NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Shares of Indonesia's GoTo Fall 6% as Nine-Month Loss Swells

GoTo accumulated a loss of 20.32 trillion rupiah ($1.29 billion) between January and September, far more than the 11.58 trillion rupiah loss reported a year ago. For the third quarter, GoTo reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of 3.7 trillion rupiah (about $235 million), about 11% smaller than the 4.2 trillion rupiah adjusted EBITDA loss posted a year ago.
Benzinga

EV Firm Faraday Future Doubtful Of Going Concern: Report

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc FFIE said it had "substantial doubt" about continuing its operations. The luxury electric vehicle company, Reuters reported, is also doubtful about the delivery of its FF91 luxury electric car. The company said it ought to receive additional funds to finance operations and speed up production...
Salon

COP27 ends with no emissions agreement: The oil era is ending anyway — because it must

COP27, the UN climate conference held in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, this year, ended with the dismantling of one climate-diplomacy stone wall — which was very good news — and the construction of another, which most definitely was not. Thirty years of stonewalling by rich nations over even discussing how to finance the growing global bill for climate-turbocharged weather disasters ended with a reluctant U.S. concession that the topic could at last be formally discussed, and agreement to set up of a fund as one important mechanism to help pay those bills.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Treasury Yields Pull Back as Investor Attention Turns to Fed Speaker Remarks

U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Monday as investors looked to Federal Reserve speaker comments for hints about future interest rate policy and the central bank's view on the state of the U.S. economy. At around 4:05 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was down by three basis...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Why the U.S. Trails China in Phone Manufacturing

In 2021, China controlled 30.5% of global manufacturing output, ahead of the U.S. at 16.8%. Mobile phones are the most commonly used device in America, yet none of the Big Tech companies manufacture smartphones in the U.S. Purism is the only American-based company to produce a smartphone with the "Made...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Here's When Wall Street Thinks Inflation Could Finally End

It's the question on the minds of market watchers, economists and consumers alike: When will soaring prices fall back down to earth?. There are hints that the worst of the U.S.'s bout with inflation may be in the past. The consumer price index, a widely watched inflation gauge, came in at 7.7% in October when compared with a year earlier. While that was still well above the Federal Reserves' 2% target, it did clock in below Wall Street's expectations.
Benzinga

US Could End Reliance On China For EV Batteries By 2030, Says Goldman Sachs

The U.S. and Europe could end their reliance on China for electric vehicle batteries, according to Goldman Sachs. What Happened: The investment banking company, in a note to clients. by the Financial Times, said the West could end their dependence on China for EV batteries through more than $160 billion...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Meet a 26-Year-Old Tech Entrepreneur Who Says Starting a Company Is ‘an Art and Creative Process'

Cathy Tie would consider herself an artist. Not the oil paints on canvas type, though. The 26-year-old, Toronto, Canada, native co-founded her first company, Ranomics, at 18. It provides health risk predictions based on people's genetic data and has now raised more than $1 million, according to Crunchbase. She founded her second company, Locke Bio, a "Shopify" for pharmaceutical and other companies selling FDA approved drugs, at 23.
