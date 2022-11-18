Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Threats Against Synagogue Was Not Idle: 2 Men Were Charged After Threatening NYC SynagoguesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Connecticut Native Meg Ryan Talks Career And Her Blockbuster Movie "When Harry Met Sally"Florence CarmelaFairfield, CT
GIVE ART: A Special Holiday Exhibit & Sale at City GalleryJen PayneNew Haven, CT
6 Awesome Weekend Events in CT - Nov 18th, 19th, & 20thThe Connecticut ExplorerConnecticut State
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWestport, CT
Related
Robbers threaten man with knife, gun after breaking into Brooklyn home, police say
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group broke into a 21-year-old man’s Brooklyn home and stole several valuable items earlier this month, police said Monday. The suspects entered the victim’s residence near Fulton Street and Throop Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant on Nov. 2 at around 4 a.m. and threatened him with a knife and gun, police said. […]
Suspects shoot at people in Brooklyn playground: NYPD
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Three people pulled out guns and fired at a group of people inside a Brooklyn playground, police said Monday. The unidentified shooters were in front of Kennedy King Playground on the evening of Nov. 7 when they shot toward a group inside the playground, “causing a grave risk of serious […]
Armed duo robs man aboard Queens subway train of belongings, $800
The NYPD released photos on Sunday of two suspects wanted for robbing a man aboard a Queens subway train at gunpoint last week, authorities said.
NYPD: Stolen car careened into utility pole and fence on Staten Island; 2 in custody
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A stolen car careened into a utility pole and a metal fence in Charleston while the suspects allegedly were fleeing from police early on Monday morning, according to the NYPD. The incident began when officers tried to conduct a car stop on a gray, Honda...
STABBING AT QUEENS MCDONALD'S: Boy, 15, hospitalized, 2 teen suspects flee
A 15-year-old boy was stabbed at a Queens McDonald’s on Monday afternoon and are searching for two suspects who fled the scene, police said.
Threat to New York City Jewish community foiled; man accused to be arraigned
The two men who police say are linked to recent antisemitic behavior are set to appear in front of a judge on Sunday. The two face multiple charges.
Threat to New York City Jewish community foiled, NYPD Commissioner says
The NYPD commissioner said MTA police officers arrested two individuals entering Penn Station in Manhattan on Saturday morning.
Trio beats, spews anti-Asian remarks at man in attack over seats on Manhattan subway train
The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Unit is investigating after three people allegedly hurled anti-Asian remarks at a man and a woman aboard a subway train in Manhattan over the weekend, authorities said.
Brooklyn man allegedly shot, killed ‘kind and compassionate’ visitor to NYC
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man was indicted on Friday on murder charges in connection with the shooting death of a man visiting New York City, authorities said. Ethan Williams, a 20-year-old college student, was fatally shot while sitting on a stoop in Bushwick on Oct. 24, 2020, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. […]
Man attacked; sneakers, jacket, wallet stolen walking in Union Square Park: NYPD
UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was robbed and assaulted by a group of people in Union Square Park Thursday night, NYPD said. The victim, 31, was walking through Union Square Park opposite 29 Union Square West when an unknown group of two females and three males walked up behind him, pulling his jacket […]
Department of Education employee, 53, arrested on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A Department of Education (DOE) employee was arrested Friday night on the East Shore, police detailed. Grace Seddio Dimaio, 53, was arrested within the confines of the 122nd precinct for petit larceny just after 3 p.m., according to a NYPD spokesperson. Police told the Advance/SILive.com Dimaio...
Street safety advocate hit by car while biking to NYC memorial for crash victims
Street safety advocates and families of victims killed in car crashes gather in Brooklyn's Lincoln Terrace on Sunday, Nov. 20 to remember New Yorkers killed by motorists this year. Advocates and families of crash victims gathered in Brownsville, Brooklyn on Sunday to commemorate those killed by motorists in the city this year. [ more › ]
bronx.com
FDNY EMT, Oleg Yagudayev, 41, Arrested
On Friday, November 18, 2022, at approximately 1806 hours, the following 41-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 61st Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Oleg Yagudayev. FDNY EMT. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
4 sought in East New York smoke shop burglary
NEW YORK - Police are looking for four men accused of robbing a smoke shop in East New York. According to police, a 49-year-old worker was closing the shop when the suspects pushed him to the ground and forced their way inside on Nov. 7. The suspects stole about $500 worth of e-cigarettes and the keys to the store. The worker refused medical attention at the scene. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Subway rider, 73, hit over the head with cane in unprovoked attack: NYPD
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 73-year-old subway rider was hit over the head with a cane in an unprovoked attack in Manhattan early Saturday morning, police said. The victim was riding a southbound No. 1 train near West 96th Street and Broadway on the Upper West Side when a man walking through the […]
Police: Driver on LIE shot by person in another vehicle
NEW YORK -- An investigation is underway Sunday after gunfire on the Long Island Expressway sent a driver to the hospital. The 26-year-old victim was hit in the leg by a shot fired from another car in the eastbound lanes near the exit for the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, sources told CBS2. Police are looking for the car, which was described as being either green or gray. The victim was in stable condition.There was no immediate word on what may have led to the shooting.
Pedestrian, 73, in critical condition after being struck by car on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 73-year-old male pedestrian is in critical condition after he was hit by a car on the corner of South Avenue and Forest Avenue in Mariners Harbor, police said. A portion of South Avenue was closed to vehicular traffic pending an investigation by the NYPD’s...
queenoftheclick.com
The 68th Precinct Shared What They Took From the Raid in Bay Ridge
The news explained that there was a raid at Big Chief Smoke Shop on 3rd Avenue. (. The small containers below are marked $50 – $60. Wow! Inflation hit cannabis hard. Recreational pot users have a lot of money. These fruity flavored ones are priced at $80.00 each!. Years...
News 12
Naugatuck police release details of infant’s brutal killing; FBI offers $10K reward as manhunt intensifies for suspect father
An intense manhunt continued Monday for a convicted felon accused of brutally killing his 11-month-old daughter and dismembering her body. Naugatuck police said Christopher Francisquini, 31, was out on parole and cut off his court-mandated ankle monitor before going on the run. Francisquini strangled and stabbed Camilla Francisquini inside their...
SUBWAY CANE ATTACK: Man, 73, beat in head by own cane after stranger grabs it on UWS
The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside hospital where he was treated for bruising and swelling to his face and head. He was listed in stable condition
Comments / 1