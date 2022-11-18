Read full article on original website
Rattler throws 6 touchdowns as Gamecocks stun No. 5 Tennessee 63-38
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In one of the biggest upsets of the season, South Carolina upset 5th-ranked Tennessee 63-38. The Gamecocks played aggressive from start to finish thanks in large part to a sensational game from quarterback Spencer Rattler. The gunslinger threw four of his six touchdowns passes in the first half.
Clinton High School hits the mats for the first time with new wrestling team
CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clinton High School’s taking on a new sport. “It’s something completely foreign to most of these kids.” Blake Greenwood, Clinton junior wrestler, said. “Them thinking about wrestling in general, the first thing that pops into their head is WWE.”. The Red...
Body found in front yard in Greenville, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a body was found in the front yard of a home Monday morning. According to the coroner, the body was found on Mayo Drive. The coroner said the investigation is still in its early stages. Stay tuned as...
Country superstar Kenny Chesney to stop in Greenville on ‘I Go Back 2023 Tour’
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Country superstar Kenny Chesney is returning to tour and making a stop in Greenville. The 21-date I Go Back 2023 Tour will criss-cross the country and stop at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on April 27. I Go Back 2023 is set to focus on the...
Confederate flag returns along I-85, flagpole still in violation, officials say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Confederate flag is back on display along I-85 after Spartanburg County officials called for the flagpole to be removed due to a land ordinance violation. As of Nov.18, the flag is back on display after it was taken down sometime in the first week...
Same day, same place: Upstate family holds triple wedding for sisters
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s already stressful enough putting on one wedding but how about three on the same day in the same place?. Three sisters in the Upstate were all married at the same time on Oct. 22 in their hometown of Spartanburg. Darlene Skinner, Anna Hall...
Retired SC Highway Patrol trooper accused of selling items taken from crash
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced that a retired Highway Patrol trooper was recently charged for allegedly selling items he took from a crash. SLED agents said 59-year-old David Eugene McAlhany from Greer was charged with misconduct in office and petit larceny. According...
Deputies searching for runaway 14-year-old from Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Xylor Layton Crosby, a 14-year-old who ran away over the weekend. Deputies said Crosby was last seen near Saco Street on November 19, 2022, at around 8:30 p.m. He was wearing a dark-colored...
Investigation is underway of found body in Saluda County
SALUDA COUNTY, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - An investigation is underway in Saluda County, South Carolina after 22-year-old Zonnie T. Cyrus was found dead. Dispatchers received a call for a found dead body at 11:30 am and the Saluda County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene the same afternoon of Saturday, November 19th.
Deputies investigating after 2 found dead, 1 hurt in Anderson County
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead and one person was injured on Jones Street. Deputies say the injured person was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to...
Upstate restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 24
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It is time to gather around the table with family and friends for Thanksgiving dinner once again. Below is a list of restaurants that are offering Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 24 or providing pre-cooked dinners. GREENVILLE. Roost is serving a Thanksgiving buffet starting at 10...
Doing your part amid a ‘season of waste’, E-waste increased by 21%
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We’re officially days away from the start of the holiday shopping season. But this is also a season of more trash. Some studies predict we’ll accumulate 25% more waste, and we’re not just talking about wrapping paper. Electronic waste (e-waste) has increased...
Spartanburg city leaders and local organizations addressing need for shelter space
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As we continue to settle into the cold season— having a roof over your head becomes even more critical. Across the upstate the number of people experiencing homelessness continues to grow and local governments are trying to meet the needs. Three weeks ago, Spartanburg...
Greenville Co. Coroner’s Office investigates two pedestrian fatalities
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says they’re investigating two pedestrian fatalities near the White Horse Rd. area that appear to be unrelated. The Coroner’s Office says two people were hit by two separate vehicles. South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website says the incidents happened...
Deputy Aldridge honored by County Council
Spartanburg City leaders and local organizations addressing need for shelter capacity. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Anderson Interfaith Ministries provided more than 800 frozen turkeys on Monday, Nov. 21.
Laurens Co. Humane Society asks community to help keep doors open
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Humane Society (LCHS) is asking for community help in order to keep the shelter open. According to LCHS, they are facing the possibility of closing their doors in January 2023 if they do not secure enough funds. They provided a list of...
Free Thanksgiving meal for those in need
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In partnership with Greer Relief, Crate Restaurant & Wine Bar says they’re offering a free Thanksgiving dinner to anyone who needs it. Where: Crate Restaurant & Wine Bar – 213 Trade Street, Greer, SC. When: Thursday, November 24. Time: 12:00 – 4:oo PM...
Man arrested after deputies find more than 6.5 pounds of meth in car
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after finding more than 6 pounds of meth during a traffic stop. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies stopped a driver in a black Dodge Charger who was speeding on Highway 24. Deputies and K-9 officers...
Coroner: Investigation underway after 2 dead, 2 hurt in Anderson County following overdose
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead and one person was injured on Jones Street. The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said officials responded at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 to a report of drug overdose. Deputies said at that time one person was taken to AnMed for treatment.
County Council discusses controversial books in children’s section of library
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County Council met Monday night and discussed multiple topics, including whether certain books belong in the library. The discussion was not on the agenda for the meeting, but multiple people brought it up during the public comment section. Several of these people were with a group known as Christian Families Against Destructive Decision. The group argued that some books in the section are inappropriate and should be removed.
