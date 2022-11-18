Read full article on original website
kezi.com
Family remembers victim in LTD bus murder
EUGENE, Ore.-- A family is mourning the loss of 69-year-old Travis Sanders, also known as Rodney. Sanders was killed Saturday after family members said he was assaulted by another man on a Lane Transit District bus on his way to church. Police said it happened around 9 a.m. on the...
kezi.com
Eugene police searching for man with nationwide warrant
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man they say has a nationwide warrant and was indicted on 30 separate charges related to drug possession and delivery. EPD says they’re looking for Joe Anthony Harker, 38 of Eugene. EPD says...
KDRV
OSP takes driver into custody on suspicion of impairment after rollover crash near Wilderville
WILDERVILLE, Ore-- One driver has been taken into custody by Oregon State Police on suspicion of impairment after their vehicle crashed on Redwood Highway, near milepost 10, Sunday morning. According to Rural Metro Fire, Engine 7504 from the Wilderville Station arrived to the scene and extricated the driver from a...
kqennewsradio.com
LARGE CONTINGENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT RESPONDS TO DOWNTOWN ROSEBURG, MAN ARRESTED
A large contingent of law enforcement officials descended into downtown Roseburg late Wednesday morning, and eventually arrested a man, though few details are available regarding the situation, at this time. The suspect went into a business in the 600 block of Southeast Jackson Street, made some brief comments, displayed a...
Babysitter faces manslaughter charge after 10-month-old dies
californiaexaminer.net
kezi.com
kqennewsradio.com
CREWS DEALING WITH TWO SLASH FIRES IN DOUGLAS COUNTY
Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association and other agencies are dealing with two slash fires in the county. DFPA Public Information Officer Rachel Pope said Saturday afternoon just past 2:30 p.m. DFPA firefighters and staff from the Glide Rural Protection District responded to an estimated 150-acre fire a half-mile north of Hinkle Creek, and about 15 miles east of Sutherlin. Pope said DFPA and private landowners are current engaged in fire suppression. Fire activity is slow moving and not a threat to structures or homes.
Fatal crash closes state Highway 58 near Willamette Pass
kezi.com
Dozens face eviction as GuestHouse Inn & Suites on Gateway Street in Springfield prepares to close
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Dozens of people living at the GuestHouse Inn & Suites on Gateway Street in Springfield are facing eviction. Some said they were given notices on Oct. 31 informing them their leases would be terminated on Nov. 29. "90% of us don't have any place to go," one...
kqennewsradio.com
FOUR HOSPITALIZED AFTER VEHICLE GOES INTO ROSEBURG RESTAURANT
Four people were hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a Roseburg restaurant on Tuesday afternoon. A Roseburg Police report said at 3:30 p.m. officers responded to Seven Thai Restaurant in the 700 block of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard where a minivan had crashed through a large window and gone all the way into the dining area of the business.
nbc16.com
UPDATE: One person airlifted, the other hospitalized, after fight on 16th Avenue
EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE:. On November 14, at 3:33 p.m., Eugene Police say that a man and his girlfriend were walking on 16th Avenue in Eugene, near Mill and High Street, when two men began to follow them. Police say that parties were known to each other. According to...
kqennewsradio.com
HOME SUSTAINS STRUCTURAL, SMOKE AND WATER DAMAGE IN THURSDAY FIRE
A home in Northeast Roseburg sustained structural, smoke and water damage in a fire on Thursday. Fire Marshal Brian Jewell of the City of Roseburg Fire Department said crews responded just before 12:00 p.m. to a property in the 800 block of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard, just east of Northeast Stephens Street. Jewel said there are multiple homes on the property sharing the same address, but the fire was limited to one house only. A caller said smoke was showing from one structure and it was unknown if the building was occupied.
