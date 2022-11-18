Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
Senate Democrats restart talks to try to help DACA recipients during lame-duck session
Senate Democrats are racing against the clock to try to strike an agreement with Republicans to provide a pathway to citizenship for recipients of the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The program, launched in 2012, allows undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children to live and work...
Albany Herald
Special counsel in Mar-a-Lago and January 6 investigations begins work with no sign probes will slow down
Newly appointed special counsel Jack Smith is getting to work with no signs yet that the two investigations he now oversees around Donald Trump will slow down -- despite being stuck in the Netherlands due to a cycling injury. The Justice Department notified a federal appeals court that Smith is...
Albany Herald
Congress gives final passage to renaming VA buildings after Johnny Isakson, Max Cleland
ATLANTA – Two Atlanta-area Veterans Affairs buildings are being renamed for two former U.S. senators from Georgia who served as longtime advocates for America’s veterans. The U.S. House of Representatives passed two bills last week that authorized renaming the VA Regional Office in Decatur after the late Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson and the VA Medical Center in Atlanta for former Democratic Sen. Max Cleland, who died late last year.
Albany Herald
America faces a possible rail strike in two weeks after largest union rejects labor deal
America faces a growing risk of a crippling national freight rail strike in two weeks. The rank-and-file members of the nation's largest rail union, which represents the industry's conductors, rejected a tentative labor deal with freight railroads, the union announced Monday. The nation's second-largest rail union, which represents engineers, ratified...
Albany Herald
Twitter Africa employees accuse Elon Musk of discrimination over severance terms
Laid-off employees at Twitter's Africa headquarters are accusing Twitter of "deliberately and recklessly flouting the laws of Ghana" and trying to "silence and intimidate" them after they were fired. The team has hired a lawyer and sent a letter to the company demanding it comply with the West African nation's...
Albany Herald
Twitter won't restore Alex Jones' account, Elon Musk says
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones won't be returning to Twitter and will remain banned from the platform, according to its new owner, Elon Musk. Musk declared on Friday that Jones' account will not be restored, in spite of some users' requests, and spent the weekend defending the decision even as Twitter moved to restore other suspended accounts including that of former President Donald Trump.
OECD forecast: High rates, inflation to slow world growth
Hobbled by high interest rates, punishing inflation and Russia's war against Ukraine, the world economy is expected to eke out only modest growth this year and to expand even more tepidly in 2023. That was the sobering forecast issued Tuesday by the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. In...
Social Security's Huge 2023 COLA Could Hurt Seniors in the Long Run
Workers and seniors need to start preparing for this.
Two communities find a cure for medical debt: pandemic stimulus funds
Local governments in Ohio and Illinois are using American Rescue Plan Act money to relieve residents struggling with medical debt by partnering with an organization that buys debt and wipes the slate clean for debtors. It’s a strategy advocates say could be duplicated across the country to help erase a multibillion-dollar problem. On Nov. 9, […] The post Two communities find a cure for medical debt: pandemic stimulus funds appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Albany Herald
As Meta and Twitter slash staff, TikTok plans to keep hiring
While much of Silicon Valley is grappling with hiring freezes and job cuts, at least one social media company is still planning to keep hiring: TikTok. The short-form video app remains committed to its goal of hiring nearly 1,000 engineers at its Mountain View office, a person familiar with the matter confirmed to CNN on Monday. This specific hiring target is related to the company's goal of ensuring US user data is overseen by a team based in the United States amid scrutiny in Washington due to its parent company ByteDance's ties to China.
Albany Herald
STEVE ROBERTS: Republicans to Trump: Just go, go, go!
In 1972, the esteemed political philosopher Dr. Seuss wrote a children’s book in which unmitigated umbrage is directed at an implacable pooch in a purple jumpsuit named Marvin K. Mooney. “The time has come! The time is now!” inveighs the exasperated narrator. “Just go. Go. Go! I don’t care...
