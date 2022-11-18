Read full article on original website
Related
World Cup 2022: Saudi Arabia hands upset loss to Argentina, Lionel Messi
Saudi Arabia scored twice in the second half to overcome a one-goal deficit and rally past Lionel Messi and Argentina for an upset in a Group C World Cup opener Tuesday in Lusail, Qatar.
Wales asks FIFA why rainbow hats were removed at World Cup
The Wales soccer federation says it asked FIFA for clarity on reports some Wales fans were stopped from taking rainbow-colored hats into a World Cup stadium
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Saka at the double as England hit Iran for six
DOHA (Reuters) – England got their World Cup campaign off to a flying start as they rattled in the goals past a shell-shocked Iran and cruised to an impressive 6-2 Group B victory on Monday in a timely return to form for Gareth Southgate’s side. England came into...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Swiss eye strong start in World Cup opener versus Cameroon
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (Reuters) – Switzerland hope to secure early points in a tough Group G when they face Cameroon in their World Cup opener on Thursday after a year of solid performances on the European stage. The Swiss reached the Euro 2020 quarter-finals before losing a penalty shootout...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer – U.S.’ Blinken says hearing of limits on free expression at World Cup ‘always concerning
DOHA (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it was “always concerning” to hear of limits on freedom of expression at the World Cup Games in Qatar, after FIFA threatened yellow cards for World Cup players if they wear armbands with a rainbow. “It’s especially...
Call on Saudi Arabia’s Match-Winning Goal is Incredible
The incredible call matched one of the goals of the tournament so far.
104.1 WIKY
Egypt’s Sisi, Turkey’s Erdogan seal improvement in bilateral ties with handshake
CAIRO (Reuters) – Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan shook hands in Qatar and described it as a new start in bilateral relations, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement on Monday, after years of tension. The two leaders were in Qatar for...
104.1 WIKY
Dubai’s main airport raises 2022 passenger forecast
DUBAI (Reuters) – Dubai’s main airport on Tuesday raised its passenger forecast for this year by nearly two million to 64.3 million people after a strong pick up in business in the third quarter from the same period last year. DXB, a major gateway for international travel, handled...
104.1 WIKY
Italy govt officials to discuss plans for Telecom Italia on Tuesday
ROME (Reuters) – Government officials will discuss plans for Telecom Italia (TIM) later on Tuesday, Italy’s economy minister said, responding to a question about the former phone monopoly’s landline grid. “We will hold a meeting on TIM within hours,” Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said during a press...
104.1 WIKY
UN rights office: 17 men executed in Saudi Arabia since Nov. 10
GENEVA (Reuters) – A U.N. human rights office spokesperson said on Tuesday that 17 men had been executed in Saudi Arabia since Nov. 10 for drug and contraband offences, calling the executions “deeply regrettable”. Those killed were from Syria, Pakistan, Jordan and Saudi Arabia, spokesperson Elizabeth Throssell...
104.1 WIKY
Western Balkan mafia networks now key actors in regional, EU drug trade-study
(Reuters) – Criminal networks in the Western Balkans have become key actors in both regional and European Union drug markets, a report by the bloc’s drugs agency (EMCDDA) said on Monday. The report showed that the strategic geographical position of countries such as Albania, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia,...
104.1 WIKY
Japan finance minister calls for permanent funding sources for defense budget
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan must secure permanent financing sources to increase defense spending by reviewing revenue and expenditure, and further reform spending in coming years, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday. “If there’s a shortage of financing sources, we will need to consider multiple ways including taxation following...
104.1 WIKY
Saudi Arabia eyes OPEC+ production increase -WSJ
(Reuters) – Saudi Arabia and other OPEC oil producers are discussing an output increase, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing the group’s delegates. An increase of up to 500,000 barrels per day is now under discussion for OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting, the report said. (Reporting...
104.1 WIKY
Cricket-India win T20 series v New Zealand after tie in Napier
(Reuters) – A depleted India won the Twenty20 series against New Zealand 1-0 after the rain-hit third match between the sides ended in a tie in Napier on Tuesday. Chasing 161 for victory, India were 75-4 after nine overs when rain forced the players off the ground at McLean Park.
Comments / 0