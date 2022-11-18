Read full article on original website
An early look at Thanksgiving travel weather around Michigan, Great Lakes region
Here’s a look at the possible weather conditions as we travel around the Great Lakes over the Thanksgiving holiday. There is a storm system that looks to spread some precipitation into Michigan and the Great Lakes region on Friday after Thanksgiving and Saturday. At the moment, the first half...
Record breaking snowfall totals recorded for weekend as West Michigan digs out
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — If it seems like West Michigan got quite a bit of snow over the weekend, it did. Forecasters across the state say the snowfall broke single-day high records for both Thursday, November 17 and Saturday, November 19. The Grand Rapids National Weather Service measured...
Morning 4: Local 4 meteorologist shares official outlook for 2022-2023 Michigan winter -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Paul Gross: Here’s my official Michigan winter outlook -- snow, cold expectations. The question usually starts coming in during the summer, with more and...
4-day lake-effect snowstorm totals topping 30 inches; Map shows who got how much snow
The snow started Wednesday, November 16 and didn’t stop in some places until this morning, November 20. The National Weather Service is calling this a 96 hour, or four day snowstorm. Admittedly the snowfall totals are hard to tally when new snow keeps falling on already deep snow. The...
So, Who’s In Charge of Clearing Sidewalks of Snow in Kalamazoo?
Just in case you somehow missed it, Kalamazoo went through a pretty big snowstorm this past weekend!. Over the course of two days, November 18 and 19, some areas of West Michigan got close to 30 inches of snow while the Kalamazoo area saw about 24 inches. That's a lot of snow to deal with at once and I know those in charge of clearing the roads were working overtime to try and keep up.
Snowstorm timeline: End is near, but not before another foot of snow in some areas
While we are down to 24 hours left in the lake-effect snowstorm, these last hours are going to be windy, snowy and dangerous. Here’s how much additional snow is expected, and when the snow should be all over. We have an arctic cold front racing across Lower Michigan late...
Here comes the snow! Branch County included in Winter Weather Advisory
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch County will get a taste of the region’s first winter storm today and tonight. It is included in a Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service that will go in effect at 1 p.m. this afternoon and last until 7 a.m. Sunday morning. The National Weather Service Office in North Webster, Indiana is predicting total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and wind gusts up to 40 mph in the advisory area, which includes St. Joseph and LaGrange Counties but not Hillsdale and Steuben Counties.
Michigan could get Thundersnow with weekend storm
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - As if these winter storm warnings and impending gale warnings weren’t enough to keep weather enthusiasts buzzing, now we’ve got some thundersnow mixed into today’s forecast. The National Weather Service’s latest forecast update out of the Grand Rapids office says there is a...
Photos: See the aftermath of massive snowfall in the Buffalo area
Western New York got even more snow on Saturday after a storm hit the region on Friday.
Statewide gas price average drops ahead of Thanksgiving holiday travel period
DEARBORN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Gas prices in Michigan are down 23 cents from a week ago, with drivers now paying an average of $3.81 per gallon for regular unleaded. That price is 31 cents less than this time last month but still 45 cents more than this time last year.
Is It Illegal to Drive Your Car Covered With Snow in Michigan?
We have just finished a record snowfall in West Michigan. Thank you Lake Michigan. As of midnight Sunday, we had had 23.3 inches of snow fall on us since Thursday. And, for November alone, we have had over 27 inches. WOW!. So, have you dug yourself out? Have you cleaned...
Multiple Central Dispatches Across Michigan Report 911 Services Running Again
CCE Central Dispatch is saying that 911 is back to being operational and to call 911 if you have an emergency. Chippewa County Central Dispatch says their 911 services are starting to come back on-line. They are continuing to monitor the situation and will make a final post on their Facebook when they are certain that everything is back up fully.
Tonight's Forecast: Bitter cold, lake effect snow slowly ends
Steady winds and colder temperatures keep the lake effect snow machine running this weekend! Bundle up and drive safe!
Here we go again
Kalamazoo, Michigan — After more than 20 inches of snow in parts of West Michigan over the last 48 hours, another blast of snow, wind, and cold was impacting the Mitten. This time an additional 2 to 5 inches of snow was possible, but that's only part of the story. Gusts over 40 mph were creating blowing, drifting, and whiteout conditions, at times.
Michigan Getting 2 Feet of Snow This Weekend – Here’s Where
It’s beginning to look a lot like a Michigan winter. It’s still technically fall, right? What’s extra crazy, of course, is that about a week ago, much of lower Michigan was in the mid-70s. Now, most of the state is buried under lots of snow. What happened?
Snow Showers End This Sunday – Warnings/Advisories Have Expired
Snow showers have diminished and will totally end later this Sunday. There are drifts are as high as 2-3 feet in a few places. Here’s the latest Grand Rapids NWS Forecast Discussion, Michigan weather observations and a Michigan weather map. The pic. above is +14″ of snow on the ground in Middleville – from Kaylie Sayer.
Tonight's Forecast: After record breaking snowfall, we begin a warming trend
Lake effect snow showers finally come to a close today. Dry air will begin to move in, cutting off moisture intake which will help ease up those snow showers.
What’s The Deal With This Micro Stop Sign Off 54th Street in Grand Rapids?
There are a handful of places we go to frequently to the point we barely think about the route to get there. You know the turns, the traffic patterns, and even the stop signs. Speaking of stop signs, if one of them were to change, would you notice?. You probably...
Winter storm warnings posted throughout SW Michigan
NORTH WEBSTER, IN (WTVB) – The National Weather Service says heavy snow is possible in parts of southwest Michigan over the next couple of days and Winter Storm Warnings have been posted. Kalamazoo and Calhoun Counties are under a Winter Storm Warning for 48 hours starting at 7 am...
Winter storm watch for all of Grand Rapids area; Some areas up to 18 inches of snow
A winter storm watch is in effect for the Grand Rapids area for an increasing coverage and increasing intensity of snow. The winter storm watch covers the time period from 7 a.m. Thursday, November 17 to 1 a.m. Saturday, November 19. The heavy snow will very likely continue through Saturday and Saturday night. The National Weather Service ends the winter storm watch at 1 a.m. Saturday just because they don’t warn for any weather 48 hours or more in the future.
