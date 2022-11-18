ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

Ross County Park District creates potential plan to repair and maintain Paint Creek Recreational Trail

By Megan Becker, Chillicothe Gazette
 4 days ago
CHILLICOTHE― The Ross County Park District held its second public meeting on Tuesday to present a three-phase plan to maintain and repair the Paint Creek Recreational Trail.

In September, a Change.org petition titled, "STOP the trail from being closed!" started by members of the Tri-County Triangle Trail gained attention and received over 2,500 signatures, representing community interest in maintaining the trail. Community members were concerned about erosion, overgrown vegetation, log jams, vandalism and more.

Later that month, the Ross County Park Commissioners said during a community meeting that they intend to keep the Paint Creek Trail Recreational Trail open by whatever means necessary.

The Base Camp Plan

Commissioner Curt McCallister said he met with Triangle Trail in the beginning of November to discuss different options for funding and repairs. The commissioners presented a three-phase "base camp" plan to the community to address major issues with the trail.

The park district divided the trail into areas that were high-need, like those needing slips or bridges repaired, and those that only required light maintenance. The goal of phase one is to get the manageable areas up to standard.

During phase two, the park district plans to evaluate and coordinate the process of slowing erosion and focus on urgent areas like the Double D bridge and the area east of bridge 6. Commissioner Michael Benson said the district plans to work with triangle trail to fix the "most visible issues."

Benson said the district plans to work from east to west to fix the biggest issues on the trail. He said the commissioners aim to keep the trail open and safe while continuing to communicate with the community.

During phase 3 the district would pursue long-term funding to fix and maintain the trail. Benson said some potential grants would include the Transportation Alternatives Program grant (TAP), funding from the Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission and the Chillicothe-Ross Community Foundation.

Park District Project Manager Erin Stanley said the district has submitted a letter of interest for the TAP grant and will officially apply for the grant in December. If awarded to the park district, the funds from the grant would be available in 2025.

The TAP grant provides funding for projects defined as transportation alternatives, including on- and off-road pedestrian and bicycle facilities, according to the ODOT website.

For the 2020-2021 year, 17 cities and counties in Ohio were awarded with TAP grants for a total of over $14 million in funds. The city of Chillicothe was awarded a TAPS grant in 2020 for $729,460 to create pedestrian accommodations for Bridge Street.

The next step for the park district is to finalize the 2023 budget, develop a long-term strategic plan that includes all parks and trails and to continue communicating and engaging with stakeholders.

Commissioner Ty McBee said another goal for the park district is to survey the community to understand what recreational needs of the community. Benson said the district also hopes to create a volunteer organization to coordinate maintenance efforts for the trail and other parks.

The park district plans to hold another community meeting after "fine-tuning" the base camp plan.

Necessary repairs and maintenance

Formerly known as the Adena Recreational Trail or the Triangle Trail, the Paint Creek Recreational Trail is a paved 32-mile bicycle and walking path that connects Chillicothe and Washington Court House. The commissioners said the bike trails require a large number of resources to maintain.

The trail is divided into three sections: section one is 11 miles long and spans from downtown to Hopewell Culture National Historical Park. This section is the longest and needs one slip repaired, bridge repairs and resurfacing for a total cost of $2.7 million. Section one is the most used part of the trail and sees approximately 60 users per day.

Section two is five miles long and spans from Hopewell to Frankfort. This section needs nine slips repaired, bridge repairs and resurfacing for a total cost of $2.9 million.

Section three is nine miles long and needs 20 slips repaired, bridge repairs and resurfacing for a total cost of $5.3 million. This section requires the most amount of repairs and costs the most, but is the least used part of the trail.

Megan Becker is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. Call her at 740-349-1106, email her at mbecker@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @BeckerReporting.

