If it's Lane Kiffin's call, expect the unexpected with Auburn and Ole Miss
The slick tongue and slight smile Lane Kiffin flashed Saturday night and again Monday didn’t slow anxious heartbeats in Oxford or Auburn. The Ole Miss coach is a hot commodity, even after losing three of the last four and the latest a demoralizing blowout in sub-freezing temperatures at unranked Arkansas. Auburn still has him as priority No. 1 in its search for a head coach, industry sources tell 247Sports, and the clock is ticking heading into the final week of the regular season.
southeasthoops.com
Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Prediction: Egg Bowl Resumes In Oxford
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State prediction for the November 24 matchup in Week 13 in SEC football. The Rebels enter the Egg Bowl in Oxford on a two-game losing streak in SEC play, while the Bulldogs are coming off a 56-7 victory against East Tennessee State.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss football: What's at stake for the Rebels in the Egg Bowl?
It was largely expected that Ole Miss would have its way with Arkansas on Saturday night, heading into the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving night in Oxford with just 2 losses to its name and a chance to play in a prestigious bowl game as long as it took care of Mississippi State the way it has so many teams this season.
wxxv25.com
Report: Lane Kiffin to leave Ole Miss for Auburn, Kiffin publicly denies report
OXFORD, Miss. –Less than 72 hours away from Ole Miss hosting Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl, WCBI Sports Director Jon Sokoloff is reporting that Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin is leaving Oxford to take the same position at Auburn. According to the report, Kiffin plans to...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mississippi State football: What’s at stake for Bulldogs in the Egg Bowl?
Mississippi State has clinched a winning season. Coach Mike Leach’s team will play in a decent-but-not-great bowl game, and the outcome of the Egg Bowl on Thursday night will do little to improve or lessen the Bulldogs’ destination. But there is still plenty at stake for State when...
Postgame Podcast | Ole Miss is doing all it can to keep Lane Kiffin
David Johnson and Ben Garrett discuss the Rebels' loss at Arkansas and how Ole Miss has approached the Lane Kiffin situation...
Jaxson Dart comments on his offense's self-inflicted mistakes, failed drives
It ultimately didn't matter that the Ole Miss Rebels racked up a whopping 703 yards of total offense. At the end of the night, the Rebels got punched in the mouth early and later fell 42-27 to Arkansas on Saturday. When it was all said and done, penalties and other...
Marty Stuart to perform at Mississippi community college
SENATOBIA, Miss. (WJTV) – Singer and songwriter Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives are set to perform at Northwest Mississippi Community College on Saturday, March 25, 2023. The performance will be held during the Northwest Soiree, the college’s premiere fundraising and community recognition event. The formal, ticketed event will honor new community award recipients who […]
Daily Mississippian
The importance of fashion in Ole Miss’ queer community
Entering the world of fashion can feel like being immersed into a fantasy: providing a sense of escape and community. This is especially true for members of the LGBTQ+ community, who have spent centuries being. repressed from expressing their true identities. Numerous students from the University. of Mississippi enjoy escaping...
Daily Mississippian
Oxfordians camp out for coffee
If you happened to drive down University Avenue anytime between 8 p.m. on Friday and 5 a.m. on Saturday, you would have seen masses of blankets, comforters, sleeping bags and chairs dotting the property of Oxford’s brand new Dunkin’. In celebration of their grand opening, the establishment offered...
desotocountynews.com
Light Garden sparkles with holiday joy
Photo: Holiday lights reflect off the lake at the Olive Branch City Park as part of the Light Garden light show. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) A sneak peek preview and ribbon cutting for DeSoto County’s newest holiday attraction was held Sunday night amid rave reviews from those who turned out. The...