oregontoday.net
BAH Board Recall Effort Fails, Nov. 21
BAH release – Coos Bay, OR, November 18, 2022 — Bay Area Hospital can continue to serve patients without interruption. Local residents will be relieved to learn that an attempt to recall two members of the Bay Area Hospital board of directors has failed due to an inability to collect the number of valid signatures of registered district voters required to proceed. The filers of this petition were operating under a misconception regarding the role of a hospital board. Dr. Tom McAndrew and Dr. Donna Rabin were the two directors targeted by this effort. Dr. McAndrew stated, “I have volunteered 22 years as an elected board member committed to the success of Bay Area Hospital. The Board’s role is a strategic oversight and not control of day-to-day operations. We supported our staff with high-cost agency labor to get us through the pandemic but with unsustainable financial losses. Our mental health unit is one of only 12 in the 62 Oregon hospitals. We have found funding for this year while we work with community partners to fix a broken state mental health system. Our employees are the heart of this organization, and their success is our success.” The recall effort was a joint project of two unions, contributing $85,000 between them. The UFCW 555 is currently engaged in contract negotiations with the hospital. The Oregon Nursing Association (ONA) had successfully negotiated their contract at the end of August, with 89% voting to approve. Throughout the recall effort the leaders of this petition were not residents of our community. Had their effort been successful, it would have caused significant disruption to the hospital’s ability to conduct business and damaged the hospital’s reputation as the premier healthcare facility on the south coast. The voters elect the six members of the Board of Bay Area Hospital in our district, and each of them brings unique expertise to the group, which is charged with setting healthcare policy and overseeing quality compliance. We are grateful to them for continuing to faithfully serve our community without compensation during this unwarranted attack. We also want to thank the community for seeing through this effort and recognizing the extreme challenges that hospitals are facing today.
oregontoday.net
BLM Set to Remove North Spit Docks, Nov. 21
Another sign of Winter on the South Oregon Coast is the annual removal of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) docks on the North Spit of Coos Bay. The BLM will start removing the docks as early as Monday, Nov. 21st, and place them in storage on dry ground until next Spring. The boast launch facility will remain open.
oregontoday.net
Coos County Airport District Ratifies Senior Center Agreement, Nov. 21
SORA news release – (North Bend, OR) – Commissioners from the Coos County Airport District (CCAD) have approved a long-term agreement with the North Bend Recreation and Senior Activity Center located at 1470 Airport Lane, North Bend, OR 97459. The unanimous decision was approved at the commissioner’s monthly meeting Thursday, November 17, 2022. It includes a long-term lease agreement that benefits the senior community. Southwest Oregon Regional Airport Executive Director, Theresa Cook, says the 15-year lease for the building and parking lots provides stability, knowing the organization will have a home. It also simplifies and saves money. “The agreement allows the organization to focus funding on its mission of providing activities and programs for the senior community. That fits very well with the goals of the airport and business park. In return, the center will provide in-kind promotion of the airport and district at its events. Above all, the location makes sense because of its proximity to the Department of Human Services and the Airport Heights neighborhood.” The center has been located within the airport district boundaries for nearly 30 years and provides meals and activities for senior citizens. The senior activity center previously operated under an arrangement with the City of North Bend that held an agreement with CCAD. The former lease agreement expired in June of 2021. It was extended for one year by a mutual agreement. Senior Center Board President Rick Wetherell told the CCAD board, “We are forever grateful for the idea now that we have a contract with you. The agreement is very generous, and we appreciate it.” CCAD Board Chair Helen Brunell-Mineau said she has used the facility and encouraged everyone to have lunch. “Every time you go, there’s always something new.” The center was founded in 1963 and currently offers approximately ten programs. Those include lunch four days a week, exercise classes, music programs, and games. Leaders are already planning to expand those opportunities. The center’s building and parking area are within the airport district boundaries. Information is available on the North Bend Senior Center website. For more information about the Coos County Airport District, contact the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport at (541) 756-8351 or visit the website www.flyoth.com.
5.2 magnitude earthquake recorded off Oregon coast; the third one in four days
focushillsboro.com
Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials
Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
oregontoday.net
SWOCC bxb, Nov. 21
Southwestern Oregon’s men went two-out-of-three at a community college basketball season opener at Umpqua CC near Roseburg in Winchester. The Lakers won Friday 98-56 over Fraser Valley College, and then 92-57 Saturday over Simpson University. ON Sunday, SWOCC lost to Pierce College 68-62. Southwestern (2-1) is scheduled to play Spokane Friday, Nov. 25, at the Red Devil Classic in Longview, WA. The Laker women also went two-out-of-three at the Titan Classic, Lane CC, Eugene. On Friday, SWOCC downed Pierce College 61-49, Saturday lost to Lower Columbia 95-44, and Sunday beat Treasure Valley 56-49. Southwestern (2-1) is scheduled to play Umpqua CC, Friday, Nov. 25, at Clackamas CC, Oregon City, in the Thanksgiving Invitational.
Magnitude 4.5 earthquake strikes off Oregon coast
