The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
rolltide.com
Alabama Faces No. 25/24 Utah, Wake Forest at Pink Flamingo Championship
NASSAU, Bahamas – The Alabama women's basketball team is in Nassau, Bahamas, to compete in two games over a three-day span at the Pink Flamingo Championship at the Baha Mar Convention, Arts & Entertainment Center. The Crimson Tide opens the event against the No. 25/24 ranked Utah Utes Monday at 1:30 p.m. CT, before facing Wake Forest Wednesday at 10 a.m. CT.
rolltide.com
Alabama Women Take Third at NCAA Cross Country Championships, Men Finish 27th
STILLWATER, Okla. – The Alabama women finished a program-best third overall at the 2022 NCAA Cross Country Championships at The Greiner Family OSU Cross Country Course in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday morning. The event capped an extraordinary season for the Crimson Tide women, who took home their first NCAA trophy...
rolltide.com
Alabama Swimming and Diving Breaks Two More School Records on Friday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Alabama swimming and diving teams broke two more school records Friday, the final day of the Art Adamson Invitational in College Station, Texas, to come away with four new Alabama marks over the meet's three days. Victor Johansson, who won the 500 freestyle with...
rolltide.com
Volleyball Falls to Arkansas, Abby Marjama Moves into UA Top 10 in Aces
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Alabama fifth-year senior Abby Marjama moved into the single-season and career top 10 rankings in service aces in Sunday's match against Arkansas, as the Crimson Tide fell to the Razorbacks in three sets by scores of 18-25, 16-25 and 27-29. Needing three aces heading into Sunday's match between Alabama (9-19, 3-13 SEC) and Arkansas (17-8, 8-7 SEC), Abby Marjama finished the match with that number to move into the single-season and career top 10 at UA. Marjama has 66 aces this season, tying for 10th place with Nancy Woolsey (1979) and Erin Price (2002). The 66 aces are the most in a season for any Tide player since Mary Catherine Aune's 67 during the 2007 season. Marjama also ties Jennifer Bibber's (2000-03) career mark of 126 and is now just one shy of ninth-place Kryssi Daniels (2012-15). The 126 only reflects Marjama's total at Alabama, as she has accumulated 202 including her two seasons at UC Irvine.
rolltide.com
No. 8/8/8 Alabama Downs Austin Peay, 34-0
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - The No. 8/8/8 Alabama football team used a balanced offensive attack combined with stout defensive play to overwhelm Austin Peay Saturday, 34-0, inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide combined for 527 total yards of offense on the day, accounting for 263 yards in the ground game and 264 through the air.
rolltide.com
No. 18/16 Alabama Dominates Jacksonville State in a 104-62 Win
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The No. 18/16 Alabama men's basketball team hit 21 three-pointers in a dominating shooting effort inside Coleman Coliseum Friday night, taking home a 104-62 win over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. The win marked the third time in program history that Alabama (4-0) has made 20 or...
rolltide.com
Alabama Volleyball Falls to Arkansas in Three Sets Saturday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Alabama volleyball fell to Arkansas, 3-0, Saturday afternoon in Barnhill Arena by set scores of 10-25, 19-25 and 21-25 to open the weekend series between the teams. Alabama (9-18, 3-12 SEC) trailed early after a 7-1 Arkansas (16-8, 7-7 SEC) run in the opening set, forcing...
rolltide.com
Top-seeded Alabama Soccer Defeats Portland 2-1 To Advance To Third Round Of The NCAA Tournament
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 1 seed Alabama soccer (21-2-1) advanced to the third round of the NCAA Tournament with a 2-1 victory over the No. 8 seed Portland Pilots (12-5-4) Friday night at the Alabama Soccer Stadium. The Crimson Tide advanced to the third round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.
rolltide.com
Alabama Set for Saturday’s NCAA Cross Country Championship Races in Stillwater
STILLWATER, Okla. – The Alabama men and women are set to brave the cold of Stillwater, Okla., when they toe the line on Saturday for the NCAA Cross Country Championships at The Greiner Family OSU Cross Country Course. The No.5-ranked Crimson Tide women, led by Mercy Chelangat, who won...
