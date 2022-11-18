Read full article on original website
Netflix now lets you remotely log out friends leeching off your subscription
Netflix plans to start cracking down on password sharing by early 2023. Before that, the company is steadily laying the groundwork and providing all the necessary tools to its subscribers to soften the blow for them. First, it launched a Profile Transfer tool, allowing you to migrate your Netflix profile from one account to another. Then, it launched a cheap new ad-supported tier with some major restrictions. And now, the subscription streaming service is launching a new feature that will make managing the devices linked to your account easier.
Samsung brings its November 2022 patch to Galaxy S22 and Z Flip 4 phones in the US
Samsung has built a solid reputation for regular and reliable software updates over the last few years, and that's continuing now as the November 2022 security patch reaches devices in the US. Samsung's latest flagship phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, were the first to kick off this round of updates at the beginning of the month, quickly followed by last year's foldables and the Verizon Note 10.
You can now go 64-bit-only on your Google Pixel phone
The Google Pixel 7 Pro and its smaller sibling are the first Pixel phones to be released with 64-bit app support only. While this meant that some apps were no longer available on the new series, the move was mostly painless since almost all modern apps on the Play Store support 64-bit architectures these days. With this successful rollout behind it, Google now allows you to optionally flash a 64-bit beta build on all Pixel phones through the Pixel 4a through the Pixel 6 series.
OnePlus 11 could feature superfast UFS 4.0 storage
The 2022 flagship smartphone season is over and, with Qualcomm announcing its 2023 flagship chip — the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 — the race is on for next-gen Android flagships to hit the market. The OnePlus 11 has already been confirmed to feature Qualcomm's latest chip and be among the first to launch. Now, more details about the phone have surfaced online, detailing its use of speedy UFS 4.0 storage, packing oodles of RAM, and its build quality.
Google Assistant can now help bored drivers easily get to their favorite podcast episode
Driving can be a loathable activity. It requires globs of active attention, carries numerous risks, and, yet, you probably will need to get out on the roads today. Hands-free interaction with Android Auto and some of its best apps can help dull the monotony without posing too much of a distraction in the process. But for podcast listeners looking to pass the time with a favorite episode, they've still had to navigate menu after menu of selections. That is, until now.
Business Insider
Google must take 'more drastic actions' like layoffs because not enough employees will leave on their own, analyst says
Google's way of slimming down through attrition won't work in the current economy, an analyst said. Google previously avoided making cuts because it would undermine its employee-friendly reputation. Google's head count grew much faster than its revenue during the third quarter. Google is one of the last major holdouts among...
Ex-Twitter employees are left in limbo with thousands in expenses after Elon Musk layoffs and ultimatum exodus
Twitter headquarters stands on Market Street on November 4, 2022 in San Francisco, California. But in some cases, those who were told their services were no longer needed have faced a double indignity: They’re owed thousands of dollars from the company with no idea when they will be reimbursed.
iheart.com
Elon Musk Sends Workers His “Six Rules For Insane Productivity”
At Twitter, Elon Musk wants his people to be productive. To help them achieve that, he sent out this leaked email to workers. In Musk’s eyes, these are the six rules for “insane productivity.” Check ‘em out – would you sign on?. Reduce the Frequency...
brytfmonline.com
Jeff Bezos advises: Don’t shop on Black Friday!
Black Friday is approaching, and if before it was just an American custom, now it is a tactic adopted by many companies around the world. Despite the good deals you might consider doing when the day comes, Jeff Bezos advises: Don’t buy. Although some brands are anticipating their promotions,...
Sony Xperia 5 IV review: The phone power users have been begging for
There's less competition in the mobile phone space than ever, especially in the US, where companies like LG and HTC have either left the game entirely or wasted time and market share on unpopular concepts. Although companies like Motorola and Google managed to convert many users into customers, it's no secret that Samsung and Apple have flourished in this environment. Now is the perfect time for a dark horse like Sony to enter the competition. With the Xperia 5 IV, the company has its best chance yet.
