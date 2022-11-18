Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Collina Strada Drops Colorful Y2K-Inspired FW22 Collection
Cult classic brand Collina Strada has unveiled its Fall/Winter 2022 collection, fulfilling all of our whimsical Y2K-esque dreams. The rainbow-colored assortment of garments channel our inner Bratz dolls as the launch is teaming with bold fabrics and bright neon hues. Y2K tank tops are covered in rhinestones and made more experimental with an abundance of edgy slashes. Elsewhere, a mesh checkerboard T-shirt bear a flirty slit around the belly button paired with Zenon-approved metallic silver pants.
Best Puffer Jackets for Outdoor Pursuits of Any Caliber
The first puffer (or puffy) jacket was made by Eddie Bauer in the 1930s after he almost died from hypothermia on an ill-fated fishing trip. Although the initial design featured a down feather stuffing, the warm jackets have become filled with all sorts of insulation over the years. From synthetic concoctions to wool blends—or the […]
Black Leather Jackets for Men Are in Style This Winter — Spy Stylish Options Starting at Just $140
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. This winter, black leather jackets for men can be the key supporting player in your wardrobe. But no matter the season, donning a black leather jacket instantly ups your style game. Leather is an indestructible fabric when cared for properly, black goes with everything, and leather jackets are always going in and out of style. We promise: once you purchase a black leather jacket, you’ll find yourself looking for excuses to wear it. Due to their durability, black leather jackets were first worn...
Bike On—The Best Moto Jackets in Street Style
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The moto jacket is a street style classic. Over the years, multiple iterations of the iconic style from studded, to shearling, and even colorful options have all had their moments; but that doesn’t mean this classic can’t get a slight makeover. In 2022, it was the biker style jacket that reigned supreme, having been one of the most notable street style trends of the fall 2022 season. What can we expect next? Scroll through to get inspired, and shop our favorite picks too.
intheknow.com
8 classic handbags to snag while they’re on sale at Nordstrom
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Luckily for fashion lovers, there’s really no bad...
Chunky Knits Are Staples—29 Styles I Like (That Look Great With Jeans)
If I were to rattle off the list of items I turn to week after week during the fall and winter months, a chunky or oversize sweater would be one of the staples at the top of my list. What can I say? The knitwear silhouette is not only cozy with the relaxed fit but also incredibly chic and elevated-feeling. And honestly, it doesn't take more than adding a pair of jeans to create a standout, cool look with that trusty chunky knit.
hypebeast.com
Eytys Exalts Its ‘Benz’ Jeans in FW22 Denim Campaign
Who said denim can’t be sexy? Well, it definitely wasn’t Eytys. The Stockholm-based brand has unveiled its latest Fall/Winter 2022 denim campaign exalting its ‘Benz’ jeans. Titled “The Day After,” the new campaign celebrates the classic versatility of the BENZ jeans. Whether it be running to...
These Faux Leather Leggings Are Now Just $15 at Amazon, and Shoppers Say They're 'Surprisingly Comfortable'
Leather pants are a timeless fall and winter staple, proven to be a go-to choice seen on several celebs like Hilary Duff and Gigi Hadid. After all, they give any outfit an effortlessly cool look. And if you're on a mission to recreate a few of your favorite celebrity looks without spending a ton of money, then you might consider faux leather leggings instead.
I Basically Only Wear Relaxed Jeans Now—5 Simple Items I Wear With Them
Skinny jeans used to be my denim cut du jour. While I still consider the silhouette to be a classic choice, I don’t wear them as much and favor more relaxed styles now. In fact, I feel like my go-to jeans have been getting baggier and baggier over the last few seasons. And that brings me to why I’m here today. I thought I’d highlight a few of the pieces I wear with said coveted denim styles to bring you some styling and shopping inspiration.
Amazon is Offering Up to 50% Off Crocs in Nearly Every Color
Love 'em or hate 'em, you can't deny the merits of Crocs. These comfy, waterproof slip-on shoes may be divisive in terms of design, but you've got to hand it to them in terms of versatility: they tick all the boxes. You'd be hard-pressed to find a more reliable shoe for errands, getting your mail, or grabbing a bite with friends. Best of all, they're generally pretty affordable—and even more so when they go on sale!
sneakernews.com
A BATHING APE Presents Two Vintage-Inspired, Fall-Appropriate SK8 STAs
Whereas most of us are about ready to trade out earth tones for Christmas colors, A BATHING APE is still basking in the Fall. For their latest offering, the legendary streetwear label has dressed the SK8 STA in two vintage-inspired colorways that are perfectly attuned with said season. Emulating the...
