Zanesville, OH

Local News Briefs

By Zanesville Times Recorder
Times Recorder
Times Recorder
 4 days ago
Minor injuries reported in school bus crash

ROSEVILLE − The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision from Tuesday involving a school bus from Franklin Local Schools and another vehicle.

Authorities said Amanda Starner, 33, was traveling westbound on County Road 7, east of Township Road 141 in Muskingum County, when she drove left of center and struck the bus from Philo Elementary School.

Sixteen juvenile students on the bus and three occupants Starner's vehicle were transported to Genesis Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Committee meeting canceled

ZANESVILLE −The Ways and Means Committee of Zanesville City Council for Monday has been canceled. The next regular meeting is at 5 p.m. Dec. 19 at city hall.

Forker honored at MC

MARIETTA − Kya Forker of Zanesville was among four students at Marietta College honored for excellence in the accounting and public accounting programs during a recent student recognition night by the Parkersburg Chapter of the West Virginia Society of Certified Public Accounts.

Locals named to honor society

NEW CONCORD − Several local students were recently named to the Omicron Delta Kappa National Leadership Honor Society at Muskingum University.

They are Kody Melvin and Ashton Romero of Zanesville, Carter Wickham and Kaitlyn Shreve of Chandlersville, Ashley Allen of Crooksville, Elizabeth Vascura and Lyndi Slack of New Concord, Audra Wills of Somerset and Stephen Wilson of Malta.

Play auditions scheduled for ZCT

ZANESVILLE − Auditions for "A Twisted Christmas Carol" will be at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Zanesville Community Theatre, 940 Findley Ave.

The director is Philip Palmer and producer is Pam Smith. There are roles for two women and three men, all adults. The plays is a Texas spoof on the traditional "A Christmas Carol" where a barbecue joint owner is visited by the ghost of his former business partner after his truck is rolled by a twister and he goes into a coma.

Performances are at 8 p.m. Feb. 10, 11, 17 and 18 and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 12 and 19.