Google Pixel Watch gains support for Fitbit’s Sleep Profile
The Google Pixel Watch ticks all the right boxes as a first-generation product. Despite all its drawbacks, Google's first Wear OS smartwatch is good enough to make it to our list of the best Android smartwatches. It is also the first and only Wear OS smartwatch to feature Fitbit integration, allowing you to use the latter's app for tracking your workout and health metrics. And now, Google is making the experience even better by adding support for Fitbit's Sleep Profile feature on the Pixel Watch.
The best cheap Motorola phones in 2022
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more.
Google brings its spruced-up Wallet app to 12 new countries
Google renamed its payment solution for the nth time earlier this year, leaving us with a rebranded Google Wallet and an app that can now hold all your IDs, tickets, vaccine certificates, digital car keys, and whatnot in one place — just like your IRL wallet. Google Wallet has already been available in lots if regions around the world, and it's now making its way to another dozen markets.
How to take a panoramic photo with your smartphone
Over the past 20 years, photography has become an integral part of smartphone technology. And thanks to the ubiquity of top-of-the-line Android phones and their cameras, photo-sharing sites are some of the most popular on the internet. But sometimes you need to take a photo that's larger than the typical 3:2 ratio (sometimes you need a Samsung Galaxy S22 with 108 megapixels). Sometimes the subject of your photo demands that you break the bonds of tradition and overthrow the tyranny of a fixed aspect ratio. Sometimes you need a panorama.
Mozilla's new privacy subscription combines VPN and email relay into one package
Mozilla can't make much revenue with its great free and open-source browser Firefox outside its partnership with Google, so the company is looking for other ways to make sure it can comfortably stay afloat. One way to do that is the company's subscription services, like email-alias service Firefox Relay or Mozilla VPN. To combine these two products in one package, Mozilla has announced a new annual subscription that gives you access to both Firefox Relay and Mozilla VPN.
Google's Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are now joining the Paranoid Android Topaz beta club
Paranoid Android has pretty much become the mainstream custom ROM experience for the finicky gadgeteer these days — and that's saying something when there's nothing but quiet from the camps of LineageOS and others — and it's been making a big splash about it with progress on Android 13 images for a number of Nothing, OnePlus, and Poco. We can now scratch another couple of tally marks to the list of devices with a usable Topaz build under development — and they're Pixels, too.
Google's RCS drama with Apple, explained: More than bubble envy, less than noble
Google wants RCS (Rich Communication Services) to be the de facto messaging standard for the best Android phones and iPhones. But the company needs Apple to adopt RCS for iMessage to achieve this. Google has publicly shamed Apple and is running campaigns to get the Cupertino giant to adopt RCS as a fallback for iMessage. Apple is holding back messaging progress worldwide with iMessage, and using SMS as a fallback is a privacy disaster. But there's more to this story, and Google's intentions are not as noble as it seems.
Google's Black Friday deal lets you grab a Pixel 7 for $500 or, better yet, free with trade-in
We're big fans of Google ware around here, and while our team debates whether the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro is the superior phone, we generally agree that they're the best Android phones money can buy in 2022. That said, the Google Store's kicking off early Black Friday sales right now, and I have to say, for most people, the Pixel 7 will definitely be the way to go because it'll be your best chance of walking away with a new phone for free.
CNET
Apple Reveals Black Friday Deals for 2022
Apple previewed on Thursday the deals it'll be rolling out on Black Friday and the following weekend. It'll be offering Apple gift cards on select purchases from November 25-28. Shoppers will get a $50 gift card when they buy select iPhones (not the iPhone 14), iPads, Beats headphones, Apple accessories...
All of Android 13's themed icons we found and how to activate them
Google introduced themed icons with Android 12, along with its new Material You design language. The feature does what you would expect. It matches the app icons on your homescreen with the colors from your wallpaper, giving your favorite Android phone an even better look. This gives you a uniform, less busy look for your launcher.
Android Police
Oakland, CA
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
