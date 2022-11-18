Read full article on original website
Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank distribution this week
Here’s our Distribution Schedule for the week. You can find information about all of our distributions for the month on our Facebook Events Page. – Mobile Pantry | 11 AM – 12:30 PM | New Liberty Baptist Church | 33030 Sparta Rd, Milford, VA 22514. – Pop-Up Pantry...
Major discount retail store chain opens another new location in Virginia
A major discount retail store chain recently opened another new store location in Virginia, just in time for the holiday shopping season. Be sure to read on to get all the details you're looking for a new place to buy gifts, holiday decorations for the home, or to treat yourself to something new.
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles Airport
Dulles Airport's main terminalWikimedia Commons. Starting this week, Washington D.C.'s Metro system is unveiling some new, highly desired routes. The Silver Live has been extended with an 11.5-mile, six-station segment that provides convenient access to Washington Dulles International Airport. The Silver Line route also now travels to Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center, Loudoun Gateway and Ashburn, in addition to its usual destinations.
Richmond neighbors protest planned gas station: 'Listen to us'
Neighbors held a rally to protest construction of a new Sheetz gas station at the Stratford Hills Shopping Center on Forest Hill Avenue in Richmond Saturday.
Apprentices in training compete to add more construction industry jobs
As the construction industry experiences a workforce shortage, the Associated Builders and Contractors of Virginia is trying to fill those gaps.
Dominion Energy Virginia responds to AFP story: ‘Smart’ meters are safe
Dominion Energy Virginia responded to a story about customers having their electricity cut off because they refused the installation of “smart” meters. According to Dominion Energy spokesman Jeremy Slayton, Milton Williams and Aeron Mack of Fauquier County were notified twice before their electricity service was cut off for using “unapproved, unsafe meters.”
Cannon Branch Earthwork Fort, Manassas, Virginia
Many of us drive past the Cannon Branch Earthwork Fort on either Virginia Route 234 or on Gateway Boulevard, having no idea that it is nearby. It does not appear to be a fortress. Since it is an ‘earthen’ fort, the fort walls that were created by piling on dirt from the grounds around it to create the walls; they have eroded over the years. Earthen forts were easy to create because they did not require stones or bricks to create walls, and construction of earthen forts could be done quickly.
Why Richmond restaurant Saison is shutting down
Saison restaurant and its neighboring Saison Market will cease operations next month at 23 W. Marshall St. and 323 N. Adams St.
Maryland realtor claims squatters are living in clients' home
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — It’s almost the exact same story, a bank that owns a home in Upper Marlboro found people living in the home that’s for sale. The realtor who represents them told WUSA9 this has happened two other times to her in just the last few weeks.
SHA Disputes Whether Seminary Road Changes 'Worked'
The Seminary Hill Association sent a lengthy letter to City Manager Jim Parajon in which they disputed a recent Transportation and Environmental Staff’s analysis of whether the Seminary Road diet worked as planned. Earlier this fall, city officials released a study supporting their statement that the Seminary Road Complete...
Metro gate change proving to be ineffective, fare evasion continues
WASHINGTON (7News) — On Friday, a new gate change that Metro is testing at the Fort Totten station did not seem to be deterring many people from evading fares. Metro has installed pieces of metal and plexiglass on top of fare gates at Fort Totten in order to test how effective they are at stopping people from evading fares. The idea behind them is to prevent someone from putting their hands on top of the gates and pushing or launching themselves over the gates.
Maryland-Based Law Firm To Offer Black-Owned Businesses Free Year of Legal Services
Maryland-based law firm Shulman Rogers has announced it will offer Black-owned businesses in the metropolitan Washington, D.C., one year of legal services at no cost—if they are approved. Shulman Rogers’ co-chair and shareholder Kimberly Mann told WTOP that the decision to offer these services as a part of the...
Service Authority Reminds Customers to Keep Fats, Oils and Grease Out of Drains this Holiday Season
Provided by Prince William County Service Authority. As the holiday season begins, the Prince William County Service Authority reminds home and business owners to protect their pipes—and public infrastructure—by properly disposing of fats, oils and grease (FOG). “When fats, oils and grease are disposed down kitchen drains, they...
Some clown tried to sneak a knife onto a plane inside a gaming laptop
counter_terrorists_win.mp3.
Housing among several issues Rep. McEachin will address in 3rd term
RICHMOND — The housing market in Virginia’s 4th District is turbulent on many fronts, but reelected Democrat U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin says he will fight to ease the crisis for his constituents. McEachin for a third term will represent a district that generally encompasses a swath of territory...
This Might Be the Most Magical Ice Skating Rink in all of Virginia
There are few things quite as magical as gliding through the ice during the holiday season and Virginia offers one of the best and most festive ice skating rinks in the country located right in Kings Dominion Amusement Park. Keep reading to learn more.
A.P. Hill descendants object decision to move statue to Black History Museum
Richmond had planned to donate the A.P Hill statue to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia, but now, four collateral descendants of Hill want ownership of the statue, and Hill's remains below.
Virginia history standards criticized by local teacher unions sent back to drawing board
Fairfax County’s teacher unions expressed relief after new state-proposed history standards were rejected by a governor-appointed board late last week. On Thursday evening (Nov. 17), Virginia’s Board of Education voted unanimously to again delay approving new history standards drafted by the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE). The proposed...
Richmond man charged in fraud scheme that stole millions from insurance companies
Ten people, including one from Richmond, face charges in an alleged money laundering and wire fraud scheme that targeted medical insurance programs, resulting in more than $11.1 million in total losses.
UPDATE: Large portion of Washington under boil order until further notice
UPDATE - City of Washington says the water treatment plant #1′s chlorine feed system has been prepared, but the boil order for a large portion of the community remains in effect until testing shows the water is safe to drink. Water samples will be tested Tuesday morning, the city...
