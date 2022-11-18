Read full article on original website
Kremlin Says It Will Bring to Justice Those Responsible for Alleged Execution of Surrendered Russian Soldiers
(Reuters) -The Kremlin said on Monday that it would bring to justice those responsible for the alleged execution of Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine, and that it would do everything possible to draw attention to what it has called a war crime. Russia last week accused Ukrainian soldiers of...
Ukraine Says Around 60 Russians Killed in Long-Range Shelling Attack
(Reuters) - Around 60 Russian soldiers were killed in a long-range Ukrainian artillery attack this week, Kyiv said on Saturday, the second time in four days that Ukraine claimed to have inflicted major casualties in a single incident. In a Facebook post, the armed forces general staff said Russia suffered...
Ukraine Nuclear Plant Shelled, U.N. Warns: 'You're Playing With Fire!'
LONDON (Reuters) -Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is under Russian control, was rocked by shelling on Sunday, drawing condemnation from the U.N. nuclear watchdog which said such attacks risked a major disaster. More than a dozen blasts shook Europe's biggest nuclear power plant on Saturday evening and Sunday, the...
Russia's 'General Armageddon' Under Pressure to Deliver on Battlefield After Retreat
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia's leading war hawks rallied behind the humiliating decision for Moscow's forces to retreat from the Ukrainian city of Kherson this month, but the commander who argued in favour of the move is now under growing pressure to prove it was worth it. Sergei Surovikin, nicknamed "General...
Russia Trying to Exhaust Ukraine's Air Defenses, Pentagon Official Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Russia's surge in missile strikes in Ukraine is partly designed to exhaust Kyiv's supplies of air defenses and finally achieve dominance of the skies above the country, a senior Pentagon official said on Saturday. Russia has been hammering cities across Ukraine with missile strikes over the past week,...
Chinese Coast Guard Seizes Rocket Debris From Filipino Navy
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — China's coast guard forcibly seized apparent Chinese rocket debris that was being towed by the Philippine navy, in the latest confrontation in the disputed South China Sea, a Philippine military commander said Monday. The Chinese vessel twice blocked the Philippine naval boat before seizing the...
Saudi Arabia's Dar Al Arkan Signs Deal With Trump Family for Oman Project
DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian real estate developer Dar Al Arkan said it signed an agreement with former U.S. President Donald Trump's company to use the Trump Brand for its $4 billion project in the Gulf state of Oman that includes a golf course, hotel and villas. The regulatory statement...
China Boosts Efforts to Control Western Infrastructure, Key Industries - NATO
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Western countries must be careful not to create new dependencies on China as they are weaning themselves off Russian energy supplies amid Moscow's war on Kyiv, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned on Monday. "We see growing Chinese efforts to control our critical infrastructure, supply chains and key industrial...
Ukraine’s security service raids 1,000-year-old monastery in Kyiv
Ukraine’s SBU security service and police have raided a 1,000-year-old Orthodox Christian monastery in Kyiv as part of operations to counter suspected “subversive activities by Russian special services”. The sprawling Kyiv Pechersk Lavra complex – or Kyiv Monastery of the Caves – is a Ukrainian cultural treasure...
Erdogan Says Plans to Produce Flour From Russian Wheat in Turkey -Haberturk
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he had agreed with Russia's Vladimir Putin to produce flour in Turkey from Russian wheat and send it for free to the least developed countries in order to ease a global food crisis, broadcaster Haberturk reported. Last week, a deal was extended...
Putin to Meet Soldiers' Mothers - Vedomosti Newspaper Says
LONDON (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will in coming days meet the mothers of soldiers amid fierce fighting in Ukraine, the Vedomosti newspaper reported, citing three unidentified sources in the presidential administration. Russia celebrates Mother's Day on Nov. 27. The Kremlin has not officially announced any Putin meeting with...
Russian Envoy Urges Restraint by Turkey in Syria - Media
(Reuters) - Russia has called on Turkey to show restraint in its use of "excessive" military force in Syria and to keep tensions from escalating, Russian news agencies cited a Russian envoy to Syria envoy as saying on Tuesday. "We will call on our Turkish colleagues to show certain restraint...
WFP to Allocate $5.4 Billion for Lebanon Over 3 Years, Caretaker PM Says
BEIRUT (Reuters) -The World Food Programme has agreed to allocate $5.4 billion in aid for Lebanon over the next three years, Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said, as the country's economic crisis keeps millions in poverty. Mikati said half of the aid would go to Lebanese and half to...
US Could End Reliance On China For EV Batteries By 2030, Says Goldman Sachs
The U.S. and Europe could end their reliance on China for electric vehicle batteries, according to Goldman Sachs. What Happened: The investment banking company, in a note to clients. by the Financial Times, said the West could end their dependence on China for EV batteries through more than $160 billion...
Harris Says U.S. Stands With Philippines Against Coercion in South China Sea
PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Tuesday that her trip to the Philippine island of Palawan in the contested South China Sea underscored a need to uphold international rules and norms in the area and around the world.Harris also said the United States stood by the Philippines in the face of intimidation and coercion in the South China Sea.
Top Russian Official Warns of Possible Nuclear Accident at Zaporizhzhia
LONDON (Reuters) - The head of Russia's state-run atomic energy agency, Rosatom, warned on Monday there was a risk of a nuclear accident at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, following renewed shelling over the weekend. Moscow and Kyiv have traded accusations of shelling the facility for months since...
Spotlight on Malaysia's king to resolve election stalemate
Malaysia's election uncertainty has deepened after a political bloc refused to support either reformist leader Anwar Ibrahim or rival Malay nationalist Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister, three days after divisive polls produced no outright winner
Crew forced to restrain passenger who ‘tried to storm cockpit’
Crew and passengers were forced to restrain a passenger on Friday after he “stormed the cockpit” on a flight from Poland to the US.Customers on the LOT Polish Airlines flight LO26 were alarmed when the man reportedly ran at and banged on the cockpit door, becoming aggressive and shouting at staff when he was refused entry.An eyewitness from the flight told New York’s NBC News that flight attendants and passengers banded together to tackle the man and pin him to the floor of the aircraft.Passenger JT Genter took to Twitter to record the incident, which happened shortly after 8pm, after...
Malaysian Police Warn of Ethnic Tensions on Social Media After Divisive Election
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian police have cautioned the country's social media users to refrain from posting "provocative" content on race and religion after a divisive general election on Saturday that ended in a hung parliament. Two major alliances are now racing to secure support from other parties to form...
U.S. Grants $1.1 Billion to Keep Diablo Canyon Nuclear Plant Open
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration said on Monday it has approved conditional funding of up to $1.1 billion to prevent the closure of the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant in California, as part of its effort to fight climate change. The Pacific Gas & Electric plant, which was set...
