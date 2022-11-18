ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridge, NY

PIX11

Suspects shoot at people in Brooklyn playground: NYPD

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Three people pulled out guns and fired at a group of people inside a Brooklyn playground, police said Monday.  The unidentified shooters were in front of Kennedy King Playground on the evening of Nov. 7 when they shot toward a group inside the playground, “causing a grave risk of serious […]
BROOKLYN, NY
bronx.com

FDNY EMT, Oleg Yagudayev, 41, Arrested

On Friday, November 18, 2022, at approximately 1806 hours, the following 41-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 61st Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Oleg Yagudayev. FDNY EMT. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

4 sought in East New York smoke shop burglary

NEW YORK - Police are looking for four men accused of robbing a smoke shop in East New York. According to police, a 49-year-old worker was closing the shop when the suspects pushed him to the ground and forced their way inside on Nov. 7. The suspects stole about $500 worth of e-cigarettes and the keys to the store. The worker refused medical attention at the scene. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Police: Driver on LIE shot by person in another vehicle

NEW YORK -- An investigation is underway Sunday after gunfire on the Long Island Expressway sent a driver to the hospital. The 26-year-old victim was hit in the leg by a shot fired from another car in the eastbound lanes near the exit for the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, sources told CBS2. Police are looking for the car, which was described as being either green or gray. The victim was in stable condition.There was no immediate word on what may have led to the shooting. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenoftheclick.com

The 68th Precinct Shared What They Took From the Raid in Bay Ridge

The news explained that there was a raid at Big Chief Smoke Shop on 3rd Avenue. (. The small containers below are marked $50 – $60. Wow! Inflation hit cannabis hard. Recreational pot users have a lot of money. These fruity flavored ones are priced at $80.00 each!. Years...
RIDGE, NY
News 12

Naugatuck police release details of infant’s brutal killing; FBI offers $10K reward as manhunt intensifies for suspect father

An intense manhunt continued Monday for a convicted felon accused of brutally killing his 11-month-old daughter and dismembering her body. Naugatuck police said Christopher Francisquini, 31, was out on parole and cut off his court-mandated ankle monitor before going on the run. Francisquini strangled and stabbed Camilla Francisquini inside their...
NAUGATUCK, CT

