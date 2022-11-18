Read full article on original website
More than a dozen powerful explosions at a huge Russian-occupied nuclear power plant in south Ukraine, says IAEA
The International Atomic Energy Agency issued a warning about the new strikes at Zaporizhzhya, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe.
US News and World Report
Kremlin Says It Will Bring to Justice Those Responsible for Alleged Execution of Surrendered Russian Soldiers
(Reuters) -The Kremlin said on Monday that it would bring to justice those responsible for the alleged execution of Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine, and that it would do everything possible to draw attention to what it has called a war crime. Russia last week accused Ukrainian soldiers of...
Ukraine’s security service raids 1,000-year-old monastery in Kyiv
Ukraine’s SBU security service and police have raided a 1,000-year-old Orthodox Christian monastery in Kyiv as part of operations to counter suspected “subversive activities by Russian special services”. The sprawling Kyiv Pechersk Lavra complex – or Kyiv Monastery of the Caves – is a Ukrainian cultural treasure...
Trump may not make it to the primaries
The conventional wisdom has Donald Trump as either the man to beat for the Republican nomination or at least headed for a drawn-out fight to the finish with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But could Trump flame out and not even make it to the Iowa caucuses?. It’s not as far-fetched...
Futurism
Guy Linked to Huge Crypto Meltdown Says It’s Just a Coincidence That He’s Hanging Out in a Country With No Extradition to United States
As crypto exchange FTX continues its demise, a few certain ghosts of crypto collapses past have unexpectedly crawled out of the rubble. Take Zhu Su and Kyle Davies, the now-maybe-not-missing cofounders of the notorious Three Arrows Capital (3AC) hedge fund. After months of radio silence, the disgraced hedge honchos have...
What former CIA director noticed about Trump's response to DOJ investigation
Former CIA director Leon Panetta discusses former President Trump's reaction to the Department of Justice naming a special counsel to oversee the criminal investigations of former President Donald Trump.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kyiv monastery raided amid Russian spying fears; Moscow ‘not aiming to change Ukraine regime’
Christian monastery raided as part of efforts to counter Russian special services; Kremlin says regime change not an aim of the war
104.1 WIKY
IMF approves $88.3 million for Malawi under ‘food shock’ loan window
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund said its executive board on Monday approved an $88.3 million disbursement to Malawi under the new “food shock window” emergency lending facility launched in response to food price spikes and shortages caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine. The IMF...
104.1 WIKY
European ministers to debate sharp increase in space funding
PARIS (Reuters) – European ministers are meeting in Paris to negotiate a more than 25% funding boost for space over the next three years as Europe seeks to maintain a lead in Earth observation, expand navigation services and remain a key partner in exploration. The European Space Agency is...
104.1 WIKY
Iran to enrich uranium to 60% purity at Fordow nuclear site – TV
DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran has started enriching uranium to 60% purity at its underground Fordow nuclear site, according to state media on Tuesday, which described the action as a response to the U.N. nuclear watchdog’s demand for more cooperation from Tehran. Iran is already enriching uranium to up...
104.1 WIKY
China says reason for U.S.-China situation is because U.S. made wrong strategic move
BEIJING (Reuters) – The main reason for the current situation facing China and the United States is because the U.S. made the wrong strategic judgment, Chinese defence minister spokesman Tan Kefei said on a social media account affiliated with state broadcaster CCTV on Tuesday. Tan also said China is...
104.1 WIKY
South Korea anti-ballistic missile system destroys target in test – reports
SEOUL (Reuters) – A new South Korean anti-ballistic missile system conducted its first successful intercept this month, media reports said on Tuesday, the country’s latest step in boosting its defences against North Korean missiles. The L-SAM interceptor destroyed a target for the first time in a test, according...
104.1 WIKY
Cuba’s president to visit China Nov 24-26
BEIJING (Reuters) – Cuba’s President Miguel Díaz-Canel will visit China from Nov. 24-26, Chinese state media reported on Monday. At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, Díaz-Canel, first secretary of the CPC Central Committee and president of the Republic of Cuba, will pay a state visit, CCTV reported.
104.1 WIKY
India’s HDFC Bank, Canara Bank get cenbank nod for rupee trade with Russia – report
BENGALURU (Reuters) – The Reserve Bank of India has allowed HDFC Bank Ltd and Canara Bank Ltd to open a special “vostro account” for trade in rupees with Russia, local newspaper Business Standard reported on Monday, citing banking industry sources. Vostro accounts are accounts a bank holds...
104.1 WIKY
Israeli spy chief: Iran protests akin to revolt, regime not in danger yet
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – The chief of Israeli military intelligence, Major-General Aharon Haliva, said on Monday that protests rocking Iran were beginning to resemble a popular uprising but that he saw “no real danger” to the survival of the regime at this time. (Writing by Dan Williams)
104.1 WIKY
Iraq condemns Iranian, Turkish attacks on Kurdistan region
(Reuters) – Iraq on Monday condemned Iranian and Turkish attacks on its northern Kurdistan region, the state news agency INA reported, citing a foreign ministry statement. “The repeated attacks carried out by Iranian and Turkish forces with missiles and drones on the Kurdistan region are a violation of Iraq’s sovereignty,” the statement added.
104.1 WIKY
South Korea warns of economic damage if truckers go on strike
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s prime minister urged unionised truckers on Tuesday to scrap plans to go on strike this week to spare the economy what he called paralysis and irreversible damage, fuelling fears for the country’s post-pandemic recovery. Major trucking unions have threatened to begin a...
104.1 WIKY
Western Balkan mafia networks now key actors in regional, EU drug trade-study
(Reuters) – Criminal networks in the Western Balkans have become key actors in both regional and European Union drug markets, a report by the bloc’s drugs agency (EMCDDA) said on Monday. The report showed that the strategic geographical position of countries such as Albania, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia,...
104.1 WIKY
South Korea’s Yoon suspends media briefing amid row over banning broadcaster
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Monday suspended his near-daily media briefings amid a spat over banning a major TV broadcaster’s reporters from boarding the presidential plane for what he called “malicious” and “fake” news. Yoon’s office barred a crew from...
104.1 WIKY
EU holds emergency meeting with Serbia and Kosovo over rising tensions
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union on Monday will hold an emergency meeting with the Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and the Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti to discuss the rising tension between the two countries. “I am convening an emergency meeting of the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue tomorrow with Prime...
