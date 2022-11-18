Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Pella – Sinterklaas and Christmas at the Historical Village
Valerie Van Kooten and Jessi Vos with Pella Historical Society and Museums preview the holiday season in the Historical Village and the return of Sinterklaas in December. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Public Library Report
The Knoxville Public Library is funded primarily by the residents of Knoxville, Marion County Board of Supervisors, state/federal monies, private donations and collection of fees. The annual report has just been released. Income for fiscal year 2022 showed over $318,000 came from the city, which is the largest portion of...
kniakrls.com
Billy Joe “Bill” Colwell, Jr.
A graveside service for Billy Joe “Bill” Colwell, Jr., age 54, of Knoxville, will be held on Wednesday, November 23rd, at 1:00 P.M. at Union Chapel Cemetery in Monroe County. Bill’s wishes were to be cremated. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Bill’s memory to Pella Comfort House. Winfield Funeral Home in Knoxville is assisting Bill’s family with his arrangements.
kniakrls.com
Sinterklaas Returns to Pella December 3rd
Pella Historical Society is bringing back Sinterklaas Day festivities. A parade returns to Franklin Street on Saturday, December 3rd to welcome in the Dutch’s popular version of St. Nicholas at 10 a.m. A meet and greet will follow at the Pella Historical Village in the Scholte Church. The event...
kniakrls.com
Indianola City Council to Review Sign Exemption Requests
The Indianola City Council meets in regular session this evening. The council will hold a pair of public hearings on sign exemption requests, and consider a major site plan addition to the property for a drive-thru restaurant at 102 N Jefferson Way. The council will also a public hearing on amending the city sign code, and a public hearing on the sale of property located at 1206 W 2nd Ave, and consider a preliminary plat for Indianola Industrial Park 3, and a preliminary plat for Heritage Hills 12. Before the meeting begins, the council will meet in a study session to review the Master Plan Document, and review the recommendations from the Indianola Sustainability committee.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Judi Van Hulzen
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Judi Van Hulzen a nurse at Marion County Public Health. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
kniakrls.com
Ellis Law Offices Hat/Glove Drive Ongoing
The 12th annual Ellis Law Offices Hat/Glove drive has begun. Ryan Ellis said the program started 12 years ago when he saw kids crossing the street on a brutally cold day without hats or gloves, and so he donated items to be dropped off that day. Ellis said that since that point, the drive has grown tremendously, and last year it collected 1500 items to be donated to schools across Warren County, and all donations are matched by a dollar amount with a check presented to Unravel Pediatric Cancer – Iowa.
Iowa is Home to a Holiday-Themed Haunted House
The Halloween season has been over for weeks, but if you just can't let it go, there is a way to mix a little Halloween into your Christmas!. Thanks to a new article from Only in Your State, we got word of a Christmas-themed haunted house here in Iowa. For one night only, The Slaughterhouse in Des Moines will transform into 'Krampus.'
KCCI.com
A sneak peek at the Marshall County Courthouse
MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — For the first time in four years, the Marshall County Courthouse opened its doors Saturday for its rededication ceremony, led by the Marshalltown Masonic Temple. The first look inside the newly renovated building showed the county is still constructing modern offices while keeping some of...
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Indianola – Referees in High School Sports
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Indianola Activities Director Lee Nelson about treating referees with respect at high school sports. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Walk Through a Christmas Wonderland at an Awesome Iowa Event
These past few weeks, we've told you about some of the best and biggest holiday light displays here in Iowa. There's Jolly Holiday Lights at Adventureland, the Mount Pleasant Festival of Lights, Holiday Lights at the Lake in Coralville, and Christmas Acres in Le Mars. Another one you may want to check out this holiday season is over in Ames!
kniakrls.com
Tour of Stores, Tree Lighting Returning Monday
The holiday season kicks off in Pella Monday with the annual tree lighting at the returning De Kerstdagen Tour of Stores. Most downtown Pella businesses will have extended hours from 5 to 8 p.m. and Marion County Bank will be selling discounted Pella Bucks at the same time, with 10% off up to $500 per household. The annual tree lighting ceremony starts at 5:30 p.m. on the Tulip Toren, which includes a proclamation by Mayor Don DeWaard and performances of Christmas Carols from Pella and Pella Christian students. Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit with kids and horse-drawn carriage rides will also be going after 6 p.m. The KNIA/KRLS Lil’ Big Red Radio will be at the kickoff to the holidays in Pella.
kniakrls.com
American Home Findings Association to Move
It’s official, American Home Findings Association (AHFA) will be moving their operation in Knoxville from the Iowa State Extension Office to the Raceway Mall at 831 North Lincoln Street in Knoxville. They will be located in Suite 1050. Katy Gottschalk, spokesperson for AHFA tells KNIA/KRLS News that all their...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
kniakrls.com
Warren County Residents Well Grants
Warren County residents who have a private well on their property can take advantage of the Grants-to-Counties program to have it cleaned and monitored. The program will test the well for Total Coliform Bacteria, E. coli, and Arsenic for free, reimburse up to $500 for plugging a well, up to $300 for plugging a cistern, and up to $1,000 for well rehabilitation. For more information on the Grants-to-Counties program, contact Warren County Environmental Health.
kniakrls.com
Groundbreaking Event Slated for Former VA Grounds
Marion County and the City of Knoxville will be kicking off the initial phase of redevelopment on the former Veterans Administration grounds. The area that is slated to get underway is for 34 new housing units. Knoxville CIty Manager Heather Ussery tells KNIA/KRLS News about the development, “This project came...
kniakrls.com
Knoxville City Council to Meet
The Knoxville City Council will meet in regular session on Monday, November 21. They will set a date of meeting to approve an agreement with Ridge Development LLC including annual appropriation tax increment payments. They will establish fees and charges for Parks and Recreation Services. They will receive the annual report from the library, hold a public hearing on the Ridge Development plan, establish a related Urban Renewal Area, plans and projects, among other items related to the development. They will consider rezoning amendments and vacant building permits and inspections, and consider the use of golf carts and UTV’s on city streets, among other matters.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Snow Ordinance Reminders
Snow has already hit Marion County. What are some of the rules pertaining to dealing with the snow?. Meredith Clark, Knoxville Community Service Officer tells KNIA/KRLS News about the snow ordinance, “A snow ordinance being put into effect actually happens from Chief Fuller. He will decide that and it is based on if we’re expected to get one inch or more of snow and ice.”
kniakrls.com
IN DEPTH: National Diabetes Awareness Month
November is National Diabetes Awareness month. If you have diabetes, a local support group is here to help. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Lauryn Verry and Susie Roberts, dietitians with the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
KCCI.com
Des Moines middle school principal placed on leave
DES MOINES, Iowa — The principal of Hiatt Middle School in Des Moines is on leave. The school district told KCCI that Principal Joseph Green was placed on leave last Wednesday. They did not disclose the reason why Green was placed on leave or confirm whether he is under investigation.
Comments / 0