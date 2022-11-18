MPs have been told for the first time that they can charge the cost of Christmas staff parties to taxpayers.The cost of food, drink and festive decorations can all be claimed, new guidance from the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa) states.But the move – which allows MPs to claim potentially thousands of pounds in party costs – sparked a backlash among MPs, who described it as “bonkers” and “irresponsible”.Ipsa issued the new guidance in response to frequently-asked questions about how MPs and their staff can celebrate during the festive season.The watchdog confirmed that “MPs can claim the costs of...

46 MINUTES AGO