NME
‘Evil West’ review: how the West was overrun
“What the fuck are you?” says Evil West’s player character as you walk into yet another flame-covered arena, ready to dish out some old West justice to whatever type of supernatural beastie gets in your way. Evil West has a distinctly retro flavour, mostly because the design feels...
Watch the "first ever" Warzone 2 nuke obliterate Al Mazrah
The dramatic moment is complimented by gratuitous "let's goooooos"
NME
Harry Osborn actor not returning for ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’: “I was bummed but I get it”
Scott Porter, who portrayed Harry Osborn in Marvel’s Spider-Man, has revealed that he won’t be reprising the role for the new PS5 sequel. As EuroGamer reports, the actor’s voice was heard in audio logs but only rarely seen as Osborn in the first game, which came out in 2018. However, that title and its follow-up Miles Morales (2020) appeared to set the character up as Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.
6 times Marvel has subtly reintroduced mutants to the MCU
With Namor (Tenoch Huerta) causing trouble in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," here are six times mutants have subtly arrived in the MCU.
The Verge
Sony is slashing prices on PS5 games and accessories ahead of Black Friday
Sony switched on some very good holiday deals on digital video games for PS5 and PS4, as well as PS5 accessories, like the DualSense controller. I won’t list out all of the game deals available at the PlayStation Store, but here’s the best way to frame the significance of the game discounts: you can get three PS5-exclusive games, like, say, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, and Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, for less than $100 ($30 each). That’s a far cry from the original $70 cost for just one of these titles. Newer games, like Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7, are a bargain at $39.89 each for the PS5 versions. And then there’s the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which costs just $19.89.
One of Pokemon's oldest training tricks is dead in Scarlet and Violet
An old affliction has been cured in Paldea - and fans think they know why
murphysmultiverse.com
New Working Title for ‘Deadpool 3’ Reveals the Size of Hugh Jackman’s Role
When Ryan Reynolds revealed that Hugh Jackman was returning as Wolverine for Deadpool 3, it was met with equal measures of shock and excitement. Fans, and even Jackman, believed that Logan was the swan song for the actor in the role he’d dedicated the better part of two decades to play. As the film draws nearer to its scheduled April start of production, more information about it has begun to trickle out, including a working title that might give an idea of just how big Jackman’s role in the film will be.
The Sweet Conversation Robert Downey Jr. Had With Wakanda Forever’s Dominique Thorne After She Landed Ironheart Role
Dominique Thorne explains the sweet conversation she had with Robert Downey Jr. after landing the lead role in Ironheart.
NME
‘Overwatch 2’ will transcribe voice chats to minimise “disruptive behaviour”
Overwatch 2 has introduced audio transcription in its most recent “Defense Matrix” update in the hope of combatting “disruptive behaviour”. In a new blog, Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard has outlined changes to the way voice chat will be moderated in online matches. Among those is the...
Before becoming a Call of Duty sequel factory, Treyarch made experimental 1998 action game Die By the Sword
We're rerunning Richard Cobbett's classic Crapshoot column, in which he rolled the dice and took a chance on obscure games—both good and bad.
NME
‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ won’t be getting new game plus
Ubisoft Montreal has confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla won’t receive a new game plus mode with the final content update. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla‘s final post-launch update is expected to release on December 6 and will wrap up two years’ worth of content. However, Ubisoft has let players know that it won’t feature the long-awaited new game plus mode (via Polygon).
NME
Blizzard promises to make improvements to ‘Overwatch 2’’s reward system
Blizzard has promised to make some improvements to Overwatch 2‘s reward system, with the game’s battle pass system being consistently criticised by fans. Despite its popularity, Overwatch 2 has been consistently criticised for its reward system, with players complaining that the battle pass system feels unsatisfying. The problems...
NME
Watch the teaser for MBC’s upcoming idol audition TV series ‘Boy Fantasy’
MBC has unveiled the first trailer for its new idol audition TV series Boy Fantasy, the follow-up to last year’s My Teenage Girl. On November 19, MBC uploaded the first teaser for its upcoming TV competition series Boy Fantasy starring some of the show’s contestants. The new show follows the premise of its predecessor My Teenage Girl, and will see a group of aspiring idols competing for the opportunity to debut in a new K-pop group.
Box Office: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Rules With $67.3 Million, ‘She Said’ Flops With $2.2 Million Debut
Disney’s comic book sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” extended its reign at the domestic box office. In its second weekend of release, the 30th feature installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe collected $67.3 million between Friday and Sunday. But adult audiences continued to reject films pitched directly at them, steering clear of Universal’s “She Said,” a look at the pair of New York Times journalists who exposed Harvey Weinstein’s sexual abuses. “Wakanda Forever,” which opened to $181 million and has generated $288 million in North America and $546.3 million globally to date. The film’s 63% drop was steeper than expected....
First Wolverine, now a 'Deadpool' Christmas movie? Ryan Reynolds strikes again
Ryan Reynolds recently revealed that a 'Deadpool' Christmas movie was once in the works before Disney acquired Fox in 2019.
Ars Technica
“Just a bunch of idiots having fun”—a photo history of the LAN party
"I guess I am thinking a lot about the early 2000s lately, like a lot of people, I think, in their 30s." That’s one of the first things writer, game designer, and podcaster Merritt K said to me in early November. At this moment, everything about gaming, and being online generally, was fundamentally easier than it was at the turn of the century. You can now play intensive triple-A games on a cheap phone, given a cloud gaming subscription and a decent wireless connection. You can set up a chat room, build an online presence, even publish videos, instantaneously, for free. Performance-minded and customizable PC gaming hardware is just a few clicks and a couple days away from showing up at your door.
