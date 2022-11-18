ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WHNT-TV

Kishon Green Dies in Alabama Prison

Kishon Green, who was convicted of killing his son and stepson, died in prison on Nov. 14, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Chief Investigative Reporter Brian Lawson looks back at his case and a ruling which made Green exempt from the death penalty. Kishon Green Dies in Alabama...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WBRE

3 wanted in tri-state theft ring investigation

WILKES BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department has issued a warrant for the arrests of three individuals they say are involved in a tri-state retail theft ring. Officials say Buffalo, New York residents Tanashia Bradley, Dwight Wilson, and Ashley Clemons, are wanted for stealing from and Ulta Beauty in Wilkes-Barre […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
WETM 18 News

SNAP households will receive additional assistance in November

NEW YORK (WWTI) – New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for November and a supplemental allotment, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office. The supplemental emergency assistance will be provided to all households participating in SNAP, including those that already receive […]
CBS Philly

Gov. Phil Murphy extends deadline for N.J. anchor property tax relief program

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is extending the deadline for the state's anchor property tax relief program. The new deadline is the end of January.And some renters are now eligible for the program who weren't before. You do have to meet income restrictions.If you want to see if you're eligible, you can call the state taxation office at 1-888-238–1233
NEW JERSEY STATE
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Here Is The Animal Most Likely To Kill You In New Jersey

We wake up each morning here in the Garden State, and there is no doubt each day brings its list of challenges. But we all think we are going to survive the day. New Jersey days are tough. We expect to get knocked around tossed aside stuck in traffic and pretty much, taken advantage of in ways we think of, and even some ways that have never crossed our minds.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS News

CBS News

