ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRMG

World Cup organizers to ban alcoholic beer sales at stadiums

By GRAHAM DUNBAR
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=079bnX_0jFUmWAX00

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — World Cup organizers will ban the sale of all beer with alcohol at the eight stadiums used for the soccer tournament, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.

The decision comes only two days before games start in Qatar.

Non-alcoholic beer will still be available for fans at the 64 matches, the person said.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because organizers have not yet announced the decision.

Budweiser’s parent company, AB InBev, pays tens of millions of dollars at each World Cup for exclusive rights to sell beer. The company's partnership with FIFA started at the 1986 tournament.

When Qatar launched its bid to host the World Cup, the country agreed to respect FIFA’s commercial partners, and again when signing contracts after winning the vote in 2010.

At the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, the host country was forced to change a law to allow alcohol sales in stadiums.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Tireless Modric ready for last World Cup run with Croatia

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Luka Modric will get one more World Cup campaign to drive Croatia all the way to the title. The 37-year-old midfielder will lead Croatia when they play their Group F opener against Morocco on Wednesday, a hurdle that the 2018 runner-ups are expected to comfortably clear before facing Canada and then a showdown with No. 2-ranked Belgium and Kevin de Bruyne.
KRMG

World Cup 2022: USMNT's Antonee Robinson blasts 'terrible' officiating after draw vs. Wales

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — As U.S. players trudged through a postgame interview zone in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, after a 1-1 draw with Wales in their World Cup opener, they wore varying degrees of disappointment on their face. They used that word, too, "disappointment," with various adjectives in front of it and for different reasons. They were disappointed with the result, and with their second-half performance — and with the referees.
KRMG

Why was USMNT star Gio Reyna held out of World Cup opener? He 'felt 100%' but Gregg Berhalter felt otherwise

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — The U.S. men's national team is better with Gio Reyna. Christian Pulisic said as much earlier this week. Common sense says as much whenever Reyna steps onto a field. And so, naturally, the quizzical looks and questions spread through the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Monday night when Reyna did not get off the bench in a World Cup-opening 1-1 draw with Wales.
KRMG

Australia ratifies free trade deals with India and Britain

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australia’s Parliament passed bilateral free trade agreements with India and Britain on Tuesday, leaving those partner nations to bring the deals into force. The deals are crucial for Australia to diversify its exports from the troubled Chinese market to India and to...
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
18K+
Followers
105K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy