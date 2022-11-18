ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Staten Island NYPD detective shot in leg during raid files lawsuit against 2 suspects and homeowners

By David Luces
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 4 days ago
The Staten Island Advance

As West Brighton shooting victims, 17 and 18, remain in hospital, an NYPD investigation continues

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The NYPD shared additional details about two people who were shot Saturday night in West Brighton. The shooting occurred at the intersection of Richmond Terrace and Snug Harbor Road. The two victims, ages 17 and 18, were shot in the stomach and groin, respectively, said police. They were taken to Richmond University Medical Center.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Man, 73, pronounced dead after he’s struck by vehicle in Mariners Harbor

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 73-year-old man was pronounced dead by police after he was struck by a vehicle in Mariners Harbor Monday afternoon. The man, whose identity was not immediately available, was crossing South Avenue at around 3 p.m. when a 2006 Ford Econoline made a left-hand turn onto South Avenue from Forest Avenue, striking him, according to a police spokesman.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Suspects shoot at people in Brooklyn playground: NYPD

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Three people pulled out guns and fired at a group of people inside a Brooklyn playground, police said Monday.  The unidentified shooters were in front of Kennedy King Playground on the evening of Nov. 7 when they shot toward a group inside the playground, “causing a grave risk of serious […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Man dies after being found shot in overturned car in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- A man is dead after getting shot while driving a car in the Bronx. The 29-year-old was found inside an overturned car near Sedgewick and Reservoir Avenues in the Marble Hill section just before 5 p.m. Friday. Police said the man struck several cars. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. It was not immediately clear if he was a target. 
BRONX, NY
Daily News

NYPD lieutenant who nearly died of COVID wins fight for disability pension

An NYPD lieutenant who nearly lost his life battling a COVID-19 infection he caught on the job has won his fight to retire with a disability pension. Lt. Yvan Pierre-Louis retired from the Police Department last Tuesday, closing out a 32-year career. Pierre-Louis is one of about 10 officers of different ranks who came down with very serious cases of COVID during the early days of the pandemic. ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

FDNY EMT, Oleg Yagudayev, 41, Arrested

On Friday, November 18, 2022, at approximately 1806 hours, the following 41-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 61st Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Oleg Yagudayev. FDNY EMT. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

77-year-old NYC robbed inside NYC apartment building, thrown to the ground

NEW YORK, NY – A 77-year-old woman was forcefully robbed as she entered her apartment building near the intersection of Kossuth Avenue and East Mosholu Parkway North in the Bronx Friday morning. According to the NYPD, the suspect approached the elderly woman and forcibly grabbed her purse before fleeing. At this time, police have not made any arrests but have released surveillance video from inside the apartment building lobby. That video shows the man grabbing the woman’s purse which was in her hand. The man pulled the purse, yanking the woman violently to the ground. She was treated for minor The post 77-year-old NYC robbed inside NYC apartment building, thrown to the ground appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
