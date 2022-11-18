Read full article on original website
Northeast Ohio snow totals for Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It certainly wasn’t Buffalo-like, but this weekend’s lake-effect snow storm did drop a decent amount of snow on some areas of Northeast Ohio. The lake-effect is fickle, and this time the eastern suburbs of Cleveland recorded the highest amounts. The most recent totals from the National Weather Service show Lyndhurst with 8.5 inches as of 9:17 a.m. Sunday. Richmond Heights had 7.8 inches as of 9:21 a.m.
Why Pennsylvania and Michigan went blue while Ohio went very red: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio Republicans swept every partisan statewide office this month. Meanwhile, the near-opposite happened in Michigan and Pennsylvania. What makes Michigan and Pennsylvania – which each have striking similarities to Ohio – so different? We’re talking about elections on Today in Ohio. Listen online here.
Weather conditions make northern Ohio susceptible to fire spread, National Weather Service warns
CLEVELAND, Ohio - An elevated fire danger warning was issued Monday morning for portions of northern Ohio by the National Weather Service. The warning is not an alarm about an actual forest fire headed this way, but a warning that happens three to four times a year when weather conditions create the perfect opportunity for outdoor fires to spread quickly.
40,000 minks released into wild in Ohio pose danger to wildlife, farms
CLEVELAND, Ohio: After vandals broke into a farm and released up to 40,000 minks from their cages this week, thousands of the animals were seen roaming the countryside of northwestern Ohio. Local media in Van Wert County, Ohio, reported that minks overran nearby roads and many were hit by passing...
Sunny and cool: Northeast Ohio’s Tuesday weather forecast
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The holiday week’s run of nice weather continues with clear skies and plenty of sunshine on Tuesday. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs around 46 with light breezes throughout the day. Overnight lows will still be chilly, dropping into the upper 20s inland from the lakeshore. Wednesday also looks to be sunny with highs in the upper 40s.
Ohio PTA Board recommends that schools install lap-shoulder seatbelts in buses
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- Sometimes persistence really does pay off. Avon Lake’s Rudy Breglia has persisted in his own personal campaign for seatbelts in school buses for years. It looks like his hard volunteer work is finally making a difference. “The Ohio PTA Board has recently released their authoritative...
Ohio can get gas at Sheetz for under $2.00
OHIO (WTRF) — Today Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, announced it has kicked off the holiday season by reducing the price of Unleaded 88 to $1.99 a gallon. This limited time promotion begins today and lasts through November 28. The price is only available at the 368 Sheetz stores that offer Unleaded 88. […]
LOOK: ‘Snownado’ Appears Over Lake Erie During Historic Lake-Effect Storm
Tornados aren’t just for the great plains. Recently, bystanders in New York got a twisted surprise when they saw an extremely rare “snownado” over Lake Erie on Friday. The odd weather phenomenon comes as the Buffalo area of the state continues to be hammered with lake-effect snow in what some meteorologists call a record-setting winter storm. Bystanders saw the odd weather wonder, similar to a waterspout with frozen elements, just after 8:30 a.m. by storm chaser Simon Brewer. He believes it was about a mile off the coast of downtown Buffalo.
Ohio Sheetz $1.99 gas: Will it damage your car?
A report on the latest gas prices in the central Ohio area can be watched in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A regional gas station has lowered its prices significantly for Thanksgiving week, but not all cars are eligible to take part. Sheetz announced it is lowering unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 […]
Could partisan hatred cause an Ohio man to kill his neighbor? The Wake Up for Monday, Nov. 21, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Every time a reporter posts a story on cleveland.com, I get an email with the link – and usually a headline. This one, from Cliff Pinckard on the overnight shift, was...
Asian longhorn tick spread in Ohio in 2022
It was not the first time, and probably will not be the last. This summer, Morgan County Extension educator Chris Penrose came into his office to find a jar of some questionable critter to identify. In many cases, the contents of the jars prove to be unremarkable. That was not the case with this one.
Autonomous semi-trucks to be on Ohio roads soon
The Ohio Department of Transportation announced Friday the deployment of Drive Ohio's Rural Automated Driving Systems project is closer to becoming a reality
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Ohio
Ohio is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine orders flags to be lowered in honor of Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Following the tragic death of Cleveland veteran firefighter Johnny Tetrick, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is ordering flags to fly at half-staff until sunset on the day of his funeral. Gov. DeWine released the following statement on Sunday:. "In honor of the life and service of Cleveland...
Brr! Saturday starts chilly. Get ready for more snow — here’s when
More winter weather is headed our way. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for a large portion of Northeast Ohio.
3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. Since 1983, this restaurant in Northeast Ohio has been serving fantastic German cuisine. Customer favorites include the St. Moritz schnitzel, which features perfectly fried breaded veal that's covered in melted Emmental cheese and tomato-olive oil sauce and served over a bed of fresh pappardelle pasta; chicken paprikash, which comes with your choice of spätzle or mashed potatoes; sauerbraten, which is flavorful marinated beef that's covered in a rich sweet and sour gravy; and German potato salad. If you need something to drink with your meal, the restaurant has an extensive beer list with brews imported from Germany.
"Irruption" phenomenon causes some bird species to return to Michigan
Heading into winter, Michigan bird watchers can expect to see some uncommon birds for this time of year. The phenomenon is called an “irruption,” and is extending the bird watching season in the Midwest, as birds return from the Northeast and parts of Canada due to a lack of food.
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Attorney General identified the Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 as 30-year-old Evan Zeller of Sheffield Lake. Zeller, nor his kayak, have been found, and authorities are asking for the community to come forward with any information that may help find him.
Heavy snow showers to hit West Virginia and Ohio Friday
The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement on Friday. Heavy snow showers will affect Eastern Harrison, Jefferson, South-Eastern Columbiana, North-Eastern Belmont, Beaver, North-Western Washington, South-Western Butler, North-Western Allegheny, Oho, Brooke, and Hancock Counties. As of 12:03, according to the National Weather Service, a line of heavy snow showers was located along a line […]
Sunny skies, warm temps will melt snow quickly: Northeast Ohio Monday weather forecast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Parts of Northeast Ohio took a pretty good hit from lake-effect snow this weekend, with Lyndhurst recording more than 8 inches and Richmond Heights nearly 8 inches by 9 a.m. Sunday. That’s a lot of snow. It’s not going to last. Sunny, warmer weather...
