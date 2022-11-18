ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

104.1 WIKY

Soccer-Saka at the double as England hit Iran for six

DOHA (Reuters) – England got their World Cup campaign off to a flying start as they rattled in the goals past a shell-shocked Iran and cruised to an impressive 6-2 Group B victory on Monday in a timely return to form for Gareth Southgate’s side. England came into...
Soccer-Swiss eye strong start in World Cup opener versus Cameroon

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (Reuters) – Switzerland hope to secure early points in a tough Group G when they face Cameroon in their World Cup opener on Thursday after a year of solid performances on the European stage. The Swiss reached the Euro 2020 quarter-finals before losing a penalty shootout...
Dubai’s main airport raises 2022 passenger forecast

DUBAI (Reuters) – Dubai’s main airport on Tuesday raised its passenger forecast for this year by nearly two million to 64.3 million people after a strong pick up in business in the third quarter from the same period last year. DXB, a major gateway for international travel, handled...
Italy govt officials to discuss plans for Telecom Italia on Tuesday

ROME (Reuters) – Government officials will discuss plans for Telecom Italia (TIM) later on Tuesday, Italy’s economy minister said, responding to a question about the former phone monopoly’s landline grid. “We will hold a meeting on TIM within hours,” Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said during a press...
UN rights office: 17 men executed in Saudi Arabia since Nov. 10

GENEVA (Reuters) – A U.N. human rights office spokesperson said on Tuesday that 17 men had been executed in Saudi Arabia since Nov. 10 for drug and contraband offences, calling the executions “deeply regrettable”. Those killed were from Syria, Pakistan, Jordan and Saudi Arabia, spokesperson Elizabeth Throssell...
Western Balkan mafia networks now key actors in regional, EU drug trade-study

(Reuters) – Criminal networks in the Western Balkans have become key actors in both regional and European Union drug markets, a report by the bloc’s drugs agency (EMCDDA) said on Monday. The report showed that the strategic geographical position of countries such as Albania, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia,...
Japan finance minister calls for permanent funding sources for defense budget

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan must secure permanent financing sources to increase defense spending by reviewing revenue and expenditure, and further reform spending in coming years, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday. “If there’s a shortage of financing sources, we will need to consider multiple ways including taxation following...
Saudi Arabia eyes OPEC+ production increase -WSJ

(Reuters) – Saudi Arabia and other OPEC oil producers are discussing an output increase, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing the group’s delegates. An increase of up to 500,000 barrels per day is now under discussion for OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting, the report said. (Reporting...
Cricket-India win T20 series v New Zealand after tie in Napier

(Reuters) – A depleted India won the Twenty20 series against New Zealand 1-0 after the rain-hit third match between the sides ended in a tie in Napier on Tuesday. Chasing 161 for victory, India were 75-4 after nine overs when rain forced the players off the ground at McLean Park.

