Hall teen arrested after deputies say he gave fentanyl to 17-year-old co-worker, who then died
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Hall County teenager has been arrested on after deputies said he supplied Fentanyl that killed a co-worker at the fast food restaurant he worked at. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office took Brandon Jared Soto into custody on Friday on involuntary manslaughter charges. [DOWNLOAD:...
Ex-boyfriend starts fire in woman's house, S.W.A.T., Cherokee County deputies say
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - Cherokee County deputies and their S.W.A.T. team were called to a residence on Skidder Way in Jasper when a woman claimed her ex-boyfriend was going to burn her house down. The Jasper woman said her ex-boyfriend, identified as 54-year-old Scott Eric Shane Wallace, entered her house...
Man burns down ex-girlfriend’s north Ga. home during SWAT standoff, deputies say
A man is now in custody after deputies say he set his ex-girlfriend’s Pickens County home on fire during a standoff over the weekend. Deputies say they were called to a home on Skidder Way in Jasper from a woman saying her ex-boyfriend, 54-year-old Scott Eric Shane Wallace, broke in and threatened to burn her house down.
GBI identifies man who shot at Paulding County deputies during traffic stop
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a shooting involving deputies after a Sunday morning traffic stop turned into a shootout. GBI officials identified Billy Wayne Denton, 36, of Rockmart as the man involved in the shootout with Paulding County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 10 a.m. on Sunday,...
Suspect wounded when traffic stop leads to deputy-involved shooting, Paulding County Sheriff's Office says
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said a traffic stop led to a shootout involving deputies and a car chase on Sunday. The suspect, identified by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) as 36-year-old Billy Wanye Denton of Rockmart, was shot during the incident and later died at the hospital.
Officer involved in shooting at Stonecrest-area gas station, DeKalb County police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate an officer-involved shooting at a Stonecrest-area gas station on Monday evening. It happened the Shell gas station located in the 6400 block of Covington Highway. The DeKalb County Police Department did not release any details, referring all inquiries to the GBI.
Gwinnett County police charge woman in connection to Duluth homicide
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett County police have identified both the victim and suspect in a deadly Duluth shooting. Erika Garcia was arrested in connection to the homicidal death of Mario Acosta-Chavez. Police were alerted of the incident on Nov. 19. Around 8:40 p.m., officials said they found Acosta-Chavez lying...
Deputies asking for public’s help finding men caught on video stealing lottery tickets
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding two men whom they say stole scratch-off lottery tickets in an early Wednesday morning heist. Deputies say that at around 2 a.m., two men wearing masks forced their way into...
Cleveland Man Arrested In Connection With Stolen Vehicle
(Cleveland)- A White County man faces charges in connection with a stolen vehicle from Hall County. Saturday night a White County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a 2017 Chevrolet Suburban that was believed to have been stolen out of Hall County. Captain Clay Hammond with the White County Sheriff’s office said...
GBI: Man dies after pursuit, shootout with Paulding deputies
A traffic stop led to a shooting and subsequent pursuit that left the suspect dead in Paulding County on Sunday morning, according to authorities.
Habersham Co Sheriff’s Office: Debbie Collier death was suicide
The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office says the September death of an Athens woman was a suicide: the naked and partially burned body of 59 year-old Debbie Collier was found September 11 near Tallulah Falls, one day after she had been reported missing by her family. From WSB TV…. A...
‘All I can say is I’m heartbroken’: Family remembers 18-year-old shot, killed in Kroger parking lot
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The victim’s family told Channel 2 Action News they have no idea why their loved one was targeted in a Kroger parking lot. Henry County police have identified the accused shooter as 18-year-old Omarion Thomas. Family and friends of 18-year-old Nikeem Hargrove got emotional...
More Details released by GBI on Fatal Rockmart Shooting
The GBI has arrested Ashjuan Stocks, age 15, of Rockmart, and charged him with felony malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a pistol by a person under 18, and possession of marijuana within a 1000ft of the housing authority. The charges relate to the shooting death of Cieria Lashae Colvin. The Rockmart Police Department requested the GBI assist with a shooting investigation where Colvin was found shot in the area of Forrest Court in Rockmart on November 19. Colvin was taken to a local hospital, where she died. The investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has information about this case, they should contact the GBI Calhoun office at 706-624-1424.
Police: 'Known suspect' stabs man in face during fight in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a known suspect accused of stabbing a man in the face Sunday afternoon. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say on Sunday shortly before 4 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of York Avenue SW after reports of a person stabbed. At...
Officials search for missing 16-year-old girl, toddler son
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office asked the public for assistance Wednesday to locate a missing teenager and her 18-month-old son. Officials said 16-year-old Yesica Yoraima Perez and her 18-month-old son Dilan were last seen at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at a home on Bells Ferry Place in Acworth, Georgia. Authorities did not say where she was headed or if she lived at that address.
Detectives determining if there are connections between bodies found near Etowah River, Canton police say
CANTON, Ga. - Police in Canton said investigators said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is examining skeletal remains found near the Etowah River on Thursday. It's the third instance of a body found in the city in five months. Police said investigators went to the south side of the river...
Two teens arrested, charged with murder in Gwinnett shopping plaza shooting
Ryan Rodriguez Romero was shot and killed at a Gwinnett County shopping plaza this week. A 17-year-old girl was also injured.
Atlanta police identify suspect in Spring Street double homicide
Atlanta police have identified the suspected shooter in a double homicide on Spring Street. It happened early Sunday morning outside of an apartment building in Midtown.
Polk Jail report – Monday, November 21, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Monday, November 21, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Monday, November 21, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
Officer fires at man driving stolen vehicle, GBI says
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man is dead after getting into a scuffle with a Clayton County police officer that led to shots being fired late Monday morning. The deadly shooting happened in an industrial zone less than a half mile south of Southlake Mall. Around 11 a.m., officers were called out to the 1000 block of Commerce Road after a report of a possibly stolen vehicle.
