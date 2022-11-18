ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NME

‘Evil West’ review: how the West was overrun

“What the fuck are you?” says Evil West’s player character as you walk into yet another flame-covered arena, ready to dish out some old West justice to whatever type of supernatural beastie gets in your way. Evil West has a distinctly retro flavour, mostly because the design feels...
NME

Harry Osborn actor not returning for ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’: “I was bummed but I get it”

Scott Porter, who portrayed Harry Osborn in Marvel’s Spider-Man, has revealed that he won’t be reprising the role for the new PS5 sequel. As EuroGamer reports, the actor’s voice was heard in audio logs but only rarely seen as Osborn in the first game, which came out in 2018. However, that title and its follow-up Miles Morales (2020) appeared to set the character up as Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.
The Verge

Sony is slashing prices on PS5 games and accessories ahead of Black Friday

Sony switched on some very good holiday deals on digital video games for PS5 and PS4, as well as PS5 accessories, like the DualSense controller. I won’t list out all of the game deals available at the PlayStation Store, but here’s the best way to frame the significance of the game discounts: you can get three PS5-exclusive games, like, say, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, and Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, for less than $100 ($30 each). That’s a far cry from the original $70 cost for just one of these titles. Newer games, like Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7, are a bargain at $39.89 each for the PS5 versions. And then there’s the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which costs just $19.89.
murphysmultiverse.com

New Working Title for ‘Deadpool 3’ Reveals the Size of Hugh Jackman’s Role

When Ryan Reynolds revealed that Hugh Jackman was returning as Wolverine for Deadpool 3, it was met with equal measures of shock and excitement. Fans, and even Jackman, believed that Logan was the swan song for the actor in the role he’d dedicated the better part of two decades to play. As the film draws nearer to its scheduled April start of production, more information about it has begun to trickle out, including a working title that might give an idea of just how big Jackman’s role in the film will be.
NME

‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ won’t be getting new game plus

Ubisoft Montreal has confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla won’t receive a new game plus mode with the final content update. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla‘s final post-launch update is expected to release on December 6 and will wrap up two years’ worth of content. However, Ubisoft has let players know that it won’t feature the long-awaited new game plus mode (via Polygon).
NME

Blizzard promises to make improvements to ‘Overwatch 2’’s reward system

Blizzard has promised to make some improvements to Overwatch 2‘s reward system, with the game’s battle pass system being consistently criticised by fans. Despite its popularity, Overwatch 2 has been consistently criticised for its reward system, with players complaining that the battle pass system feels unsatisfying. The problems...
NME

Watch the teaser for MBC’s upcoming idol audition TV series ‘Boy Fantasy’

MBC has unveiled the first trailer for its new idol audition TV series Boy Fantasy, the follow-up to last year’s My Teenage Girl. On November 19, MBC uploaded the first teaser for its upcoming TV competition series Boy Fantasy starring some of the show’s contestants. The new show follows the premise of its predecessor My Teenage Girl, and will see a group of aspiring idols competing for the opportunity to debut in a new K-pop group.
Variety

Box Office: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Rules With $67.3 Million, ‘She Said’ Flops With $2.2 Million Debut

Disney’s comic book sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” extended its reign at the domestic box office. In its second weekend of release, the 30th feature installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe collected $67.3 million between Friday and Sunday. But adult audiences continued to reject films pitched directly at them, steering clear of Universal’s “She Said,” a look at the pair of New York Times journalists who exposed Harvey Weinstein’s sexual abuses. “Wakanda Forever,” which opened to $181 million and has generated $288 million in North America and $546.3 million globally to date. The film’s 63% drop was steeper than expected....
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’: Where the Sequel’s Box Office Drop Ranks in the MCU Universe

While some expected Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to earn $70 million or more in its second weekend, the sequel nevertheless held better than any Marvel Cinematic Universe title released in the COVID-19 pandemic era in terms of its percentage drop. Wakanda Forever, from Marvel Studios and Disney, grossed an estimated $67.3 million domestically over the Nov. 18-20 frame, a 63 percent decline from its opening weekend haul of $181 million. (One major difference between the sequel and the first film — it runs two hours and 41 minutes, roughly 30 minutes longer than the 2018 pic.)More from The Hollywood...
Ars Technica

“Just a bunch of idiots having fun”—a photo history of the LAN party

"I guess I am thinking a lot about the early 2000s lately, like a lot of people, I think, in their 30s." That’s one of the first things writer, game designer, and podcaster Merritt K said to me in early November. At this moment, everything about gaming, and being online generally, was fundamentally easier than it was at the turn of the century. You can now play intensive triple-A games on a cheap phone, given a cloud gaming subscription and a decent wireless connection. You can set up a chat room, build an online presence, even publish videos, instantaneously, for free. Performance-minded and customizable PC gaming hardware is just a few clicks and a couple days away from showing up at your door.

