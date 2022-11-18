Staten Island NYPD detective shot in leg during raid files lawsuit against 2 suspects and homeowners

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hate Crime Attack on SubwayBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
NYC Bag Lady Worth Millions as Historic Building Prompts Startling DiscoverySharee B.New York City, NY
Move over, NYC - this New Jersey eatery was named one of the top 5 pizza places in AmericaEllen EastwoodJersey City, NJ
This Day in History: November 21William Saint ValNew York City, NY
Related
NYPD releases additional details in shooting of 2 teens on Staten Island; suspect at large
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The search continues on Monday for a suspect in a shooting in Livingston where two wounded teens arrived at the hospital in a car on Saturday, according to police. A 17-year-old boy told police that he was standing on Snug Harbor Road near Richmond Terrace...
As West Brighton shooting victims, 17 and 18, remain in hospital, an NYPD investigation continues
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The NYPD shared additional details about two people who were shot Saturday night in West Brighton. The shooting occurred at the intersection of Richmond Terrace and Snug Harbor Road. The two victims, ages 17 and 18, were shot in the stomach and groin, respectively, said police. They were taken to Richmond University Medical Center.
NYPD: Man, 73, pronounced dead after he’s struck by vehicle in Mariners Harbor
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 73-year-old man was pronounced dead by police after he was struck by a vehicle in Mariners Harbor Monday afternoon. The man, whose identity was not immediately available, was crossing South Avenue at around 3 p.m. when a 2006 Ford Econoline made a left-hand turn onto South Avenue from Forest Avenue, striking him, according to a police spokesman.
NYPD: Stolen car careened into utility pole and fence on Staten Island; 2 in custody
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A stolen car careened into a utility pole and a metal fence in Charleston while the suspects allegedly were fleeing from police early on Monday morning, according to the NYPD. The incident began when officers tried to conduct a car stop on a gray, Honda...
Suspects shoot at people in Brooklyn playground: NYPD
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Three people pulled out guns and fired at a group of people inside a Brooklyn playground, police said Monday. The unidentified shooters were in front of Kennedy King Playground on the evening of Nov. 7 when they shot toward a group inside the playground, “causing a grave risk of serious […]
Man dies after being found shot in overturned car in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- A man is dead after getting shot while driving a car in the Bronx. The 29-year-old was found inside an overturned car near Sedgewick and Reservoir Avenues in the Marble Hill section just before 5 p.m. Friday. Police said the man struck several cars. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. It was not immediately clear if he was a target.
Nephew taken into custody in Queens stabbing deaths: Police
Police say the 22-year-old nephew of some of the victims in Friday's fatal stabbing in Queens is now in custody.
Mixed verdict in Robert Mustari attempted murder trial; Courtroom emotions run high
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On day four of what proved to be an intense bout of deliberations in the Robert Mustari attempted murder trial, a jury of the defendant’s peers found him not guilty of all but three of the 12 charges filed against him. Prosecutors alleged Mustari,...
Undercover shootout leaves armed suspect dead in Manhattan drug sting: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— An undercover drug sting in Upper Manhattan devolved into a shootout Friday night that left an armed man dead and a second in custody, according to reports. NYPD, state and federal investigators were attempting to carry out a controlled buy of fentanyl in a first-floor apartment...
Pedestrian, 73, in critical condition after being struck by car on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 73-year-old male pedestrian is in critical condition after he was hit by a car on the corner of South Avenue and Forest Avenue in Mariners Harbor, police said. A portion of South Avenue was closed to vehicular traffic pending an investigation by the NYPD’s...
NYPD lieutenant who nearly died of COVID wins fight for disability pension
An NYPD lieutenant who nearly lost his life battling a COVID-19 infection he caught on the job has won his fight to retire with a disability pension. Lt. Yvan Pierre-Louis retired from the Police Department last Tuesday, closing out a 32-year career. Pierre-Louis is one of about 10 officers of different ranks who came down with very serious cases of COVID during the early days of the pandemic. ...
Brooklyn man allegedly shot, killed ‘kind and compassionate’ visitor to NYC
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man was indicted on Friday on murder charges in connection with the shooting death of a man visiting New York City, authorities said. Ethan Williams, a 20-year-old college student, was fatally shot while sitting on a stoop in Bushwick on Oct. 24, 2020, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. […]
Murder mystery of senior stabbed in bed; knifepoint robbery at coffee shop: Staten Island’s crime stories of week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Here are the most significant headlines in criminal justice the last seven days:. Police are trying to unravel the mysterious death of a senior found with multiple stab wounds inside his apartment in Graniteville on Monday. The death of Eugene Reba was deemed a homicide...
NYPD boosts police presence outside of Staten Island Jewish sites following NYC hate crime threat
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City has increased its police presence in Jewish communities on Staten Island, following a hate crime threat over the weekend that resulted in the arrests of two people. Two individuals were arrested at Penn Station on Saturday in connection with the alleged threat...
bronx.com
FDNY EMT, Oleg Yagudayev, 41, Arrested
On Friday, November 18, 2022, at approximately 1806 hours, the following 41-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 61st Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Oleg Yagudayev. FDNY EMT. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
COJO, NYPD, Assemblyman Cusick to give away free turkeys on Staten Island Tuesday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Council of Jewish Organizations (COJO) of Staten Island will be giving away turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving on Tuesday, in partnership with the NYPD’s 121st Precinct. The free event is sponsored by Assemblyman Michael Cusick (D-Mid-Island). The turkeys will be given on a first...
Man, 30, charged in brutal slashing at Eltingville train station that left woman bleeding from face
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 30-year-old man from Prince’s Bay has been arrested and charged in connection with a slashing at the Eltingville train station in October that left a woman bleeding from the face. Michael Flanagan of Edgegrove Avenue is facing multiple assault charges and a harassment...
Police: Group harassed, attacked 2 subway riders in Midtown
Detectives say a man and two women demanded a 42-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman gave up their seats.
Arrest made in fatal shooting of man on NJ basketball court
Deon Williams, 25, of Jersey City, is charged with murder in the killing of Christopher Garcia - who was shot on a basketball court on Marshall Drive on September 25.
77-year-old NYC robbed inside NYC apartment building, thrown to the ground
NEW YORK, NY – A 77-year-old woman was forcefully robbed as she entered her apartment building near the intersection of Kossuth Avenue and East Mosholu Parkway North in the Bronx Friday morning. According to the NYPD, the suspect approached the elderly woman and forcibly grabbed her purse before fleeing. At this time, police have not made any arrests but have released surveillance video from inside the apartment building lobby. That video shows the man grabbing the woman’s purse which was in her hand. The man pulled the purse, yanking the woman violently to the ground. She was treated for minor The post 77-year-old NYC robbed inside NYC apartment building, thrown to the ground appeared first on Shore News Network.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
65K+
Followers
42K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 6