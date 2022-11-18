ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

If it's Lane Kiffin's call, expect the unexpected with Auburn and Ole Miss

The slick tongue and slight smile Lane Kiffin flashed Saturday night and again Monday didn’t slow anxious heartbeats in Oxford or Auburn. The Ole Miss coach is a hot commodity, even after losing three of the last four and the latest a demoralizing blowout in sub-freezing temperatures at unranked Arkansas. Auburn still has him as priority No. 1 in its search for a head coach, industry sources tell 247Sports, and the clock is ticking heading into the final week of the regular season.
AUBURN, AL
southeasthoops.com

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Prediction: Egg Bowl Resumes In Oxford

In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State prediction for the November 24 matchup in Week 13 in SEC football. The Rebels enter the Egg Bowl in Oxford on a two-game losing streak in SEC play, while the Bulldogs are coming off a 56-7 victory against East Tennessee State.
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss football: What's at stake for the Rebels in the Egg Bowl?

It was largely expected that Ole Miss would have its way with Arkansas on Saturday night, heading into the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving night in Oxford with just 2 losses to its name and a chance to play in a prestigious bowl game as long as it took care of Mississippi State the way it has so many teams this season.
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Marty Stuart to perform at Mississippi community college

SENATOBIA, Miss. (WJTV) – Singer and songwriter Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives are set to perform at Northwest Mississippi Community College on Saturday, March 25, 2023. The performance will be held during the Northwest Soiree, the college’s premiere fundraising and community recognition event. The formal, ticketed event will honor new community award recipients who […]
SENATOBIA, MS
Daily Mississippian

The importance of fashion in Ole Miss’ queer community

Entering the world of fashion can feel like being immersed into a fantasy: providing a sense of escape and community. This is especially true for members of the LGBTQ+ community, who have spent centuries being. repressed from expressing their true identities. Numerous students from the University. of Mississippi enjoy escaping...
OXFORD, MS
Daily Mississippian

Oxfordians camp out for coffee

If you happened to drive down University Avenue anytime between 8 p.m. on Friday and 5 a.m. on Saturday, you would have seen masses of blankets, comforters, sleeping bags and chairs dotting the property of Oxford’s brand new Dunkin’. In celebration of their grand opening, the establishment offered...
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

Light Garden sparkles with holiday joy

Photo: Holiday lights reflect off the lake at the Olive Branch City Park as part of the Light Garden light show. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) A sneak peek preview and ribbon cutting for DeSoto County’s newest holiday attraction was held Sunday night amid rave reviews from those who turned out. The...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy