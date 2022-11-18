Read full article on original website
JD.com to cut senior executives salaries by 10-20%
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s JD.com said on Tuesday it would cut the salaries of its senior managers by 10-20% next year to help pay for an effort to convert more contractors to salaried staff and provide such workers with more insurance protection. The e-commerce giant made the announcement...
Chinese exchanges say COVID testing firms to face strict IPO checks
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese stock exchanges said they will strictly vet listing applications from COVID-19 testing companies, in response to media reports voicing concerns over fundraising plans by beneficiaries of the pandemic. Nucleic acid testing is a key part of China’s strict dynamic zero-COVID strategy to identify and control...
Farfetch Stock Is Down 90% From Its High. Time to Buy?
Can this beaten-down luxury e-tailer make a comeback?
China tells banks to step up credit support for economy
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s banks should step up credit support for the economy, including expanding medium to long-term loans to support investment, the central bank and the banking and insurance regulator said on Monday. Regarding the property sector, the authorities said they should stabilize lending to developers and...
FTX had total cash balance of $1.24 billion as of Nov. 20
(Reuters) – Cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which has filed for U.S. bankruptcy court protection, had a total cash balance of $1.24 billion as of Nov. 20, according to a court filing on Monday. FTX will see a drop in its cash flow by $20 million to $459 million by Dec....
China reports 28,127 new COVID cases for Nov 21 vs 27,095 a day earlier
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China reported 28,127 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 21, of which 2,225 were symptomatic and 25,902 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday. That is compared with 27,095 new cases a day earlier – 2,365 symptomatic and 24,730 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately....
Exclusive-Hedge fund Hestia wants Pitney Bowes to review capital spend, e-commerce segment
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Hestia Capital Partners LP, which scored big gains on its GameStop bet, is pushing shipping and mailing company Pitney Bowes Inc to re-evaluate its capital allocation and e-commerce strategy, sources familiar with the matter said. The hedge fund, which owns a 6.9% stake in the...
China to provide 200 billion yuan in loans to commercial banks for housing completions
BEIJING (Reuters) – The Chinese central bank will provide 200 billion yuan ($27.92 billion) in loans to six commercial banks for housing completions, deputy central bank governor Pan Gongsheng was quoted as saying by state-run Economic Daily on Monday. Chinese authorities are seeking comments from commercial banks on a...
EV startup Faraday Future raises going concern doubt
(Reuters) – Faraday Future Intelligent Electric said on Monday that it had “substantial doubt” about its ability to continue as a going concern after it reported lower cash reserves. The company said it had $31.76 million in cash as of the third quarter ended Sept. 30, down...
India’s HDFC Bank, Canara Bank get cenbank nod for rupee trade with Russia – report
BENGALURU (Reuters) – The Reserve Bank of India has allowed HDFC Bank Ltd and Canara Bank Ltd to open a special “vostro account” for trade in rupees with Russia, local newspaper Business Standard reported on Monday, citing banking industry sources. Vostro accounts are accounts a bank holds...
Warren Buffett Bet $4.1 Billion on This Beaten-Down Tech Stock. Should You Follow Him?
The legendary investor's holding company made a surprisingly big bet on this chipmaker in the third quarter.
Musk tell staff no more layoffs planned – Verge
(Reuters) – Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk told staff in an all-hands meeting that the company does not plan more layoffs and is recruiting for engineering and ad sales roles, according to a tweet by a the Verge reporter. (Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj...
U.S. business equipment borrowings grew 6% in October- ELFA
(Reuters) – U.S. companies borrowed 6% more in October to finance equipment investments compared with a year earlier, industry body Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said on Monday. The companies signed up for $11.3 billion in new loans, leases and lines of credit last month, compared with $10.7...
DraftKings says login information of some customers compromised
(Reuters) – Sports-betting firm DraftKings Inc said on Monday login information of some customers was compromised on other websites. DraftKings said it had identified less than $300,000 of customer funds that were affected, adding, “we intend to make whole any customer that was impacted.”. Shares of the company...
OECD forecast: High rates, inflation to slow world growth
Hobbled by high interest rates, punishing inflation and Russia's war against Ukraine, the world economy is expected to eke out only modest growth this year and to expand even more tepidly in 2023. That was the sobering forecast issued Tuesday by the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. In...
TSMC planning advanced chip production in Arizona, company founder says
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC is planning to produce chips with advanced 3-nanometre technology at its new factory in the U.S. state of Arizona but plans are not completely finalised yet, the company’s founder Morris Chang said on Monday. TSMC did not immediately respond to a request...
Dubai’s main airport raises 2022 passenger forecast
DUBAI (Reuters) – Dubai’s main airport on Tuesday raised its passenger forecast for this year by nearly two million to 64.3 million people after a strong pick up in business in the third quarter from the same period last year. DXB, a major gateway for international travel, handled...
Cathay Pacific to lift staff pay by 3.3%, offer bonus – CEO memo
(Reuters) -Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd will increase base pay by an average of 3.3% in 2023 and offer bonuses worth the equivalent of one month’s salary to Hong Kong-based staff meeting performance targets, its CEO said in a memo on Monday. “We have moved from ‘survival’ to ‘recovery’ and...
LG Chem to invest more than $3 billion to build battery cathode plant in the U.S
SEOUL (Reuters) – LG Chem Ltd said on Tuesday it plans to invest more than $3 billion to build a battery cathode factory in Tennessee, as the South Korean chemical material maker ramps up plans to meet the increasing demand for electric vehicle (EV) components. The plant aims to...
Colombia’s Nutresa shares down more than 28% after failed public offer
BOGOTA (Reuters) – Shares in Nutresa, Colombia’s largest food producer, closed 28.6% lower on Monday following a failed public offer for a large portion of shares in the company. Nutresa shares closed at 38,990 pesos in comparison to a close of 54,600 per share on Friday. An offer...
