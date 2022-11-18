Read full article on original website
Soccer – U.S.’ Blinken says hearing of limits on free expression at World Cup ‘always concerning
DOHA (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it was “always concerning” to hear of limits on freedom of expression at the World Cup Games in Qatar, after FIFA threatened yellow cards for World Cup players if they wear armbands with a rainbow. “It’s especially...
Soccer-Saka at the double as England hit Iran for six
DOHA (Reuters) – England got their World Cup campaign off to a flying start as they rattled in the goals past a shell-shocked Iran and cruised to an impressive 6-2 Group B victory on Monday in a timely return to form for Gareth Southgate’s side. England came into...
Lionel Messi Humbled by Saudi Arabia in Major World Cup Shock
Argentina’s international soccer team lost their opening game of the Qatar World Cup on Tuesday in one of the most shocking upsets in the tournament’s history. Bookmakers had Argentina as one of the favorites to win the tournament, with fans of Lionel Messi—widely considered one of the greatest players of all time—hoping he would finally win a World Cup in what was likely to be his last appearance at the competition. The 35-year-old PSG ace gave his team the lead with a penalty kick after just 10 minutes on Tuesday’s tie. But Saudi Arabia gallantly fought back, with Saleh Al-Shehri tying the match early in the second-half before Salem Al Dawsari scored a blistering win five minutes later. Argentina is now at the bottom of their World Cup group while Saudi Arabia—ranked 51st in the world—is top. Read more at The Daily Beast.
Factbox-Soccer-Portugal v Ghana World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds
(Reuters) – Portugal play Ghana in the World Cup in Doha on Thursday. When: Thursday Nov. 24, 1900 local (1600 GMT/1100 ET) * Portugal’s best World Cup finish was third in 1966. They have qualified for the previous five tournaments in a row, reaching the knockout rounds on three occasions (2006, 2010 & 2018).
Soccer-U.S. journalist says he was detained at World Cup over rainbow shirt
DOHA (Reuters) – A U.S. journalist said he was briefly detained on Monday when he tried to enter a World Cup stadium in Qatar while wearing a rainbow shirt in support of the LGBTQ community in a country where same-sex relations are illegal. Grant Wahl, a former Sports Illustrated...
Soccer-Swiss eye strong start in World Cup opener versus Cameroon
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (Reuters) – Switzerland hope to secure early points in a tough Group G when they face Cameroon in their World Cup opener on Thursday after a year of solid performances on the European stage. The Swiss reached the Euro 2020 quarter-finals before losing a penalty shootout...
Soccer-Messi penalty gives Argentina 1-0 lead over Saudi Arabia at halftime
LUSAIL, Qatar (Reuters) – Lionel Messi gave Argentina a 1-0 lead in their World Cup Group C opener against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday by stroking in a penalty after a video review spotted a foul as the South Americans dominated but had three goals disallowed. Messi, playing in his...
France’s summer heatwaves likely to have caused 2,816 additional deaths
PARIS (Reuters) – Three successive heatwaves and COVID-19 are likely to have caused more than 10,000 additional deaths in France during this summer, the health ministry said. A total of 10,420 excess deaths were registered between June 1 and Sept. 15 in France’s second hottest summer since 1900, data...
