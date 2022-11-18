ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox5dc.com

Virginia’s eastbound I-66 Express Lanes set to open this week

GAINESVILLE, Va. - The I-66 Express Lanes westbound from the Capital Beltway to Gainesville opened over the weekend and the opening of the eastbound lanes may only be days away. When using the new lanes, vehicles with one to two people inside must pay a toll through their E-ZPass device....
GAINESVILLE, VA
NBC Washington

Teen Girl Slain in Prince George's County

The skeletal remains of a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing in October were found in Takoma Park, Maryland, and police say they're working to identify who killed her. Rosa Diaz-Santos, of Greenbelt, was last seen the morning of Sept. 22 on her way to Eleanor Roosevelt High School, Greenbelt police said.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
fox5dc.com

Fire destroys northwest DC home

WASHINGTON - No injuries were reported after fire tore through a home in northwest D.C. late Sunday night. Crews were called to the home in the 4800 block of Tilden Street around 10 p.m. Officials say flames were seen on the first floor of the home when firefighters arrived. ◀︎...
WASHINGTON, DC
PWLiving

Cannon Branch Earthwork Fort, Manassas, Virginia

Many of us drive past the Cannon Branch Earthwork Fort on either Virginia Route 234 or on Gateway Boulevard, having no idea that it is nearby. It does not appear to be a fortress. Since it is an ‘earthen’ fort, the fort walls that were created by piling on dirt from the grounds around it to create the walls; they have eroded over the years. Earthen forts were easy to create because they did not require stones or bricks to create walls, and construction of earthen forts could be done quickly.
MANASSAS, VA
WUSA9

27-year-old Montgomery Co. man arrested for road rage incident on I-68

ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police have arrested a 27-year-old man from Montgomery County for a reported road rage incident in Allegany County on Sunday. Troopers said the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 68 near the Allegany County line. Initial reports indicated that the driver of an Acura SUV pointed a pistol at another driver before continuing east into Allegany County.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Woman Found Fatally Shot Inside DC Hotel: Police

An 18-year-old woman was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a hotel room in Northeast, D.C., authorities say. Reports of hearing a gunshot led police to the 1200 block of 1st Street NE at about 10 p.m. Saturday. At the scene, officers found a woman inside a hotel room, suffering from gunshot wounds, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Water Main Break Closes Road in Gaithersburg

A water main break has closed/shut down Girard Street in Gaithersburg, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services public information officer Pete Piringer. The road is currently shut down between Fallbrook Street and Teachers Way. If you see a water main break, call WSSC anytime 24/7 to report the possible break at 301-206-4002. Below are the next steps following the report, courtesy of MCFRS and WSSC:
GAITHERSBURG, MD
DC News Now

High school student shot, killed inside hotel room in Northeast

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said it was investigating the circumstances of a deadly shooting that took place inside a hotel room Saturday night. Emergency dispatchers received a call about the sound of gunfire in the hotel in the 1200 block of 1st St. NE shortly after 11 p.m. When officers […]
WASHINGTON, DC
wmar2news

Near record lows for Monday morning

MARYLAND — We are not done with the cold snap just yet as we face a very cold start to our Monday. A cold front has passed over us and allowed for more cold air to reinforce our already cold setup. Areas like BWI, Annapolis, Hagerstown, and even Dulles...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
mocoshow.com

Saturday Afternoon Collision Injures Two

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a collision on Route 29 and Fairland Road at approximately 2pm on Saturday afternoon, according to MCFRS public information officer Pete Piringer. Two patients were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. Northbound Route 29 was...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

