The Guardian

Ukraine’s security service raids 1,000-year-old monastery in Kyiv

Ukraine’s SBU security service and police have raided a 1,000-year-old Orthodox Christian monastery in Kyiv as part of operations to counter suspected “subversive activities by Russian special services”. The sprawling Kyiv Pechersk Lavra complex – or Kyiv Monastery of the Caves – is a Ukrainian cultural treasure...
The Hill

Trump may not make it to the primaries

The conventional wisdom has Donald Trump as either the man to beat for the Republican nomination or at least headed for a drawn-out fight to the finish with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But could Trump flame out and not even make it to the Iowa caucuses?. It’s not as far-fetched...
FLORIDA STATE
104.1 WIKY

European ministers to debate sharp increase in space funding

PARIS (Reuters) – European ministers are meeting in Paris to negotiate a more than 25% funding boost for space over the next three years as Europe seeks to maintain a lead in Earth observation, expand navigation services and remain a key partner in exploration. The European Space Agency is...
104.1 WIKY

Iran to enrich uranium to 60% purity at Fordow nuclear site – TV

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran has started enriching uranium to 60% purity at its underground Fordow nuclear site, according to state media on Tuesday, which described the action as a response to the U.N. nuclear watchdog’s demand for more cooperation from Tehran. Iran is already enriching uranium to up...
104.1 WIKY

China says reason for U.S.-China situation is because U.S. made wrong strategic move

BEIJING (Reuters) – The main reason for the current situation facing China and the United States is because the U.S. made the wrong strategic judgment, Chinese defence minister spokesman Tan Kefei said on a social media account affiliated with state broadcaster CCTV on Tuesday. Tan also said China is...
104.1 WIKY

South Korea anti-ballistic missile system destroys target in test – reports

SEOUL (Reuters) – A new South Korean anti-ballistic missile system conducted its first successful intercept this month, media reports said on Tuesday, the country’s latest step in boosting its defences against North Korean missiles. The L-SAM interceptor destroyed a target for the first time in a test, according...
104.1 WIKY

Cuba’s president to visit China Nov 24-26

BEIJING (Reuters) – Cuba’s President Miguel Díaz-Canel will visit China from Nov. 24-26, Chinese state media reported on Monday. At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, Díaz-Canel, first secretary of the CPC Central Committee and president of the Republic of Cuba, will pay a state visit, CCTV reported.
104.1 WIKY

Israeli spy chief: Iran protests akin to revolt, regime not in danger yet

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – The chief of Israeli military intelligence, Major-General Aharon Haliva, said on Monday that protests rocking Iran were beginning to resemble a popular uprising but that he saw “no real danger” to the survival of the regime at this time. (Writing by Dan Williams)
104.1 WIKY

Iraq condemns Iranian, Turkish attacks on Kurdistan region

(Reuters) – Iraq on Monday condemned Iranian and Turkish attacks on its northern Kurdistan region, the state news agency INA reported, citing a foreign ministry statement. “The repeated attacks carried out by Iranian and Turkish forces with missiles and drones on the Kurdistan region are a violation of Iraq’s sovereignty,” the statement added.
104.1 WIKY

South Korea warns of economic damage if truckers go on strike

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s prime minister urged unionised truckers on Tuesday to scrap plans to go on strike this week to spare the economy what he called paralysis and irreversible damage, fuelling fears for the country’s post-pandemic recovery. Major trucking unions have threatened to begin a...
104.1 WIKY

Western Balkan mafia networks now key actors in regional, EU drug trade-study

(Reuters) – Criminal networks in the Western Balkans have become key actors in both regional and European Union drug markets, a report by the bloc’s drugs agency (EMCDDA) said on Monday. The report showed that the strategic geographical position of countries such as Albania, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia,...
104.1 WIKY

South Korea’s Yoon suspends media briefing amid row over banning broadcaster

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Monday suspended his near-daily media briefings amid a spat over banning a major TV broadcaster’s reporters from boarding the presidential plane for what he called “malicious” and “fake” news. Yoon’s office barred a crew from...
104.1 WIKY

EU holds emergency meeting with Serbia and Kosovo over rising tensions

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union on Monday will hold an emergency meeting with the Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and the Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti to discuss the rising tension between the two countries. “I am convening an emergency meeting of the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue tomorrow with Prime...

