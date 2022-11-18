ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

FOX Carolina

Rattler throws 6 touchdowns as Gamecocks stun No. 5 Tennessee 63-38

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In one of the biggest upsets of the season, South Carolina upset 5th-ranked Tennessee 63-38. The Gamecocks played aggressive from start to finish thanks in large part to a sensational game from quarterback Spencer Rattler. The gunslinger threw four of his six touchdowns passes in the first half.
KNOXVILLE, TN
FOX Carolina

Body found in front yard in Greenville, coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a body was found in the front yard of a home Monday morning. According to the coroner, the body was found on Mayo Drive. The coroner said the investigation is still in its early stages. Stay tuned as...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Retired SC Highway Patrol trooper accused of selling items taken from crash

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced that a retired Highway Patrol trooper was recently charged for allegedly selling items he took from a crash. SLED agents said 59-year-old David Eugene McAlhany from Greer was charged with misconduct in office and petit larceny. According...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for runaway 14-year-old from Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Xylor Layton Crosby, a 14-year-old who ran away over the weekend. Deputies said Crosby was last seen near Saco Street on November 19, 2022, at around 8:30 p.m. He was wearing a dark-colored...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Investigation is underway of found body in Saluda County

SALUDA COUNTY, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - An investigation is underway in Saluda County, South Carolina after 22-year-old Zonnie T. Cyrus was found dead. Dispatchers received a call for a found dead body at 11:30 am and the Saluda County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene the same afternoon of Saturday, November 19th.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating after 2 found dead, 1 hurt in Anderson County

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead and one person was injured on Jones Street. Deputies say the injured person was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to...
FOX Carolina

Upstate restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 24

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It is time to gather around the table with family and friends for Thanksgiving dinner once again. Below is a list of restaurants that are offering Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 24 or providing pre-cooked dinners. GREENVILLE. Roost is serving a Thanksgiving buffet starting at 10...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputy Aldridge honored by County Council

Spartanburg City leaders and local organizations addressing need for shelter capacity. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Anderson Interfaith Ministries provided more than 800 frozen turkeys on Monday, Nov. 21.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Free Thanksgiving meal for those in need

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In partnership with Greer Relief, Crate Restaurant & Wine Bar says they’re offering a free Thanksgiving dinner to anyone who needs it. Where: Crate Restaurant & Wine Bar – 213 Trade Street, Greer, SC. When: Thursday, November 24. Time: 12:00 – 4:oo PM...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner: Investigation underway after 2 dead, 2 hurt in Anderson County following overdose

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead and one person was injured on Jones Street. The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said officials responded at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 to a report of drug overdose. Deputies said at that time one person was taken to AnMed for treatment.
FOX Carolina

County Council discusses controversial books in children’s section of library

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County Council met Monday night and discussed multiple topics, including whether certain books belong in the library. The discussion was not on the agenda for the meeting, but multiple people brought it up during the public comment section. Several of these people were with a group known as Christian Families Against Destructive Decision. The group argued that some books in the section are inappropriate and should be removed.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

