksgiving Holiday Sleepover. This year's event will begin on Tuesday and end on Sunday. The holiday sleepover allows guests to take a shelter dog home for the holiday weekend. The...
City of Columbus initiated anti icing operations Saturday night
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The City of Columbus's Snow Warriors has initiated anti-icing operations due to the drop in temperature and potential precipitation Saturday night. The city advises drivers to stay at least 100 feet away from anti-icing equipment to ensure the safety of everyone on the road. The...
Blood drives being held in honor of Sgt. Eric Kocheran
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WSYX) — The American Red Cross has partnered with the Scioto Valley Guardian and OhioHealth to hold two blood drives in honor of Sgt. Eric Kocheran. "Sergeant Kocheran is receiving the best care in the state by being with us at Grant Medical Center, and we are happy to continue to help in any way we can," OhioHealth spokeswoman Teratia Welch said in a statement. "We encourage all members of the community, as well as employees from OhioHealth and other medical facilities to take time and donate blood this week."
22-year-old woman dead after shooting in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 22-year-old woman has died following a shooting in east Columbus early Monday morning. The deadly shooting happened along South Weyant Avenue just after 1 a.m., according to police. Detectives arrived at the scene and found Britney Boateng, 22, suffering from a gunshot wound. Police...
1 person dropped at hospital in Franklinton after shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is in critical condition after being dropped off at Mount Carmel Franklinton around 4:56 p.m. Saturday and taken to another hospital for treatment. Police said one victim was dropped off at Mount Carmel Franklinton suffering from a gunshot wound. According to the run...
Suspect in deadly July shooting in southeastern Franklin County arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 19-year-old man wanted in a deadly shooting in southeastern Franklin County has been arrested. Justus Robertson, 19, is charged with aggravated murder in the July 7 shooting death of Christopher Roberts, 21, according to jail records. Franklin County deputies responded to a shooting in...
Ross County shows support for deputy shot in line of duty as investigation continues
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation continued to gather evidence Monday after a line-of-duty shooting at the Ross County Sheriff’s Office last week. Investigators said Sgt. Eric Kocheran was not wearing a protective vest as he answered a back door to the department that...
Sheetz offering unleaded 88 gas at nearly half off this week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A gas station chain with 368 stores in six states, including Ohio, is reducing its prices for unleaded 88 gas this week to $1.99 a gallon. Sheetz, which has 15 locations in the Columbus area and others around the state, made the announcement in a statement Monday, and the lower prices already are in effect. They will be available through the Thanksgiving holiday week until Nov. 28.
18-year-old suspect arrested in shooting death of 15-year-old girl at Franklin Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 18-year-old suspect wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl at Franklin Park has been arrested. Roshawn Adkins Jr., 18, was booked into the Franklin County Jail Monday night, according to the jail's inmate roster. Adkins Jr. is accused of shooting...
How to host Thanksgiving on a budget
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Turkey Day is slowly approaching and this year's Thanksgiving will cost a whopping 20 percent more than it did last year. Kroger's Corporate Affairs Manager, Amy McCormick, shows viewers how to feed a family of 10 for just five dollars a person. Visit Kroger's website...
Program to help keep young people away from crime expanding to serve hundreds of teen
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hundreds of Columbus teens will soon get help to keep them away from crime and on the right path. A City of Columbus Recreation and Parks program, ReRoute, is expanding to meet the need in the community. "We may not be able to save everyone,...
Columbus Zoo's bonobo, Lady, dies at 40
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced on Monday the death of its 40-year-old bonobo, Lady. The zoo said Lady drew much-needed attention to her endangered species as one of the fourth original founder animals of the zoo's bonobo program when she arrived in 1990. In...
Two tasty fall cocktail recipes for tailgating, holiday season
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Whether you need a tailgating beverage for the upcoming Ohio State vs. Michigan rivalry game or a conversation-starter for the holidays, food and lifestyle influencer Shanisty Ireland has you covered. The Buckeye Vodka Boot Warmer. Ingredients:. 1 Bottle Orange Allspice. 2 cups Buckeye Vodka. 1...
IMPACT Community Action to suspend rental assistance after drastic budget reduction
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An anti-poverty organization that has dispersed millions in aid in Franklin County will suspend its rental assistance program after its budget was reduced by 90%. The organization's budget will be reduced from $60 million to $6 million, IMPACT CEO Bo Chilton said. The majority of...
Deputies warning about thefts from mailboxes in Fairfield County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Deputies are cautioning people to use the mailboxes inside the post office after thefts from other mailboxes have led to several bank fraud cases. The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that it is investigating several bank fraud cases that involve thefts from satellite USPS mailboxes in the Pickerington area.
Local LGBTQ+ community reacts to nightclub shooting, gather for Trans Day of Remembrance
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Transgender Day of Remembrance is observed annually on Nov. 20, it is a day that honors the memory of the transgender people whose lives were lost in acts of anti-transgender violence. This year the day started with reports of violence against the LGBTQ+ community. Five...
A deputy's wife shares perspective on deadly Ross County shootout
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Ross County deputy is in the hospital, after being involved in a deadly shootout outside the Ross County Sheriff's Office. Body camera and surveillance camera footage from the Ross County Sheriff's Office show 42-year-old Nicholas Mitchell walking up to the Ross County Sheriff's Office and knocking on a window. Mitchell is seen pacing outside the building before Sergeant Eric Kocheran opens the door.
