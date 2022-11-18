ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dubai’s main airport raises 2022 passenger forecast

DUBAI (Reuters) – Dubai’s main airport on Tuesday raised its passenger forecast for this year by nearly two million to 64.3 million people after a strong pick up in business in the third quarter from the same period last year. DXB, a major gateway for international travel, handled...
Morgan Freeman fans hurt and angry after actor leads Qatar World Cup opening ceremony

Morgan Freeman is being criticised for performing at the opening ceremony of the Fifa World Cup in Qatar.The 85-year-old actor kicked off the opening ceremony of the football competition on Sunday (20 November) by narrating the opening segment The Calling at Al-Bayt Stadium in Doha.He told the crowd: “We gather here as one big tribe and Earth is the tent we all live in.”This World Cup is being called controversial due to its host country, Qatar, and the concerns over human rights abuses there.For instance, the plight of the migrant workers who helped build Qatar’s infrastructure has been highlighted...
German defence ministry: working at full speed on procurement proposals

BERLIN (Reuters) – There will be many more defence procurement proposals heading to the German parliament for approval this year, said a defence ministry spokesperson on Monday, as the war in Ukraine has put renewed focus on bringing the country’s military up to speed. “The procurement section in...
Indonesia to give compensation to earthquake victims – president

CIANJUR, Indonesia (Reuters) – Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo said on Tuesday the government would hand out compensation to victims and their families after an earthquake struck the country’s most populous province, killing 162. Jokowi, as the president is known, visited the epicentre of the quake, the town...
South Korea anti-ballistic missile system destroys target in test – reports

SEOUL (Reuters) – A new South Korean anti-ballistic missile system conducted its first successful intercept this month, media reports said on Tuesday, the country’s latest step in boosting its defences against North Korean missiles. The L-SAM interceptor destroyed a target for the first time in a test, according...
Russia urges restraint by Turkey in Syria -envoy

(Reuters) – Moscow believes that Turkey should refrain from the use of “excessive” military force in Syria, with a search needed to find a peaceful solution to the Kurdish issue, Russian news agencies said on Tuesday, citing the country’s Syria envoy. Moscow would work with partners...
South Korea warns of economic damage if truckers go on strike

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s prime minister urged unionised truckers on Tuesday to scrap plans to go on strike this week to spare the economy what he called paralysis and irreversible damage, fuelling fears for the country’s post-pandemic recovery. Major trucking unions have threatened to begin a...
Tremors felt in Indonesian capital after quake in West Java

JAKARTA (Reuters) – An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 rattled the Indonesian capital Jakarta for several seconds on Monday, the weather and geophysics agency (BMKG) said. The epicenter was on land in Cianjur in West Java, at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), BMKG said, adding there was no potential for a tsunami.
Western Balkan mafia networks now key actors in regional, EU drug trade-study

(Reuters) – Criminal networks in the Western Balkans have become key actors in both regional and European Union drug markets, a report by the bloc’s drugs agency (EMCDDA) said on Monday. The report showed that the strategic geographical position of countries such as Albania, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia,...
Iran to enrich uranium to 60% purity at Fordow nuclear site – TV

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran has started enriching uranium to 60% purity at its underground Fordow nuclear site, according to state media on Tuesday, which described the action as a response to the U.N. nuclear watchdog’s demand for more cooperation from Tehran. Iran is already enriching uranium to up...
COP27 draft climate deal published but gaps remain

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – The U.N. climate agency on Saturday published an updated draft of a proposed final agreement for the COP27 summit, fleshing out some key parts of the deal countries are struggling to reach. The document, which forms the overall political deal for COP27, would need...
Iraq condemns Iranian, Turkish attacks on Kurdistan region

(Reuters) – Iraq on Monday condemned Iranian and Turkish attacks on its northern Kurdistan region, the state news agency INA reported, citing a foreign ministry statement. “The repeated attacks carried out by Iranian and Turkish forces with missiles and drones on the Kurdistan region are a violation of Iraq’s sovereignty,” the statement added.
Japan finance minister calls for permanent funding sources for defense budget

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan must secure permanent financing sources to increase defense spending by reviewing revenue and expenditure, and further reform spending in coming years, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday. “If there’s a shortage of financing sources, we will need to consider multiple ways including taxation following...

