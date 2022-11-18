Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Sam Bankman-Fried Tries to Broker FTX Bailout From His Home in the Bahamas, Despite Being Booted From the Crypto Company
Sam Bankman-Fried is hunkered down in an upscale neighborhood of Nassau, still scrambling to raise billions to plug a hole in now-bankrupt FTX. He stepped down as CEO of the company and a long-shot deal would be viewed in the same way as any other third-party offer, legal experts say.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Coinbase Shares Tumble as Bitcoin Slide Continues, Investors Fear Contagion From FTX Collapse
Coinbase has lost over a quarter of its value in the past four trading sessions as investors fear more fallout from FTX's collapse. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said his company does not have "any material exposure to FTX," but he has "sympathy for everyone involved." Mizuho analysts wrote in a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Bitcoin Drops to Lowest in More Than a Week, Ether Slides as FTX Collapse Ripples Through Crypto Market
Bitcoin fell to a week-and-a-half low on Monday and other major cryptocurrencies fell sharply, as the impact from the dramatic collapse of FTX continues to ripple through the market. The cryptocurrency market has come under pressure over the last two weeks as problems at major exchange FTX came to light.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Chinese Real Estate Stocks Surged This Month. But Analyst Warns of ‘Weak Reality' Vs. High Expectations
BEIJING — China's real estate sector isn't yet poised for a quick recovery, despite a rally this month in stocks of major property developers. That's because recent support by Beijing don't directly resolve the main problem of falling home sales and prices, analysts say. Last week, property developer stocks...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Shares of Indonesia's GoTo Fall 6% as Nine-Month Loss Swells
GoTo accumulated a loss of 20.32 trillion rupiah ($1.29 billion) between January and September, far more than the 11.58 trillion rupiah loss reported a year ago. For the third quarter, GoTo reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of 3.7 trillion rupiah (about $235 million), about 11% smaller than the 4.2 trillion rupiah adjusted EBITDA loss posted a year ago.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
FTX-Owned Service Being Used to Launder Hundreds of Millions ‘Hacked' From FTX, Researchers Say
Hackers who stole around $477 million worth of cryptocurrency from collapsed exchange FTX have started to launder the funds into bitcoin. The stolen money has been converted into different digital coins but the bulk of it — more than $280 million — was changed into the cryptocurrency ether.
Benzinga
EV Firm Faraday Future Doubtful Of Going Concern: Report
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc FFIE said it had "substantial doubt" about continuing its operations. The luxury electric vehicle company, Reuters reported, is also doubtful about the delivery of its FF91 luxury electric car. The company said it ought to receive additional funds to finance operations and speed up production...
COP27 ends with no emissions agreement: The oil era is ending anyway — because it must
COP27, the UN climate conference held in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, this year, ended with the dismantling of one climate-diplomacy stone wall — which was very good news — and the construction of another, which most definitely was not. Thirty years of stonewalling by rich nations over even discussing how to finance the growing global bill for climate-turbocharged weather disasters ended with a reluctant U.S. concession that the topic could at last be formally discussed, and agreement to set up of a fund as one important mechanism to help pay those bills.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Treasury Yields Pull Back as Investor Attention Turns to Fed Speaker Remarks
U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Monday as investors looked to Federal Reserve speaker comments for hints about future interest rate policy and the central bank's view on the state of the U.S. economy. At around 4:05 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was down by three basis...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Why the U.S. Trails China in Phone Manufacturing
In 2021, China controlled 30.5% of global manufacturing output, ahead of the U.S. at 16.8%. Mobile phones are the most commonly used device in America, yet none of the Big Tech companies manufacture smartphones in the U.S. Purism is the only American-based company to produce a smartphone with the "Made...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Here's When Wall Street Thinks Inflation Could Finally End
It's the question on the minds of market watchers, economists and consumers alike: When will soaring prices fall back down to earth?. There are hints that the worst of the U.S.'s bout with inflation may be in the past. The consumer price index, a widely watched inflation gauge, came in at 7.7% in October when compared with a year earlier. While that was still well above the Federal Reserves' 2% target, it did clock in below Wall Street's expectations.
US Could End Reliance On China For EV Batteries By 2030, Says Goldman Sachs
The U.S. and Europe could end their reliance on China for electric vehicle batteries, according to Goldman Sachs. What Happened: The investment banking company, in a note to clients. by the Financial Times, said the West could end their dependence on China for EV batteries through more than $160 billion...
OECD forecast: High rates, inflation to slow world growth
Hobbled by high interest rates, punishing inflation and Russia's war against Ukraine, the world economy is expected to eke out only modest growth this year and to expand even more tepidly in 2023
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Meet a 26-Year-Old Tech Entrepreneur Who Says Starting a Company Is ‘an Art and Creative Process'
Cathy Tie would consider herself an artist. Not the oil paints on canvas type, though. The 26-year-old, Toronto, Canada, native co-founded her first company, Ranomics, at 18. It provides health risk predictions based on people's genetic data and has now raised more than $1 million, according to Crunchbase. She founded her second company, Locke Bio, a "Shopify" for pharmaceutical and other companies selling FDA approved drugs, at 23.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Goldman Cuts Oil Forecast on ‘Lack of Clarity' Over G-7 Russia Oil Price Cap, China Covid Outbreaks
Goldman Sachs lowered its oil price forecast by $10 to $100 per barrel for the fourth quarter of 2022, citing rising Covid concerns in China and lack of clarity over the Group of Seven nations' plan to cap Russian oil prices. China recorded recorded three Covid deaths over the weekend,...
