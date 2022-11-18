Read full article on original website
wccsradio.com
NORTHERN CAMBRIA TO RETURN TO MANSION PARK
Newly-crowned District 6 Class A champion Northern Cambria will take on District 4 champion Canton in the state football quarterfinals this weekend. The PIAA announced the bracket yesterday, with the 10-3 Colts returning to Mansion Park in Altoona against the 12-1 Warriors on Saturday at 5 o’clock. Canton averages...
Northern Cambria wins District XI 1A Title over Penns Manor
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Northern Cambria took on Penns Manor in the District XI 1A Title Game at Mansion Park. There was no scoring in the first half thanks to some stout defenses as both teams combined to turn the ball over five times. With the game scoreless early in the fourth quarter, Penns Manor broke […]
wccsradio.com
NORTHERN CAMBRIA CLAIMS FIRST DISTRICT 6 FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
The Northern Cambria Colts won their first District 6 football championship on the strength of two fourth-quarter touchdowns, defeating Heritage Conference rival Penns Manor, 12-6, on Saturday night at Altoona’s Mansion Park. Quarterback Max Hill rushed 28 times for 110 yards for the Comets, who totaled 208 rushing yards...
wccsradio.com
IUP MEN’S RUGBY ADVANCES TO FINAL FOUR
It was a busy weekend for the third-seeded IUP Men’s Rugby team as they defeated two opponents to move on to the National Collegiate Rugby Final Four. On Friday, the Crimson Hawks fell behind Marist, 15-12, at halftime, but went on a rally throughout the second half to win, 41-18. The win clinched a spot in the Elite Eight on Sunday against fourth-seeded Vermont, a 31-18 winner over Miami (Ohio).
wccsradio.com
IUP AND ASHLAND TO BATTLE IN SUPER REGION ONE
After Saturday’s action, IUP is set to play Ashland on Saturday in the second round of the NCAA Division II Super Region One playoffs. Fourth-seeded Ashland beat Notre Dame College, 20-13. In the other quarterfinal games, Shepherd knocked off New Haven, 16-13, to set up a game this Saturday...
wccsradio.com
IUP ATHLETICS ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL KICK-OFF TIME, TICKET INFORMATION FOR SATURDAY
INDIANA, Pa. —The IUP football team opens the 2022 NCAA DII playoffs with a home matchup against Ashland on Saturday, November 26. Kickoff at Miller Stadium is set for 1:00 p.m. Any fan purchasing a ticket to the football game against Ashland can attend the IUP men’s basketball game...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland high school notebook: Franklin Regional well represented on all-star team
The Big 5/6 Conference, which acknowledges the accomplishments of teams and athletes in the WPIAL’s two largest classifications, announced its all-section teams for football, soccer and volleyball. The Class 5A Big East Conference first team was loaded with Franklin Regional players, and Lance Getsy was named the section coach...
wccsradio.com
IUP TO PLAY ASHLAND IN D2 PLAYOFFS
In college football, Ashland beat Notre Dame College, 20-13, to set up a second-round Super Region One playoff game next Saturday against IUP at George P. Miller Stadium. The No. 12-ranked Eagles (10-1) fell behind on an early field goal but tied it with a field goal of their own early in the second quarter. Ashland quarterback Austin Brenner shook off two interceptions to run for a score and throw for another before another field goal in the fourth quarter sealed the win.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan State vs. Penn State game time announced
After blowing a 17-point lead and losing at home to Indiana in double overtime on Saturday, Michigan State has put themselves in a position where they have to win their final regular-season game to become bowl-eligible. It will not be easy for Mel Tucker and the Spartans as they will have to travel to Happy Valley to take on Penn State. On Saturday evening, the game time was announced for next Saturday’s Michigan State vs. Penn State matchup.
College football Week 12 top 25 ballot: Our rankings and where Penn State stands after Rutgers win
Week 12 of the college football season is in the books, and the updated Associated Press top 25 will be out Sunday afternoon. As an AP voter this season, I’ll be sharing my top 25 week by week and giving you a peek behind the curtain as to my thought process.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Moves Into Top 10 on Coaches Poll, Unchanged on AP
Penn State stayed at No. 11 in the latest AP Poll but moved into the top ten in the coaches poll. Despite destroying Rutgers, 55-10, in Piscataway Saturday, coach James Franklin’s team found themselves in a familiar position on the AP charts. The coaches were a little more impressed, as the Nittany Lions moved from No. 13 to No. 10.
wccsradio.com
MARION CENTER SCHOOL BOARD GETS UPDATE ON REUNIFICATION PLANS
On Monday night, the Marion Center School Board received an update on reunification plans. The district is teaming up with Indiana, Homer-Center, Purchase Line and Penns Manor School Districts for training with the “I Love You Guys” group concerning plans during times where students need to be evacuated off site, according to Superintendent Clint Weimer.
A winning lottery ticket for $50,000 was sold at Sheetz in Centre County. Is it yours?
A second winning ticket was sold in Somerset County.
$50,000 Pennsylvania Lottery winners sold at multiple Sheetz stores
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Check your tickets because the Pennsylvania Lottery announced two $50,000 weekly drawing winners were sold at a Sheetz in Centre County and a Sheetz in Somerset County. The winning numbers are the first two $50,000 weekly drawing prizes that are part of the New Year’s Millionaire raffle. The game features eight […]
Corman: 24 years in Pennsylvania Senate a ‘great ride’ full of proud moments
“Thank you all for traveling this road with me.”
wccsradio.com
MARION CENTER SCHOOL BOARD TO MEET TONIGHT
The Marion Center School Board will meet for a combined work and voting session tonight. On the agenda is approval of two trips. One of them is a trip for the marching band to Walt Disney World for a week in February of next year, while the other is for the sixth grade class to Herhsey Park in May of next year. The board will also hear the first reading of three revised policies. They deal with non-school organizations, groups or individuals; dissemination of non-school materials; and district distribution of literature forms.
More than 3,000 homes, businesses lose power in the State College area
The outage happened after a tree fell on a utility pole.
wccsradio.com
SHEETZ TO REDUCE PRICE OF UNLEADED 88 GAS DURING THANKSGIVING
Many people are expected to travel this Thanksgiving, and one convenience store chain is offering a way to make it cheaper to get there. Sheetz announced today that they have reduced the price of Unleaded 88 gasoline to $1.99 a gallon for all locations that offer that octane level of fuel. Unleaded 88 is a fuel blend of 15% ethanol and 85% gasoline. It’s meant to be used for any car model year 2001 and up. This comes as gas price averages this week for Indiana County start at $3.98 a gallon. The statewide average is $4.02, while the national average is $3.66.
Kenny Chesney announces Pennsylvania tour dates
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Kenny Chesney will be making tour stops in Pennsylvania on his upcoming “I Go Back Tour.” More information regarding tickets can be found here. Presale will begin on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 10 a.m. and the general sale will take place on Friday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. Chesney will kick off […]
Vehicle rollover in Ligonier Township sends 1 from Route 30 scene for treatment
One person was transported for treatment following a one-vehicle wreck Monday evening in Ligonier Township, according to responding firefighters. The rollover crash with entrapment was reported at about 7:15 p.m. on Laurel Ridge, a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher confirmed. Waterford and Ligonier firefighters were dispatched to the crash near the...
