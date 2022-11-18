'Very, very deserving': Three Ashland players return from injury to key playoff season

It would have been easy for Austin Brenner, Logan Bolin and Nick Cone to walk away from the Ashland University football program after the 2021 season.

No one would have blamed them. After all, serious injuries suffered by all three players severely jeopardized their football futures. And they had already earned degrees from AU.

But they all had the resolve and unwillingness to quit after their injuries and injuries to others derailed a once-promising first season in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference in 2021. Instead, they exhibited perseverance and the determination to remain active players.

Now, all that strength of character has paid off in a G-MAC championship, and the school’s first trip to the NCAA Division II playoffs since 2017.

“At our banquet (Sunday) night, we had each coach talk about the seniors and I was hearing things I didn’t even realize that they knew that the guys went through,” AU coach Lee Owens said. “I was hearing these stories about guys who not only decided to come back but the adversity they faced getting back and how they fought through that.

“To see them have some success on the field in the regular season and win a championship is very, very deserving.”

The Eagles started the 2021 season with high hopes, but injuries quickly put a damper on the year. Cone, a 6-3, 269-pound defensive tackle from Columbus Bishop Hartley, suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in the second game against Ferris State.

Bolin, a 6-0, 203-pound receiver from Grafton Midview, went down in the third game against Quincy with a torn right adductor longus, which is a muscle in the groin.

Then in the fifth game against Ohio Dominican, Brenner, a 6-0, 195-pound quarterback from Copley, was carted off with a compound fracture of the tibia and fibula in his right leg.

“Going through COVID (the 2020 season was canceled by the pandemic) and not being able to play games, practicing against each other over and over again and knowing how special we could be but then not really getting a chance to show it on the field last year really hurt for a lot of us,” Bolin said.

“The opportunity to get back on the field together was important for us and was a big reason why all of us came back.”

But it didn’t come without the arduous process of injury rehabilitation, the ups and downs, encouraging days and discouraging days.

Cone and Brenner were able to lean on each other while rehabbing their injuries on campus.

“Rehab was long,” Brenner said. “There’s days where it just feels like, man, is this ever going to heal? Am I ever going to be able to run normally again? Am I ever going to be able to not have to be in pain when I’m working out? All those sorts of things are the tough part of it.

“But from October until July, I would see Cone in there every single day. He was working his butt off. Just seeing the guys every day, being in there with other athletes who were also rehabbing injuries, that was huge. I had to continue to stay positive, continue to stay motivated, along with relying on my faith in Jesus to get me through that.”

“There’s definitely good days and there’s bad days,” Cone said. “You wake up one day and (the knee is) really swollen and you’re kind of down in the dumps. But you have to keep your head down and keep working on it.”

The recovery process might have been even longer for Bolin. It definitely was lonelier. With surgery not an option, recovery took about eight months. That included time spent away from the team during the spring, rehabbing at home on his own.

“Seeing on (social media), these guys playing football and everything. That’s the kind of thing, life hits you fast and you just want to be back with the guys, in the room with them,” Bolin said.

Injury rehab was just one hurdle Bolin needed to clear to return to the field this season. He also needed the NCAA to grant a medical redshirt for another season of eligibility. That didn’t happen until the eve of training camp in August.

“It was very emotional for me to the point it was very frustrating,” Bolin said. “Literally the night before I got here, I got a call from our doctor saying that he didn’t think it was going to happen and to start looking at options other than football.

“And then the next morning I got a call from coach Owens saying that I was able to come back. I packed one duffel bag, showed up to camp an hour later and was here for picture day.”

That gave everyone a lift.

“Seeing Logan roll up for picture day was amazing,” Brenner said. “We were all in the stands getting ready to take a (team) picture and he comes walking out with a jersey. It was awesome.”

All three players are still dealing with things because of their injuries. Brenner had to sit out the first half of the Ohio Dominican game before returning after halftime to lead a comeback victory.

Cone re-injured his knee against Tiffin but returned for limited snaps in the regular season-ending win over Kentucky Wesleyan.

Despite those setbacks, the 2022 season has been rewarding for all three players, as individuals and as a team. Cone has 27 tackles, six tackles for loss, four sacks and one interception.

Brenner, who was the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year in 2018 and second team all-GLIAC in 2019, has completed 144 of 223 pass attempts (65 percent), for 1,737 yards with six interceptions and 17 touchdowns. He’s also rushed 50 times for 265 yards and three TDs.

Bolin, who was the GLIAC leader with 53 receptions for 791 yards and six TDs in 2019, is again the team’s leading pass catcher with 45 receptions for 623 yards and seven TDs.

He ranks second all-time at AU for number of catches (177) and receiving yards (2,423).

They also now have that 2022 G-MAC title to go with the individual accomplishments.

“It’s the people at the end of the day is why you come back,” Cone said. “Just having another opportunity to take the field with these guys has been a blessing.

“You decide you’ve got something special here and you don’t want to let it go not on your terms. Coming back is your final statement. I want it on my terms.”

Because of what Brenner, Bolin and Cone missed during the canceled COVID season, and then their season lost to injuries, the victory celebration after finishing the regular portion of the schedule 9-1 overall and 7-1 in the G-MAC on Saturday might have been just a little rowdier. And the victory bell might have been ringing just a little bit louder.

“It was definitely a top-of-the-mountain kind of feeling,” Cone said. “Looking back, it’s been a long road, we’ve worked hard for it and you knew it was coming at the end there.”

“It was just joy being able to celebrate with all the guys we’ve been grinding it out with here for a lot of years now,” Brenner said. “The joy that comes with winning a championship, accomplishing a goal that you set as a team at the beginning of the season.

“It was awesome to be able to jump around and celebrate with the guys who you’ve been working so hard for so long with.”

These three Eagles now have those league championship memories to take with them into the future. But they have much more, too.

Cone had an undergraduate double major in entrepreneurship and business management, and will earn a master’s degree in supply chain management.

Brenner’s undergrad studies were as an Intervention specialist working in special education. He’s now attending Ashland Theological Seminary to earn a master’s degree in Christian ministry.

Bolin has an undergrad degree in finance and accounting and an MBA in financial management.

And the Eagles also are one of 28 teams in the Division II national playoffs with a home game, scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at Jack Miller Stadium against Notre Dame College.

So, for at least one more week, and possibly more, they get to spend the time as football teammates.

“It’s a great feeling,” Cone said. “I think it’s a big motivator for us. We have something special here and ... being able to extend the season for something special is very exciting.”