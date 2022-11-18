Read full article on original website
go955.com
Driver crashes into tree while avoiding another accident in Cass County
MASON TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Both weather and road conditions believed to be the cause of a single-vehicle crash in Cass County on Friday, November 18. It happened around 6:30 p.m. on US-12 near Cassopolis Road in Mason Township. According to the Sheriff’s Office, 50-year-old David Schrader of...
go955.com
Arrests made by KDPS in weekend burglary investigation
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police have arrested four suspects over the weekend during a burglary investigation. It happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday, November 19 as officers responded to reports of a breaking and entering at a business in the 2100 block of South Burdick Street.
