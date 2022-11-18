Read full article on original website
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
State of Emergency Issued Ahead of Sizeable Expected SnowfallJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather In-Depth: Historic Lake Snow
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The meteorologists can take a deep breath after what happened over the last couple of days. The heavy snow in the Buffalo was really one of historic proportions and the true definition of a whiteout. But we need to put this kind of snowfall into perspective. The measurement at Orchard Park was about 80 inches of snow for the four day time period. But compare that 80 inches to what Rochester will usually measures for an entire winter season. The average is about 100 inches of snow. So what Orchard Park came very close to was the amount of snow that we may see in an entire winter season. That is almost five months of snow just four days!
wbfo.org
Only S. Buffalo travel ban remains, but high winds persist
There is still a wind advisory for all of greater Buffalo, and a travel ban remains for south Buffalo where plow crews have deployed heavy equipment in light of this past weekend’s massive snowfall. The National Weather Service says chilly and breezy conditions are expected again today ahead of...
Can your roof handle record-setting snow?
After 80 inches of snow fell on Buffalo, New York suburb Orchard Park, residents are asking, “Can my roof take this?”
How much snow fell in Buffalo and the surrounding area
The massive lake-effect snows dumped more than 6 feet in western and northern New York over the weekend.
4 Things To Do When Snowed In With The Kids
Living in Western New York is synonymous with living with cold and snowy weather, and from time to time that cold and snow will result in us being stuck in the house with our little ones. But what exactly do you do with them to keep from going crazy?. Buffalo...
Snowvember 2.0: How the storm stacks up
Whatever the meteorologists say, the Snowvember 2.0 lake effect storm of 2022 will be a memorable storm for thousands of Western New York residents from South Buffalo and across the southtowns.
Lack of snow plowing concerns rise in East Buffalo
Community concerns arise in East Buffalo as snow plows haven't reached their streets just yet. Officials say the streets that have not been touched just yet are not going unseen.
Road Closures And Travel Bans Update In Western New York
If you’re headed to work this morning, you may be wondering if you are able to take the 219, and the answer is a bit complicated. On Monday morning, the Erie County Commissioner of Emergency Services, Dan Neaverth Jr., held a press conference, clarifying the current travel bans and travel advisories as we head into the work week.
Garbage Pickup Canceled On Monday In Buffalo
The snow has piled up and has caused some delays in the City of Buffalo. As of Sunday morning, the City of Buffalo has announced that all garbage and recycling pickup will be suspended on Monday due to the winter snowstorm. The City of Buffalo got over 10 inches of...
WGRZ TV
Erie County creates website to find vehicles towed during winter storm
HAMBURG, N.Y. — The heavy snow that came down during the storm this past weekend forced many people to abandon their vehicles. Erie County had many vehicles in the Southtowns towed to the McKinley Mall in Hamburg. To help people find their that were towed to that location by...
Awful Weather Forecasted for Thanksgiving Weekend in New York
Western New York and Central New York (off Lake Ontario) had one of the worst weather weekends in history. 80 inches of snow fell in Orchard Park; 66 inches in a 24-hour period, which is a record in New York State. Anywhere from 3-6 feet of snow fell in the hardest hit regions of Western New York and while the lake effect snowstorm ended before Monday, cleanup is still taking place as many are left indoors.
McKinley Wegmans to reopen at 8 a.m. on Monday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Wegmans on McKinley Parkway will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday after closing its doors since 3 p.m. on Friday due to the substantial snowfall. The grocery store was still in the process of removing snow after having plans to reopen the store on Saturday and Sunday be deemed unfeasible. Blasdell, […]
Weather Update: No Snow Forecasted For Buffalo
It looks like Western New York is getting a much-needed break from Mother Nature today. According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Buffalo, it looks like the city of Buffalo and the surrounding areas will not get any more snow today. Yesterday forecasters were calling for...
South Buffalo residents: “Where are all of our plows”
Some south Buffalo residents say they've been trapped by heaving snow fall since Thursday without seeing a plow.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Heavy Lake Erie squalls will move south again for this evening
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Heavy squalls coming in off Lake Erie has buried many towns just south of Buffalo. An example of this, is Orchard Park where they measured 77 inches since early Friday. At times, snowfall was coming down at the rate of 3 inches per hour. This amount of snowfall is equivalent to what Rochester may receive for three quarters of our entire winter season. However, most of the day the heavy snow squall had drifted to the north of Buffalo giving time to dig-out for many communities. But that lake squall is starting to move south again, and later this evening, it is likely to deposit a fresh foot of snow to the Buffalo area. Fortunately, most of the Rochester area has been spared the heaviest snow and any additional snowfall should be minimal.
Shocking Videos & Pictures from Western New York’s Blizzard
Our fellow New Yorkers to the west of the Hudson Valley are in the middle of a crazy and intense snow storm. Here are some shocking videos and pictures that show just what they are dealing with. It was unusually warm in the Hudson Valley about a week ago. We're...
myfoxzone.com
Cool video: Watch as a lake effect snow band washes over Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Have you seen this video yet?. Friday evening, 2 On Your Side's Nate Benson was traveling in the Storm Tracker when our camera captured the wall of snow moving over downtown Buffalo as it headed into the Northtowns. That snow band had dumped a few feet...
Kids Are Weak According to Some in Western New York
Why some in Western New York think kids today are delicate "snowflakes" and "sissies." First of all, we aren't saying this. Some in Buffalo and Western New York are saying it. To be fair, many all across the nation also think this for various reasons. Some believe we are raising...
Western NY is having a ‘Snowvember’ to remember: See photos from the winter storm
This week’s winter weather event is the party that won’t stop in Western New York. Over five feet have fallen in some areas and the National Weather Service predicts snow could continue to fall throughout the weekend, bombarding Buffalo and surrounding areas. Upstate New York, and Buffalo in...
Update On Braymiller’s Lanes After Roof Collapse In Hamburg
Yesterday a business that has been in Hamburg for around 100 years had its roof collapse. Unfortunately the update isn't a good one. This past weekend has been a major reminder of a storm that happened in Western New York almost 8 years ago to the date. In 2014, it was called "Snowvember" and it brought around 7 feet of snow over a course of three days.
