Qatar to Ban Beer at World Cup Stadiums in Dramatic Reversal Two Days Before Tournament Starts

Read full article on original website
Related
Tireless Modric ready for last World Cup run with Croatia
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Luka Modric will get one more World Cup campaign to drive Croatia all the way to the title. The 37-year-old midfielder will lead Croatia when they play their Group F opener against Morocco on Wednesday, a hurdle that the 2018 runner-ups are expected to comfortably clear before facing Canada and then a showdown with No. 2-ranked Belgium and Kevin de Bruyne.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Countries With Longest World Cup Droughts Ahead of Qatar 2022
The 2022 World Cup field is full of surprises and shake ups. The 32-country field is set, for possibly the last time, as the 2026 World Cup is set to expand to include 48 teams. This year’s list includes several new and unfamiliar faces scattered among the traditional staples.
Messi Scores in Fourth World Cup for Argentina
All eyes are on Lionel Messi to see what the all-time great can achieve in Qatar, and he got off to an ideal start in Argentina’s opener.
Sporticast: U.S. Opens World Cup With Tie as Soccer Industry Seeks Wins
On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the start of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The U.S. Men’s National Team made its tournament debut on Monday, a 1-1 tie against Wales. The team’s results will impact basically every business with soccer interests here in America, including U.S. Soccer, MLS, media partners and sponsors. Many expect the next four years—a span that ends with the 2026 men’s World Cup hosted the U.S., Mexico and Canada—to spur a massive rise in soccer interest for fans...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas Soccer Fans Gather to Watch U.S. Men's National Team in World Cup
At Crossbar in Richardson, the soccer field was turned into a picnic area with a big screen projection of World Cup soccer. "This happens once every four years, so it's kind of the biggest thing that happens in the soccer community," Crossbar co-owner Preston Osborn said. "If you want to really see what it's like and see why everyone is so passionate about it, now is the best time."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Top Three Moments From Day 2 of 2022 FIFA World Cup
Wait, it’s only the second day of the 2022 FIFA World Cup?. After Ecuador’s 2-0 win over Qatar in the tournament opener on Sunday, a three-game slate on Monday definitely lived up to the billing. England opened the day against Iran in a Group B contest that quickly...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
European Teams Ditch Plan to Wear ‘OneLove' Armbands at World Cup
The captains of seven European teams at the 2022 World Cup will not wear “OneLove” armbands during matches in Qatar after FIFA threatened to hand out yellow cards. England, Wales, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands planned to sport rainbow armbands that said “OneLove” while playing in a country where same-sex relationships are illegal. The seven European nations backed down to keep their captains from facing in-game sanctions.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
America's First World Cup Goal in 8 Years Ignites Instant Celebration
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Timothy Weah has Americans across the world fired up as the 22-year-old scored Team USA's first World Cup goal in eight years. In the 36th minute, Weah got past...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Breaking Down How the FIFA World Cup Extra Time Rules Work
Sometimes 90 minutes of soccer isn’t enough. That’s not the case in group play of the World Cup, where games tied after regulation end in a draw, with both teams receiving a point in the standings. But more than 90 minutes of soccer occasionally is needed in the elimination round of the tournament, creating some of the sport’s most thrilling moments.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Looking at the USMNT's Best World Cup Finishes Ever
After eight long years, the U.S. men’s national soccer team will make its World Cup return. The U.S. failed to qualify in 2018 in a disappointing result for fans across the country. But the Americans will head to Qatar this year after a strong showing in the CONCACAF qualifying games.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Iran Soccer Team Refuses to Sing National Anthem at World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Players on Iran’s national soccer team chose not to sing their country’s national anthem prior to their World Cup opener against England on Monday. Along with silence...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fans Experience Difficulties Entering Stadium for England vs. Iran Match
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The second day of this year's 2022 FIFA World Cup is underway in Qatar. The first match of Monday kicked off between England and Iran at the Khalifa International...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How to Watch Brazil vs. Serbia in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group G Play
The 2022 World Cup favorites are ready to roll in Qatar. Brazil is seeking its first World Cup title in two decades, and it has a loaded squad for this year’s tournament. The team topped FIFA’s final rankings heading into the tournament, and it reached the final in EA Sports’ World Cup simulation.
Comments / 0