Caroling, lights and Ugly Holiday Sweater Day in Hudson on Nov. 25

The day after Thanksgiving (Friday, Nov. 25) in Hudson brings the traditional Caroling on the Green at 5 pm. Many Hudson organizations work together to make this day special in town. Hudson League for Service provides songbooks for the carolers and instructions for making your own lantern which may be picked up at Destination Hudson/Visitor Center. Members of the Hudson Community Choruses gather at Heinen's at 4:30 pm and urge others to join them in caroling their way up to the Gazebo where they lead the caroling.

The lights on all the Greens, carefully installed by Hudson Public Power team, will go on during the caroling, and then will be on every day from 5 -8 am and again from noon to midnight through Jan. 31. Organizers thank the city for extending the hours of the lights "to help combat the sometimes gloomy days in Ohio winters."

This year something new is being added to the celebration - Friday, Nov. 25, has been renamed Hudson's Ugly Holiday Sweater Day, and will be celebrated noon to 8 pm. Six restaurants and many merchants will be celebrating Ugly Holiday Sweater Day with specials and prizes. After a day of shopping and strolling around town, gather at the Gazebo where prizes for the Ugliest Holiday Sweaters will be given out at 4:45 pm, right before the caroling begins. Then each participating restaurant (Brew Kettle, Brubaker's Pub, Don Patron, Hudson's Restaurant, One Red Door and Yours Truly) will award their own Ugly Sweater prizes at 7 pm, along with a gift certificate.

Many families make the annual pilgrimage to the Clocktower to see the Mouse and take a photo from under the boughs of the tallest tree. The Friday after Thanksgiving and the next day, Small Business Saturday, offer an opportunity to thank local merchants for all the holiday spirit they bring to Hudson. Details of all the many holiday events can be found at www.hudson.oh.us/events.