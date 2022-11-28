These Are The Most Practical Cyber Monday Purchases

Cyber Monday is an enticing time to buy presents, new gadgets and luxury items you’ve been waiting to see on sale . But in addition to deals on giant smart TVs and whimsical home decor from TikTok , the days after Thanksgiving are a smart time to stock up on totally practical everyday items, like vacuums, electric toothbrushes and portable lithium battery power stations .

While they may not be the sexiest or sauciest items, they’re high-quality, super-usable products that you’ll be happy to have in your home. From washing machines to printers to meat thermometers and disinfectant wipes, they’re the items you reach for on a busy weeknight trying to make dinner or a rushed morning before work and school. And now, for Cyber Monday, they’re all on sale. What’s more practical than that?

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Want to see what HuffPost readers are buying on Cyber Monday? Scroll ahead to see the bestselling sales you shouldn’t miss this year.