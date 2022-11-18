Shelby girls basketball hoping to pick up where it left off

SHELBY — Tradition and expectations never graduate.

If there is one girls basketball program in Richland County that knows that well, it is Shelby.

Needless to say, the 2022-23 season carries some very high expectations despite the departure of three All-Ohioans.

The Whippets return eight letter winners and five players who had starting experience in four our more game last season for another run after going 27-1 with a perfect 22-0 regular season and Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference finish. It was their fourth straight league championship and the first district title since the late '90s.

Even though Sophie Niese and the Baker twins, Haylee and Olivia, graduated, Shelby coach Natalie Lantz isn't ready to relinquish the league crown just yet.

"Clear Fork is on the rise with nice guard experience back," Lantz, who is 180-62 in 10 seasons, said. "River Valley is well-coached and is always in the running and has big talent back with Brooklyn Mosier. The Pleasant program is another that just keeps getting better after making a regional appearance last year, and Harding is always athletic and can challenge anyone.

"With eight returners with experience back this season, we will look to contend for the MOAC title. All in all, it’s anyone's game every night. If we come in respecting our opponents and playing smart basketball, we can put ourselves in a position to win another title."

The Whippets feature several players who have been waiting their turn to make a difference, and none has been waiting longer than senior point guard Demi Hipp, who averaged 2.6 points, 1.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 30% from 3. She will be running the show this season and is poised for special things.

Sophomore Eve Schwemley had a nice end to her freshman season and was a contributor on the district championship team. She averaged 1.8 points, 1.6 rebounds and one steal while shooting 42.9% from 3. Junior Alexis Booker will be back at power forward after averaging 1.9 points and 1.4 rebounds.

Senior Audi Albert is the biggest returning player after scoring 10.9 points and adding 3.7 rebounds and two steals a game to earn second team All-MOAC and District 6 and honorable mention All-Northwest District in Division II. Junior Mallary Gundrum was scheduled to start at shooting guard after scoring 5.1 points and adding two steals and 1.8 rebounds a game while earning honorable mention All-MOAC honors, but an ACL injury during the preseason will keep her out for the year.

Junior Sarah Reiser and sophomores Trinity Baker, Sophia Long, Charlie Niese, Serena Ramsey, Lexi Mahon and Alyssa Booker will all see significant time this season.

"Audi Albert is a three-year starter who earned MOAC and district honors last year," Lantz said. "She’s confident, talented and a good vocal leader. Demi Hipp is a two-year starter and an excellent point guard with great passing skills and shooting ability, not to mention she plays tenacious defense. Mallary Gundrum has starting experience as a sophomore and is an aggressive shooting guard who can score from multiple levels and is also an aggressive defender.

"Alexis Booker also has starting experience as a sophomore and is an extremely strong and smart player with a much-improved shot. Eve Schwemley has some starting experience at the end of last season and in the tournament. She is a quick and strong guard with a consistent shot and the ability to get to the rim, and she’s an aggressive strong defender.

"Sarah Reiser was a key player for us in big wins over teams with talented posts. She has a great shot and has gotten stronger finishing inside the paint. Trinity Baker is a quick and aggressive point guard/shooting guard who makes big hustle plays and played some crucial minutes for us throughout the season last year as a freshman.

"Sophia Long has improved tremendously. She’s an athletic and strong wing/forward who is developing a nice shot and attacks the basket strong. Charlie Niese is a smart athletic guard/wing who defends well, sees the floor and shoots the ball well and is strong at handling pressure. Serena Ramsey is an athletic defender and rebounder who finishes well in transition."

But, the Whippets will be looking for that leadership role that was left vacant by last year's seniors. So, they will continue to lean on their program's culture until leadership is developed.

"Our intensity, culture and goals are the same," Lantz said. "Some different players in the mix but, overall, we really like the team play, ball movement on offense and defensive rotations we are seeing this preseason. We need to put our potential into action to achieve our season goals.

"We work hard and play hard. Defense, ball movement on offense and communication are the keys to our success."

Lantz is excited about the younger group making its way up after seeing the junior varsity and freshmen groups go undefeated as well. In all three levels of the program, the only loss suffered came in the Division II regional championship game. With the young talent coming back, the expectations for the present and future remain to get back there.

"Three sophomores received valuable experience last year as freshmen," Lantz said. "Eve, Trinity and Sophia all will contribute at a higher level this year. Over the summer, Eve stepped into a bigger role with us. Her motor on both ends of the court was a big contributor to our success at the end of last year and over the summer, and college coaches are taking note.

"Trinity has played a major role this preseason as well both at point guard and shooting guard. Sophia will be a big role player this year as she’s a natural athlete and a strong defender for us. Serena and Charlie, who practiced and dressed end of the year last season, have been solid contributors this pre-season and improving each day. Sophomores Lexi Mohn and Alyssa Booker could see valuable varsity minutes this year."

The Whippets tip off their season Friday at Margaretta.

