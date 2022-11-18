Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Japan finance minister calls for permanent funding sources for defense budget
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan must secure permanent financing sources to increase defense spending by reviewing revenue and expenditure, and further reform spending in coming years, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday. “If there’s a shortage of financing sources, we will need to consider multiple ways including taxation following...
104.1 WIKY
Marketmind: COVID blues
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman Daga:. A nationwide spike in COVID-19 cases in China is again the main talking point for weary global markets on Tuesday as Beijing shut parks and museums and more cities resumed mass testing. Analysts are pushing back...
MPs allowed to spend thousands on Christmas parties paid for by taxpayer
MPs have been told for the first time that they can charge the cost of Christmas staff parties to taxpayers.The cost of food, drink and festive decorations can all be claimed, new guidance from the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa) states.But the move – which allows MPs to claim potentially thousands of pounds in party costs – sparked a backlash among MPs, who described it as “bonkers” and “irresponsible”.Ipsa issued the new guidance in response to frequently-asked questions about how MPs and their staff can celebrate during the festive season.The watchdog confirmed that “MPs can claim the costs of...
Futurism
Guy Linked to Huge Crypto Meltdown Says It’s Just a Coincidence That He’s Hanging Out in a Country With No Extradition to United States
As crypto exchange FTX continues its demise, a few certain ghosts of crypto collapses past have unexpectedly crawled out of the rubble. Take Zhu Su and Kyle Davies, the now-maybe-not-missing cofounders of the notorious Three Arrows Capital (3AC) hedge fund. After months of radio silence, the disgraced hedge honchos have...
104.1 WIKY
European ministers to debate sharp increase in space funding
PARIS (Reuters) – European ministers are meeting in Paris to negotiate a more than 25% funding boost for space over the next three years as Europe seeks to maintain a lead in Earth observation, expand navigation services and remain a key partner in exploration. The European Space Agency is...
104.1 WIKY
German defence ministry: working at full speed on procurement proposals
BERLIN (Reuters) – There will be many more defence procurement proposals heading to the German parliament for approval this year, said a defence ministry spokesperson on Monday, as the war in Ukraine has put renewed focus on bringing the country’s military up to speed. “The procurement section in...
104.1 WIKY
ECB’s Centeno sees conditions for smaller rate hike in December
LISBON (Reuters) – There are “many conditions” for the next increase in interest rates by the European Central Bank to be smaller than 75 basis points, ECB policymaker Mario Centeno said on Monday. Speaking at a conference in Lisbon he added though that the ECB had to...
104.1 WIKY
Lebanon central bank to use forex rate of 15,000 pounds per dollar as of Feb 1
BEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanon’s central bank will adopt an exchange rate of 15,000 Lebanese pounds per U.S. dollar as of Feb. 1 as part of a process to unify the country’s multiple exchange-rate system, Lebanese central bank governor Riad Salameh said on Monday. The central bank’s official rate has...
104.1 WIKY
China tells banks to step up credit support for economy
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s banks should step up credit support for the economy, including expanding medium to long-term loans to support investment, the central bank and the banking and insurance regulator said on Monday. Regarding the property sector, the authorities said they should stabilize lending to developers and...
104.1 WIKY
ECB’s Lane plays down case for another 75 bps rate hike – MNI
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank will raise rates again in December but the case for another 75 basis point move has diminished, ECB chief economist Philip Lane told Market News. “One platform for considering a very large hike, such as 75 basis points, is no longer there,”...
OECD forecast: High rates, inflation to slow world growth
Hobbled by high interest rates, punishing inflation and Russia's war against Ukraine, the world economy is expected to eke out only modest growth this year and to expand even more tepidly in 2023
COP27 ends with no emissions agreement: The oil era is ending anyway — because it must
COP27, the UN climate conference held in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, this year, ended with the dismantling of one climate-diplomacy stone wall — which was very good news — and the construction of another, which most definitely was not. Thirty years of stonewalling by rich nations over even discussing how to finance the growing global bill for climate-turbocharged weather disasters ended with a reluctant U.S. concession that the topic could at last be formally discussed, and agreement to set up of a fund as one important mechanism to help pay those bills.
104.1 WIKY
Kherson residents stock up as first Ukrainian supermarket opens
KHERSON, Ukraine (Reuters) – Hundreds of Kherson residents flocked on Sunday to buy groceries at the first Ukrainian supermarket to open since the city was retaken by pro-Kyiv forces earlier this month. During the almost nine months of occupation, the Russian-installed government had brought in Russian-sourced products and introduced...
104.1 WIKY
India’s HDFC Bank, Canara Bank get cenbank nod for rupee trade with Russia – report
BENGALURU (Reuters) – The Reserve Bank of India has allowed HDFC Bank Ltd and Canara Bank Ltd to open a special “vostro account” for trade in rupees with Russia, local newspaper Business Standard reported on Monday, citing banking industry sources. Vostro accounts are accounts a bank holds...
104.1 WIKY
Saudi Arabia eyes OPEC+ production increase -WSJ
(Reuters) – Saudi Arabia and other OPEC oil producers are discussing an output increase, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing the group’s delegates. An increase of up to 500,000 barrels per day is now under discussion for OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting, the report said. (Reporting...
104.1 WIKY
JD.com to cut senior executives salaries by 10-20%
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s JD.com said on Tuesday it would cut the salaries of its senior managers by 10-20% next year to help pay for an effort to convert more contractors to salaried staff and provide such workers with more insurance protection. The e-commerce giant made the announcement...
104.1 WIKY
Western Balkan mafia networks now key actors in regional, EU drug trade-study
(Reuters) – Criminal networks in the Western Balkans have become key actors in both regional and European Union drug markets, a report by the bloc’s drugs agency (EMCDDA) said on Monday. The report showed that the strategic geographical position of countries such as Albania, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia,...
104.1 WIKY
BOJ deputy governor candidate calls for more flexible rate policy
TOKYO (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan must thoroughly examine its stimulus programme and adjust interest rates more flexibly in response to cyclical economic swings, said Sayuri Shirai, an academic seen as a candidate to become deputy central bank governor next year. With Japan’s economy lacking momentum, the BOJ...
104.1 WIKY
EU holds emergency meeting with Serbia and Kosovo over rising tensions
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union on Monday will hold an emergency meeting with the Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and the Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti to discuss the rising tension between the two countries. “I am convening an emergency meeting of the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue tomorrow with Prime...
104.1 WIKY
European companies are tapping bond markets again as investors return
LONDON (Reuters) – European companies are again looking to sell bonds after months of turbulence in world markets as investors warm up to riskier debt, offering the final opportunity to raise money before the year ends. Surging inflation, rapid interest rate hikes and a darkening economic outlook have weighed...
Comments / 0