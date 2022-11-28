Cyber Monday Splurges Worth Every Penny

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is there anything better than the thrill of saving big money during a large sales event? Few things send endorphins racing through my tiny brain quite like the bliss of scoring a big ticket item while it’s on sale and would otherwise be cost-prohibitive. Cyber Monday is the perfect time to stock up on items that are usually wildly expensive, whether you’re looking to splurge on a luxury beauty product , want to get in on the latest fitness trend without breaking the bank or need to update your home’s overall vibe.

While the occasion of a big sale might be a good time to grab everyday necessities like cleaning products , practical undies , future gifts and more, you may also want to take this opportunity to splurge on a luxury item like furniture or things that are usually outside your budget (like appliances ) and you’ve been saving up for.

Below, I’ve rounded up the very best Cyber Monday splurges that are absolutely worth spending your hard-earned money on. (We’ll be updating this story with new sales daily, so keep checking back for the latest deals.) There’s something so satisfying about knowing that you’ve been able to snag a splurge-y item for less than the usual retail amount. From fitness equipment to cookware and even baby gear, I regret to inform you that these pricey Cyber Monday deals are worth every penny.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Want to see what HuffPost readers have been buying during Cyber Week? Scroll ahead to see the bestselling sales you shouldn’t miss this year.

