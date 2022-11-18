ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman and Home

The Queen's pearl jewelry mishap she suffered on her wedding day

By Caitlin Elliott
Woman and Home
Woman and Home
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cTPYr_0jFUqHt400

The late Queen Elizabeth II suffered a mishap when it came to her pearl necklace on her and Prince Philip's wedding day.

In light of what would've been Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's 75th wedding anniversary being just around the corner, a sweet story about the beautiful pearl necklace the late monarch wore for her big day has been revealed.

The Queen, who reigned for over 70 years before passing away at Balmoral Castle aged 96 in September, was gifted two pearl necklaces by her parents as a wedding gift.

The Queen Mother and King George VI gave Queen Elizabeth, fondly know as Lilibet by her loved ones, the Queen Anne and Queen Caroline pearl necklaces, which experts at jewelry retailer Seven Stone estimate to be worth around $30,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KYNUD_0jFUqHt400

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Seven Stone reports that the two necklaces are worn together to create a double-strand look but are clasped separately as individual pieces. The Queen Anne necklace is strung with an impressive 46 pearls, while the Queen Caroline necklace is bigger, with an incredible 50 pearls.

The Queen planned to wear the pearls for her and Prince Philip's nuptials but before leaving for the ceremony, realised that she had left them behind at St. James’s Palace where her wedding gifts were on display.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a7nUw_0jFUqHt400

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Luckily, the Queen’s private secretary, Jock Colville, dashed to collect the pearls so that she could wear them to marry Philip.

The Queen famously loved pearls and had many pearl pieces in her astounding jewelry collection, with the likes of the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, having paid tribute to the monarch by wearing pears on various occasions since her death.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Michelle Obama reveals why she would not hug King Charles after breaking protocol by hugging Queen Elizabeth

Michelle Obama explained why she would not try to hug King Charles III despite breaking protocol back in 2009 by hugging Queen Elizabeth II.The former First Lady addressed how she’d interacted with the King during a recent interview with BBC Breakfast to promote her new book, The Light We Carry.During the conversation, she participated in a round of quick-fire questions, where the host Naga Munchetty mentioned how Obama previously made headlines for putting her arm around the Queen during a visit for a G20 summit at Buckingham Palace. “There was a huge reaction when you broke protocol, when you...
The List

What Meghan And Harry Will Reportedly Do With King Charles' Christmas Invite

Earlier this year, prior to the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, reports emerged that the long-reigning monarch had reached out to royal defectors Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to invite them to spend some time with her in Balmoral. The U.S. Sun cited a royal insider, who claimed: "Staff have been told to expect the full list of royals including Harry, Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet." They added: "They are preparing for the Sussexes."
The List

Prince William And King Charles Lost Their Minds Over This Donald Trump Tweet

When William, the Prince of Wales, and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, were dating, they experienced a similar amount of intrusion and pressure from the media and paparazzi to Princess Diana. As their relationship became more and more serious, the attention only worsened. This culminated in 2012, when a newly married Kate was photographed sunbathing topless by the pool at a private château in Provence, France (via BBC News). The photographs were subsequently circulated in the tabloid media and published in the French edition of Closer magazine, an Italian gossip magazine, and the Irish Daily Star.
womansday.com

Prince Harry Says He Has "No Idea Why" People Call Him "Harry" Instead of His Real Name

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life. In case you weren't already aware, Prince Harry's real name is not, in fact, Harry. It's Henry. Or more specifically, "Henry Charles Albert David," a truly endless string of first names, none of which are Harry. So...why do people call him that? He has no idea.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The List

Punishments For The Person Who Threw Eggs At King Charles Has Royal Experts Amused

Queen Elizabeth, as the UK's longest-reigning monarch, left big shoes for her son to fill — figuratively, of course since she wore a UK size 4 (U.S. size 6), per Express. Shortly after the queen's death, according to a survey by YouGov/Times, 63% of Britons surveyed thought he'd do a good job as king. However, doing a good job and being popular aren't always necessarily the same thing, and King Charles is already facing a number of challenges early in his reign.
Cheryl E Preston

Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess

Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
The List

Why A Royal Expert Believes The Consequences Of Prince Harry's Memoir Will Be 'Highly Destructive'

Royal fans are counting down the days until January 10 — the day when they can finally read Prince Harry's memoir, "Spare." When the book was initially announced in July 2021, Penguin Random House promised readers "an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story." However, the publisher's newest press release opens with a stark visual of Prince Harry and Prince William at Princess Diana's funeral. "With its raw, unflinching honesty, 'Spare' is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief," the description reads, in contrast to the earlier sunnier description.
The List

Why Prince Harry Reportedly Wants To Return To The UK Right Away

The last time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the UK, they ended up staying there much longer than anticipated. Following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to remain on and see out the official mourning period, per Express. They were front and center at various events honoring Her Majesty's memory, but the couple's presence caused more controversy than anything else.
Woman and Home

Woman and Home

1K+
Followers
553
Post
309K+
Views
ABOUT

Glamorous, aspirational and fun, woman&home curates the best products and advice from health, wellness and beauty to food, homes and books and helps women live their best lives.

 https://www.womanandhome.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy