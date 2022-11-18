ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mullins runs three in pursuit of further Morgiana glory

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iTTab_0jFUlX1300

Saldier, Sharjah and State Man are Willie Mullins’ three representatives in the Unibet Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown on Sunday.

The Closutton maestro has saddled 11 previous winners of the Grade One contest, including 10 of the last 11, and was responsible for six of the eight contenders following Tuesday’s confirmation stage.

Mullins suggested all six could take their chance, but has halved that squad after deciding against running Triumph Hurdle winner Vauban, Ballymore hero Sir Gerhard and talented mare Echoes In Rain.

Sharjah, who as usual will be ridden by the trainer’s son Patrick, will be bidding for his third Morgiana success following victories in 2018 and 2021.

Saldier, the mount of Danny Mullins, is also a previous winner having struck gold in 2019.

But the stable’s first string appears to be the Paul Townend-ridden State Man, who landed an almighty gamble in the County Hurdle at Cheltenham in March before successfully graduating to Grade One class in novice company at Punchestown the following month.

State Man is a best priced 10-1 to win the Champion Hurdle at this season’s Cheltenham Festival.

The Mullins trio are part of a five-strong Morgiana field, with Noel Meade’s Jesse Evans and the Gordon Elliott-trained Teahupoo completing the quintet.

Jesse Evans is at least race-fit following a summer campaign, but has a mountain to climb on ratings, while Teahupoo finished last behind Honeysuckle in both the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham and the corresponding race at Punchestown in the spring.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Scudamore sweet on Corach Rambler claims at Newbury

Peter Scudamore won the Coral Gold Cup twice during his illustrious riding career and is expecting Corach Rambler to give a good account of himself at Newbury on Saturday. Scudamore, successful in what was the Hennessy aboard Strands Of Gold in 1988 and Chatam in 1991, is the partner of and assistant to Scottish trainer Lucinda Russell, who is set to saddle Corach Rambler.
newschain

Bob Olinger staying over hurdles for Christmas target at Leopardstown

Henry de Bromhead remains hopeful Bob Olinger’s “savage engine” remains fully intact ahead of a planned outing at Leopardstown over the Christmas period. The seven-year-old looked a superstar in the making when sprinting up the Cheltenham hill to win the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham two years ago, but has struggled to rediscover that brilliance.
newschain

Quinn enjoys high-profile Haydock verdict with Botox Has

Caoilin Quinn enjoyed the biggest day of his fledgling riding career aboard Botox Has in the Betfair Exchange Stayers’ Handicap Hurdle at Haydock. The Northern Ireland-born rider joined trainer Gary Moore earlier this year, having previously been based with Warren Greatrex, and was given an opportunity on the big stage in this £125,000 contest.
newschain

Nicholls has Long Walk in mind for Miranda after Kempton strike

A tilt at the Howden Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot next month is in the offing for Miranda following an impressive victory at Kempton. The Paul Nicholls-trained seven-year-old made light work of two smart rivals in the Racing TV Mares’ Hurdle, taking the step up to three miles in her stride to claim Listed glory under Harry Cobden.
newschain

England fans coping without access to alcohol at World Cup stadiums

England fans have said they are coping without access to alcohol at the World Cup stadiums. But concerns were voiced by some supporters about the availability of food inside the Khalifa International Stadium for England’s opening game against Iran. The sale of alcohol to fans at World Cup stadiums...
newschain

Laurie Evans parts ways with Perth Scorchers after positive anti-doping test

Laurie Evans has had his contract terminated by Perth Scorchers by mutual consent for this season’s Big Bash League following his positive test for a banned substance. Evans announced in a statement through the Professional Cricketers’ Association he was “shocked” by the results of a test taken in August, when he was with Manchester Originals at The Hundred.
newschain

Fury as Wales fans have LGBTQ+ rainbow bucket hats ‘confiscated’ in Qatar

Female Wales supporters wearing rainbow bucket hats had them confiscated in Qatar ahead of the World Cup clash with the USA, according to fans. Wales’ Rainbow Wall, a group of LGBTQ+ supporters, said male supporters wearing the hats were allowed to keep them but the items were taken from women.
newschain

