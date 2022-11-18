ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan County, VA

wymt.com

VSP arrests Buchanan County man on multiple charges

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One Southwest Virginia man is facing some serious charges after an incident that took place last month. Virginia State Police arrested Trey Adkins, 42, of Grundy on Thursday. Troopers started an investigation in October into Adkins possibly violating a protective order. They found he did...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Man found guilty of trafficking meth into Southwest Virginia sentenced

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A man who was part of a reported organization that trafficked methamphetamine from Texas and Indiana into Southwest Virginia has been sentenced to 72 months in federal prison. According to a release from the Commonwealth of Virginia’s Office of the Attorney General, Pedro Loza III, 28, of Bullhead City, Arizona, was […]
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Metro News

Arrests made in Raleigh County violent crimes

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Two people are in custody following separate violent crimes in recent days in Raleigh County. According to Raleigh County sheriff’s deputies, a man identified as Jordan Morgan, 31, of Dameron, was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting on Lower Sandlick Road. The victim identified as Joshua Morgan, who was hospitalized.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Fatal three car accident in Tazewell County

UPDATE (Monday, November 21, 2022 at 11:50 A.M.) BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — The victim of three car accident in Tazewell County, Virginia has been identified. after an accident between two cars, both drivers were assessing damage when a third car struck the driver of a Toyota Tacoma. The driver of the Tacoma, David O. Lee, […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
q95fm.net

Drug-Trafficking Organization Taken Down In Mingo County

A drug-trafficking organization was recently taken down in Mingo County. The overnight operation was the result of an investigation that had been active for over two-years. Several agencies made a coordinated effort in this operation, including the U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia, CUFFED Task Force, Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, and members of the DEA alongside the U.S. 119 Drug Task Force.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Raleigh County woman sentenced to prison for selling 4 grams of meth

HARPER, WV (WVNS) — According to the Department of Justice, on November 17, 2022, a Raleigh County woman was sentenced to prison for distribution of methamphetamine. Brenda, Crewey, 49, of Harper, was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. On February 21, 2020, Crewey sold 4 […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
wcyb.com

Residents asked to share input on West State Street in Bristol, Tennessee

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — West State Street could see new improvements in the coming the years. "West State Street is just a critical corridor for the city, it links important resources like the Pinnacle, like the hospital, our beautiful downtown, also the new casino, so it's just a real area of opportunity," said Cherith Young, City of Bristol, Tennessee Director of Community Development and Planning.
BRISTOL, TN
wfxrtv.com

Fatal multiple-vehicle crash in Tazewell County this morning

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) responded to a multi-vehicle crash this morning at 6:40 in Tazewell County. According to VSP, the crash occurred at the intersection of U.S. 460 and Route 1401. Officials say, the initial crash occurred when a pick-up truck and an SUV...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Raleigh County Deputies respond to stabbing in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stabbing in Beckley on November 18, 2022. On November 15th, 2022 Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stabbing at a home on Canterbury Dr. in Beckley. When Deputies arrived on scene they were met at the door […]
BECKLEY, WV
wcyb.com

What to look out for during peak season for crashes involving deer

November has one of the highest rates of crashes involving deer, according to AAA, and the Tennessee Department of Transportation. News’s 5's Andrew McClung investigated why now is the peak time and what to be on the lookout for. Workers at Reflections Paint and Body Shop in Kingsport are...
KINGSPORT, TN

