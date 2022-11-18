Read full article on original website
Rain lingers in Central Florida, but what about Thanksgiving Day?
ORLANDO. Fla. – We are pinpointing rain chances for the next several days in Central Florida as an unsettled weather pattern remains in place. Expect a few showers on Monday, with high temperatures reaching the low 70s after starting in the 40s, 50s and 60s across the regaion. [TRENDING:...
LIVE RADAR: Rainy, cold, breezy Sunday sets the stage for an unsettled Thanksgiving week
ORLANDO, Fla. – Sunday kicks off an unsettled stretch of weather leading up to Thanksgiving. Rain will continue through the morning north of Orlando and will become more widespread for the afternoon. [TRENDING: Orange County uses special event zone during Florida Classic weekend | Unsettled stretch of weather returns...
Unsettled stretch of weather returns to Central Florida for Thanksgiving week
ORLANDO, Fla. – Saturday looks to be the best day for outdoor plans over the next four or so days. Clouds will go on the increase Saturday with highs climbing into the low 70s. Sunday looks to kick off an unsettled stretch heading right into Thanksgiving. Expect clouds to...
Florida troopers urge safety as 2.9M expected to take Thanksgiving road trip
ORLANDO, Fla. – State agencies are working together with a message of safety as Thanksgiving travel is expected to be the busiest Florida has seen in nearly two decades. With so many people on the road, the Florida Department of Transportation and Florida Highway Patrol urge drivers to exercise care while behind the wheel.
SunRail offering extended train service on Fridays through December
ORLANDO, Fla. – SunRail and the Florida Department of Transportation announced that they’re offering an extended train service on Fridays through the end of December. The new service runs from Nov. 25 through Dec. 30, according to a press release from the FDOT. [TRENDING: Port Canaveral now home...
‘Neverbreak Trunks’: Vintage trunk washes up along Florida beach
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A strange relic washed up along the beach shore near St. Augustine Friday, according to officials with the Fort Matanzas National Monument. Park workers posted images of the relic to social media, showing what appeared to be a luggage trunk. [TRENDING: Port Canaveral now...
‘Serial con man’ opens new Florida business after stint in prison
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A convicted felon whom federal prosecutors once called a “serial con man” recently opened a new company in Florida that advertised accounting and legal services, News 6 learned. Michael Nelson, 51, did not respond to written questions from News 6 inquiring about his latest...
Nonprofit delivers holiday cheer to children’s hospitals. Here’s how to donate in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – The man with the bag is out. The national nonprofit with the bags is in. The Greyson Project is giving Santa Claus a run for his money by helping to deliver bags of holiday decorations to children’s hospitals across the country. [TRENDING: Port Canaveral now...
Florida Gov. DeSantis unveils Hurricane Ian recovery portal
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the launch of the Unite Florida Recovery Portal to connect Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian to important recovery resources, including housing support. The state’s “first-ever state-led sheltering and housing program” provides temporary sheltering options — such as travel trailers and recreational vehicles — and temporary or...
FEMA extends deadline to apply for Hurricane Ian federal disaster assistance
ORLANDO, Fla. – FEMA announced Monday that Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian now have additional time to apply for federal disaster assistance. The new deadline to apply is Jan. 12, 2023, and applies to people in the following Central Florida counties: Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole and Volusia counties.
What comes next? Experts weigh in on what Disney’s CEO switch means for company’s future
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Senior leadership at Disney announced Former Walt Disney Company Chief Executive Bob Iger is returning to lead Disney as Chief Executive Officer after current CEO Bob Chapek stepped down from the role Sunday. News 6 spoke to retired Rollins College political science professor and author...
Ask Trooper Steve: How long is my class E drivers license valid for and what will it cost to renew it?
CENTRAL FLORIDA – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. The question this week: How long is my class E drivers license valid for and what...
Officials: Georgia audit confirms secretary of state winner
ATLANTA – A hand count of random batches of votes in Georgia's recent election for secretary of state has confirmed Republican Brad Raffensperger's victory, state election officials said. The audit — required by state law — turned up a small difference in votes from the machine count used during...