Camilla meets young horse club members from Brixton at Ascot racing weekend

The Queen Consort has met young people from a charity horse-riding club based in Brixton at Ascot’s November racing weekend. Camilla met members of the Ebony Horse Club, which provides riding lessons and youth work support in south London, on Saturday. Grace Mpungi, a member of the club, said...
newschain

Travis Head and David Warner hit tons as Australia set England 364 in final ODI

Hundreds from Travis Head and David Warner in a mammoth opening stand underpinned Australia’s record-breaking 355 for five against a lethargic England in the third and final ODI at the MCG. There was an end-of-term feeling to England’s display in the field, which was hardly helped by a sparse...
newschain

Joe Biden’s granddaughter marries in White House wedding

US President Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden and her fiance, Peter Neal, were married on Saturday in just the 19th wedding in the history of the White House. Naomi Biden and Neal exchanged vows during a private late-morning ceremony on the South Lawn, which was turned into a wedding venue for the first time. It is the first White House wedding with a president’s granddaughter as the bride.
WASHINGTON, DC
newschain

Crawley without banned Ludwig Francillette for Gillingham clash

Crawley will be without suspended defender Ludwig Francillette as they host Gillingham in Sky Bet League Two. Francillette must serve a one-match ban for his sending off for two bookable offences in the first half of Saturday’s defeat at Walsall. On-loan Liverpool midfielder James Balagizi remains on the sidelines...
newschain

Southern Chinese city locks down district in zero-Covid fight

The southern Chinese city of Guangzhou has locked down its largest district as it tries to control a major Covid-19 outbreak. Public transport has been suspended in the Baiyun area, and residents are required to present a negative test if they want to leave their homes. The outbreak is testing...
newschain

Iran enriching uranium to 60% purity at Fordo site

Iran has begun producing enriched uranium at 60% purity at the country’s underground Fordo nuclear plant, official media reported on Tuesday, describing it as a response to a resolution by the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog. The increased enrichment, reported by the official news agency IRNA, is seen as...
newschain

Red Arrows commander removed as ‘affair with team member’ investigated

The commander of the Red Arrows has been removed from his post while an alleged relationship he had with a junior team member is investigated. Wing Commander David Montenegro, known as Monty, allegedly had an affair in 2017 which is reported to have resulted in the colleague’s pregnancy. British...
newschain

Michael Smith feels he has ‘arrived’ after winning his first major title

Michael Smith believes he has “arrived” after finally breaking his major title duck by sealing glory in the Grand Slam of Darts. The 32-year-old had lost his first eight finals, including three this year, but finally got over the line with a classy 16-5 win over Nathan Aspinall in Wolverhampton.
newschain

Gareth Bale earns Wales a point in opening draw with United States

Gareth Bale proved Wales’ saviour as their first match at a World Cup for 64 years ended in a 1-1 draw against the United States. Timothy Weah put the Americans ahead with a clinical strike in the 36th minute of a first half that they dominated from start to finish.
newschain

Magnitude 7.0 earthquake shocks Solomon Islands but no major damage

A powerful magnitude 7.0 earthquake rattled the Solomon Islands on Tuesday afternoon, overturning tables and sending people racing for higher ground. There were no immediate reports of widespread damage or injuries, and an initial tsunami warning was withdrawn after the threat passed. Government spokesman George Herming said he was in...
newschain

Welding sparks blamed for fire at China chemical wholesaler that killed 38

Investigators said sparks from welding work appears to have been the cause of a fire that killed 38 people at a company dealing in chemicals and other industrial goods in central China’s Henan province. Two other people were injured in the blaze that tore through the building in the...
newschain

Long-serving Italian politician Roberto Maroni dies at 67

Roberto Maroni, a longtime leader of Italy’s right-wing Northern League party and a cabinet minister in ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi’s three governments, has died at the age of 67, League leaders said on Tuesday. State-run RAI television cited a family statement saying Mr Maroni died at 4am after a...
newschain

Wales embarrassed as unfancied Georgia grab famous win

Wales suffered an embarrassing defeat as unfancied Georgia claimed a famous 13-12 Autumn Nations Series victory at the Principality Stadium. Substitute Luka Matkava’s penalty two minutes from time inflicted immeasurable pain on Wales. Flanker Jac Morgan scored two first-half tries, but Wales huffed and puffed during a miserable second...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy