Ellen Copeland-Brown works as a training manager at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor. She also serves as DEI department liaison and an advocate in the health system. David Fair: This is 89 one WEMU. And today, we're going to explore diversity, equity, and inclusion and how self-examination and understanding can help improve the quality of life in our community. I'm David Fair, and welcome to this week's edition of Washtenaw United. After a one-year hiatus to revamp the program, the United Way of Washtenaw County is relaunching its Equity Challenge. The 2023 edition will launch officially on January 9th and run through January 29th. It asks us to dedicate 10 to 15 minutes a day through the 21-day period to learn about the history and impacts of racism and to better understand how it continues to show up in our everyday lives. We could have had someone on to discuss the nuts and bolts of the program, but, instead, we decided to learn from someone who has participated in the challenge every year it's been available and works personally and professionally to enhance diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. Ellen Copeland-Brown works as a training manager at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor. She also serves as DEI department liaison and an advocate in the health system. Thank you so much for making time for us today, Ellen.