Gear Patrol
These Stylish Prints Make an Excellent Holiday Gift, Especially On Sale
Looking for more Black Friday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month. If you're looking for a stylish gift for a loved one but don't want to risk copping the wrong size sweater or a pair of sneakers theyhaven't been eyeballing all year, a framed print is an excellent option. One of the best places on the web to find something like this is Sonic Editions. Going strong for over 10 years, the site has amassed a huge selection of fine art photography, working with legendary photographers and archives to provide one of the most comprehensive lifestyle print selections we've ever seen. Right now, you can snag 10 percent off sitewide with the code 10blackfriday22, giving you the rare opportunity to save on high-quality prints that are already quite affordable, given their place in the art world.
I'm a Shopping Editor—34 Boots, Flats, Shoulder Bags, Clutches, and Totes I Love
Hey, there. I'm the shopping director here at WWW. In my role, I spend a hefty chunky of my day sourcing fresh finds to create edits of must-try pieces. I recently showcased some of my favorite fall buys and cool pieces under $100. Today, I thought I'd bring you a curation that focuses on two of my favorite style categories—shoes and bags.
Vogue
Bella’s Vintage Prada Boots Work As Hard As She Does
Bella Hadid is undoubtedly the model of the moment, from fronting campaigns for brands like Balenciaga, Fendi and Swarovski, to shutting down Paris Fashion Week with a viral spray-on dress moment at the Coperni spring/summer 2023 show (subsequently inspiring a multitude of Halloween costumes). And when it comes to her personal wardrobe, the model also serves nonstop looks. As any avid fan of Bella’s style knows, she can’t get enough of a particular hot item right now: vintage Prada lug-sole boots.
I visited an Ugg retail store and saw why the beloved early 2000s shoes are making a comeback
Ugg seems to be making a comeback this fall after originally gaining popularity in the early 2000s. Deckers Outdoor Corp, which owns Ugg, reported the brand's sales increased by $28.1 million year-over-year in its most recent quarter. I visited an Ugg store in New York City to see what business...
These Bestselling Lug Sole Boots Fans Call a 'Cute Winter Staple' Are 50% On Amazon Right Now
Winter weather is officially here and everyone’s clamoring for cold-weather gear. And if you are in the market for boots, head straight to Amazon because the uber-popular Soda Pilot Chelsea Ankle booties are on major sale right now, with deals up to 60% off!. Here at Parade.com, we're all...
“I want to eat the rack,” says Cult Gaia designer Jasmin Hekmat during a preview of her resort assortment. Not literally, of course, but she is referring to the deliciously-sweet color palette of her new playful pieces, all designed in vibrant shades of pinks, oranges, and greens. “I had all my guards down [this season] and went for color, fun, and magic.”
Gear Patrol
50% Off a Denim Quilt Built for Cabins, Camping and Cozy Living
What do you get when you mix plush fleece with durable denim? A great, cold-weather quilt. Denim might not be the first material you think of when you’re imagining the coziest of cabin decor, but this new winter favorite will easily convince you. Woven from breathable cotton, durable Cordura and stretchy Coolmax, this standout quilt is a great piece to gift or toss across your favorite couch. Added insulation helps the quilt keep fans extra cozy around the campfire, while faux leather handles ensure ease of storage and transport from couch to campfire. For a limited time, bring the Stoic Denim Single Quilt home for 50 percent off at Backcountry: scoop it up for just $40 and let the #cabinvibes commence.
Gear Patrol
The Best Ties for Tying (Pun Intended) an Outfit Together
In this metaphorical sartorial sundae, the tie is the cherry on top — an optional add-on, sure, but essential to any great sundae. Don't think of your tie as a burden, but rather an opportunity. Your tie can be anything you want it to be, especially now that suits are more relaxed than ever. Pick one that suits your, well, suit, but also your personal style.
Victoria Beckham And Mia Regan Give Vogue An Exclusive First Look At Their Vintage-Inspired Denim Collection
“Victoria and I have always been in conversation about fashion,” says Mia Regan. She’s referring, of course, to Victoria Beckham, with whom – as a rising model and an influential dresser herself – Mia has always had lots to talk about. It was last year, when Victoria suggested a louche pair of trousers in one of her collections be named after Mia, who “loves a baggy fit”, that the idea of a collaboration first came up.
