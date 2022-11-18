ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox5atlanta.com

Gwinnett County police charge woman in connection to Duluth homicide

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett County police have identified both the victim and suspect in a deadly Duluth shooting. Erika Garcia was arrested in connection to the homicidal death of Mario Acosta-Chavez. Police were alerted of the incident on Nov. 19. Around 8:40 p.m., officials said they found Acosta-Chavez lying...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

Cleveland Man Arrested In Connection With Stolen Vehicle

(Cleveland)- A White County man faces charges in connection with a stolen vehicle from Hall County. Saturday night a White County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a 2017 Chevrolet Suburban that was believed to have been stolen out of Hall County. Captain Clay Hammond with the White County Sheriff’s office said...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Habersham Co Sheriff’s Office: Debbie Collier death was suicide

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office says the September death of an Athens woman was a suicide: the naked and partially burned body of 59 year-old Debbie Collier was found September 11 near Tallulah Falls, one day after she had been reported missing by her family. From WSB TV…. A...
ATHENS, GA
wrganews.com

More Details released by GBI on Fatal Rockmart Shooting

The GBI has arrested Ashjuan Stocks, age 15, of Rockmart, and charged him with felony malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a pistol by a person under 18, and possession of marijuana within a 1000ft of the housing authority. The charges relate to the shooting death of Cieria Lashae Colvin. The Rockmart Police Department requested the GBI assist with a shooting investigation where Colvin was found shot in the area of Forrest Court in Rockmart on November 19. Colvin was taken to a local hospital, where she died. The investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has information about this case, they should contact the GBI Calhoun office at 706-624-1424.
ROCKMART, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: 'Known suspect' stabs man in face during fight in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a known suspect accused of stabbing a man in the face Sunday afternoon. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say on Sunday shortly before 4 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of York Avenue SW after reports of a person stabbed. At...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Officials search for missing 16-year-old girl, toddler son

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office asked the public for assistance Wednesday to locate a missing teenager and her 18-month-old son. Officials said 16-year-old Yesica Yoraima Perez and her 18-month-old son Dilan were last seen at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at a home on Bells Ferry Place in Acworth, Georgia. Authorities did not say where she was headed or if she lived at that address.
ACWORTH, GA
Polk Today

Polk Jail report – Monday, November 21, 2022

Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Monday, November 21, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Monday, November 21, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
fox5atlanta.com

Officer fires at man driving stolen vehicle, GBI says

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man is dead after getting into a scuffle with a Clayton County police officer that led to shots being fired late Monday morning. The deadly shooting happened in an industrial zone less than a half mile south of Southlake Mall. Around 11 a.m., officers were called out to the 1000 block of Commerce Road after a report of a possibly stolen vehicle.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

