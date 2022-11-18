ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

Related
1077 WRKR

So, Who’s In Charge of Clearing Sidewalks of Snow in Kalamazoo?

Just in case you somehow missed it, Kalamazoo went through a pretty big snowstorm this past weekend!. Over the course of two days, November 18 and 19, some areas of West Michigan got close to 30 inches of snow while the Kalamazoo area saw about 24 inches. That's a lot of snow to deal with at once and I know those in charge of clearing the roads were working overtime to try and keep up.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wtvbam.com

Here comes the snow! Branch County included in Winter Weather Advisory

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch County will get a taste of the region’s first winter storm today and tonight. It is included in a Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service that will go in effect at 1 p.m. this afternoon and last until 7 a.m. Sunday morning. The National Weather Service Office in North Webster, Indiana is predicting total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and wind gusts up to 40 mph in the advisory area, which includes St. Joseph and LaGrange Counties but not Hillsdale and Steuben Counties.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan could get Thundersnow with weekend storm

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - As if these winter storm warnings and impending gale warnings weren’t enough to keep weather enthusiasts buzzing, now we’ve got some thundersnow mixed into today’s forecast. The National Weather Service’s latest forecast update out of the Grand Rapids office says there is a...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Here we go again

Kalamazoo, Michigan — After more than 20 inches of snow in parts of West Michigan over the last 48 hours, another blast of snow, wind, and cold was impacting the Mitten. This time an additional 2 to 5 inches of snow was possible, but that's only part of the story. Gusts over 40 mph were creating blowing, drifting, and whiteout conditions, at times.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Snow Showers End This Sunday – Warnings/Advisories Have Expired

Snow showers have diminished and will totally end later this Sunday. There are drifts are as high as 2-3 feet in a few places. Here’s the latest Grand Rapids NWS Forecast Discussion, Michigan weather observations and a Michigan weather map. The pic. above is +14″ of snow on the ground in Middleville – from Kaylie Sayer.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wtvbam.com

Winter storm warnings posted throughout SW Michigan

NORTH WEBSTER, IN (WTVB) – The National Weather Service says heavy snow is possible in parts of southwest Michigan over the next couple of days and Winter Storm Warnings have been posted. Kalamazoo and Calhoun Counties are under a Winter Storm Warning for 48 hours starting at 7 am...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Winter storm watch for all of Grand Rapids area; Some areas up to 18 inches of snow

A winter storm watch is in effect for the Grand Rapids area for an increasing coverage and increasing intensity of snow. The winter storm watch covers the time period from 7 a.m. Thursday, November 17 to 1 a.m. Saturday, November 19. The heavy snow will very likely continue through Saturday and Saturday night. The National Weather Service ends the winter storm watch at 1 a.m. Saturday just because they don’t warn for any weather 48 hours or more in the future.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy