Ohio State

Northeast Ohio snow totals for Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It certainly wasn’t Buffalo-like, but this weekend’s lake-effect snow storm did drop a decent amount of snow on some areas of Northeast Ohio. The lake-effect is fickle, and this time the eastern suburbs of Cleveland recorded the highest amounts. The most recent totals from the National Weather Service show Lyndhurst with 8.5 inches as of 9:17 a.m. Sunday. Richmond Heights had 7.8 inches as of 9:21 a.m.
Weather conditions make northern Ohio susceptible to fire spread, National Weather Service warns

CLEVELAND, Ohio - An elevated fire danger warning was issued Monday morning for portions of northern Ohio by the National Weather Service. The warning is not an alarm about an actual forest fire headed this way, but a warning that happens three to four times a year when weather conditions create the perfect opportunity for outdoor fires to spread quickly.
Sunny and cool: Northeast Ohio’s Tuesday weather forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The holiday week’s run of nice weather continues with clear skies and plenty of sunshine on Tuesday. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs around 46 with light breezes throughout the day. Overnight lows will still be chilly, dropping into the upper 20s inland from the lakeshore. Wednesday also looks to be sunny with highs in the upper 40s.
WTRF- 7News

Ohio can get gas at Sheetz for under $2.00

OHIO (WTRF) — Today Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, announced it has kicked off the holiday season by reducing the price of Unleaded 88 to $1.99 a gallon. This limited time promotion begins today and lasts through November 28. The price is only available at the 368 Sheetz stores that offer Unleaded 88. […]
Outsider.com

LOOK: ‘Snownado’ Appears Over Lake Erie During Historic Lake-Effect Storm

Tornados aren’t just for the great plains. Recently, bystanders in New York got a twisted surprise when they saw an extremely rare “snownado” over Lake Erie on Friday. The odd weather phenomenon comes as the Buffalo area of the state continues to be hammered with lake-effect snow in what some meteorologists call a record-setting winter storm. Bystanders saw the odd weather wonder, similar to a waterspout with frozen elements, just after 8:30 a.m. by storm chaser Simon Brewer. He believes it was about a mile off the coast of downtown Buffalo.
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Sheetz $1.99 gas: Will it damage your car?

A report on the latest gas prices in the central Ohio area can be watched in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A regional gas station has lowered its prices significantly for Thanksgiving week, but not all cars are eligible to take part. Sheetz announced it is lowering unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 […]
ocj.com

Asian longhorn tick spread in Ohio in 2022

It was not the first time, and probably will not be the last. This summer, Morgan County Extension educator Chris Penrose came into his office to find a jar of some questionable critter to identify. In many cases, the contents of the jars prove to be unremarkable. That was not the case with this one.
Travel Maven

This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Ohio

Ohio is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. Since 1983, this restaurant in Northeast Ohio has been serving fantastic German cuisine. Customer favorites include the St. Moritz schnitzel, which features perfectly fried breaded veal that's covered in melted Emmental cheese and tomato-olive oil sauce and served over a bed of fresh pappardelle pasta; chicken paprikash, which comes with your choice of spätzle or mashed potatoes; sauerbraten, which is flavorful marinated beef that's covered in a rich sweet and sour gravy; and German potato salad. If you need something to drink with your meal, the restaurant has an extensive beer list with brews imported from Germany.
WTRF- 7News

Heavy snow showers to hit West Virginia and Ohio Friday

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement on Friday. Heavy snow showers will affect Eastern Harrison, Jefferson, South-Eastern Columbiana, North-Eastern Belmont, Beaver, North-Western Washington, South-Western Butler, North-Western Allegheny, Oho, Brooke, and Hancock Counties. As of 12:03, according to the National Weather Service, a line of heavy snow showers was located along a line […]
