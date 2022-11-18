Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama governor orders temporary halt to executions after third failed lethal injection
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey sought a pause in executions and ordered a "top-to-bottom" review of the state's capital punishment system Monday after an unprecedented third failed lethal injection. Ivey's office issued a statement saying she had both asked Attorney General Steve Marshall to withdraw motions seeking execution dates for two...
WHNT-TV
Kishon Green Dies in Alabama Prison
Kishon Green, who was convicted of killing his son and stepson, died in prison on Nov. 14, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Chief Investigative Reporter Brian Lawson looks back at his case and a ruling which made Green exempt from the death penalty. Kishon Green Dies in Alabama...
Students pretend to fight to surprise principal on her birthday
Students at a Georgia school pretended to fight – but it was really just a ruse to get the attention of their principal, Mrs. Johnson. When she arrived, the students surprised her with a birthday celebration.
Nonprofit gives Oklahoma youths facing homelessness tiny homes
Oklahoma City — Dachiana Barry is getting her life in order after spending most of her childhood in Oklahoma's foster care system. For the first time, the 20-year-old is living on her own, thanks to Oklahoma nonprofit Pivot. Pivot provides young people with a little house to live in...
New timeline details emerge in Idaho murder probe
A clearer timeline of the final hours of four murdered Idaho college students is emerging. Police are asking for help as there are still no suspects. Christina Ruffini has more details.
Idaho student deaths leave community reeling as investigators continue to look for answers
A week after four University of Idaho students were killed, police continue to search for evidence and ask for the community's help in finding the killer. Christina Ruffini has the latest on the investigation.
Nonprofit gives young adults a fresh start with tiny homes
Pivot, a nonprofit in Oklahoma, provides young people with a tiny home to live in as they start their journey into adulthood. Many of the residents were homeless or aged out of the foster care system. Omar Villafranca shares more.
New developments emerge in Idaho college students murders
One week after four Idaho college students were killed, the person or people responsible remain on the loose. Christina Ruffini reports.
New York Drug Kingpin Admits To Dealing Drugs In Hudson Valley
The leader of a group dealing drugs in the Hudson Valley confessed. On Friday, 42-year-old Antonio Naveo of Ellenville, New York, was sentenced to 97 months in prison for his leadership of a drug trafficking organization that distributed cocaine base and fentanyl in Ulster County and for his unlawful possession of a firearm.
CBS News
Indiana man charged with attmepted murder after allegedly shooting at police in Glenwood
GLENWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- An Indiana man is facing charges after police say he shot at Glenwood residents and responding police officers Thursday evening. Gregory Myrick, 64, is charged with two counts of attmepted murder of a police officer, according to the Glenwood Police Department. Police said around 6:30 p.m....
Alabama Check Your Coins For This Penny Worth $66,000
Here we go again with a coin that can net us more than many of us make working all year. What are we looking for this time? It’s another penny! This one isn’t as old as some of those super rare highly valuable pennies that are out there.
3 wanted in tri-state theft ring investigation
WILKES BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department has issued a warrant for the arrests of three individuals they say are involved in a tri-state retail theft ring. Officials say Buffalo, New York residents Tanashia Bradley, Dwight Wilson, and Ashley Clemons, are wanted for stealing from and Ulta Beauty in Wilkes-Barre […]
SNAP households will receive additional assistance in November
NEW YORK (WWTI) – New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for November and a supplemental allotment, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office. The supplemental emergency assistance will be provided to all households participating in SNAP, including those that already receive […]
After Counseling Session, Husband and Wife Argued Over Divorce. Then He Allegedly Stabbed Her to Death
A Long Island, N.Y., man has been indicted on a murder charge for stabbing his wife "multiple times with a chef's knife, killing her," after she told her sister that she wanted to divorce her husband, the prosecutor said. On Monday, Anthony Paruolo, 37, was arraigned on charges including second-degree...
CBS News
Over 2,000 turkeys and hams donated for Community Food Bank of N.J.
Generous shoppers across New Jersey spent their time and money on Saturday, giving back to their neighbors and meeting members of the CBS2 family who were on the ground in Livingston, Denville and Parsippany. CBS2's Jessica Moore talks about our #BetterTogether campaign.
Gov. Phil Murphy extends deadline for N.J. anchor property tax relief program
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is extending the deadline for the state's anchor property tax relief program. The new deadline is the end of January.And some renters are now eligible for the program who weren't before. You do have to meet income restrictions.If you want to see if you're eligible, you can call the state taxation office at 1-888-238–1233
Here Is The Animal Most Likely To Kill You In New Jersey
We wake up each morning here in the Garden State, and there is no doubt each day brings its list of challenges. But we all think we are going to survive the day. New Jersey days are tough. We expect to get knocked around tossed aside stuck in traffic and pretty much, taken advantage of in ways we think of, and even some ways that have never crossed our minds.
Cops seize 450 pounds of pot that was to be illegally sold out of N.J. storefront
A man and a woman were arrested last week after police seized 450 pounds of unregulated marijuana from an Evesham storefront and the pair’s home in another Burlington County town, officials said. The arrests followed what an Evesham police spokesman described as a “months-long” investigation into the sale of...
American Families to Get $750 Every Month for Six Months
The state of Illinois has a new Universal Basic Income program that is worth $750 per month. This initiative is in phase one of three phases and is offered in Champaign County of Illinois. This is a pilot program run by the Regional Office of Education and the University of Illinois. (source)
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 Monthly
For a year and a half, 2,400 New York artists will receive $1,000 monthly. A total of $43.2 million is available for distribution. Creatives Rebuild New York (CRNY) is offering this money through the guaranteed income program. (source)
CBS News
571K+
Followers
72K+
Post
408M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 5