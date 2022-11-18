Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Pella – Sinterklaas and Christmas at the Historical Village
Valerie Van Kooten and Jessi Vos with Pella Historical Society and Museums preview the holiday season in the Historical Village and the return of Sinterklaas in December. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Public Library Report
The Knoxville Public Library is funded primarily by the residents of Knoxville, Marion County Board of Supervisors, state/federal monies, private donations and collection of fees. The annual report has just been released. Income for fiscal year 2022 showed over $318,000 came from the city, which is the largest portion of...
kniakrls.com
IN DEPTH: National Diabetes Awareness Month
November is National Diabetes Awareness month. If you have diabetes, a local support group is here to help. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Lauryn Verry and Susie Roberts, dietitians with the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
kniakrls.com
Billy Joe “Bill” Colwell, Jr.
A graveside service for Billy Joe “Bill” Colwell, Jr., age 54, of Knoxville, will be held on Wednesday, November 23rd, at 1:00 P.M. at Union Chapel Cemetery in Monroe County. Bill’s wishes were to be cremated. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Bill’s memory to Pella Comfort House. Winfield Funeral Home in Knoxville is assisting Bill’s family with his arrangements.
kniakrls.com
Season of Gratitude Continuing at Central College
It’s the Season of Gratitude at Central College, a program that extends to students and faculty alike and challenges campus to give to others locally and beyond. This past week was the annual food drive, with boxes available on campus for non-perishable food donations, and highlighted by a visit from the KNIA/KRLS Lil’ Big Red Radio at the Maytag Student Center on Thursday.
kniakrls.com
Home for the Holidays Event December 10th
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce and Indianola Downtown Merchants are hosting the Home for the Holidays event on the downtown Indianola square on December 10th, featuring deals from local businesses, a special 25 foot tree lighting, complete with the Indianola High School A Capella choir, and a lighted parade. The parade is open to all who wish to participate, and will have prizes for Best Overall entry, Best Novelty entry, and Chamber’s Choice award.
kniakrls.com
Groundbreaking Event Slated for Former VA Grounds
Marion County and the City of Knoxville will be kicking off the initial phase of redevelopment on the former Veterans Administration grounds. The area that is slated to get underway is for 34 new housing units. Knoxville CIty Manager Heather Ussery tells KNIA/KRLS News about the development, “This project came...
kniakrls.com
Tour of Stores, Tree Lighting Returning Monday
The holiday season kicks off in Pella Monday with the annual tree lighting at the returning De Kerstdagen Tour of Stores. Most downtown Pella businesses will have extended hours from 5 to 8 p.m. and Marion County Bank will be selling discounted Pella Bucks at the same time, with 10% off up to $500 per household. The annual tree lighting ceremony starts at 5:30 p.m. on the Tulip Toren, which includes a proclamation by Mayor Don DeWaard and performances of Christmas Carols from Pella and Pella Christian students. Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit with kids and horse-drawn carriage rides will also be going after 6 p.m. The KNIA/KRLS Lil’ Big Red Radio will be at the kickoff to the holidays in Pella.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville City Council to Meet
The Knoxville City Council will meet in regular session on Monday, November 21. They will set a date of meeting to approve an agreement with Ridge Development LLC including annual appropriation tax increment payments. They will establish fees and charges for Parks and Recreation Services. They will receive the annual report from the library, hold a public hearing on the Ridge Development plan, establish a related Urban Renewal Area, plans and projects, among other items related to the development. They will consider rezoning amendments and vacant building permits and inspections, and consider the use of golf carts and UTV’s on city streets, among other matters.
kniakrls.com
Simpson Productions “Little Women” Continuing Today
Simpson Productions is continuing their showings of Little Women this weekend. The show is adapted from the novel by Louisa May Alcott, and features the story of Jo March and her sisters as they grow up during the Civil War. Director Ann Woldt tells KNIA News she was drawn to the adaptation because it is a timeless book that she grew up with, and has lessons that still hold true today from a book written in the 1860’s.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Snow Ordinance Reminders
Snow has already hit Marion County. What are some of the rules pertaining to dealing with the snow?. Meredith Clark, Knoxville Community Service Officer tells KNIA/KRLS News about the snow ordinance, “A snow ordinance being put into effect actually happens from Chief Fuller. He will decide that and it is based on if we’re expected to get one inch or more of snow and ice.”
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Panthers vs. Cancer Looks To Build On Already Successful Silent Auction
The Knoxville Girls Basketball Squad had their first full game action on Thursday night in the annual Pride Scrimmage. While the Panthers beat Ottumwa 40-32 there is a more important meaning behind the game, than just playing someone else in a different color of uniform. The Pride Scrimmage requires teams that participate in the games also perform a community service project. The Panthers vs. Cancer game on January 21st will be the service project that Knoxville is tied to. Coach Matt Ritchhart tells KNIA/KRLS Sports he and his wife Megan have been hard at work all offseason to help make the silent auction even better than last year.
kniakrls.com
Bank Iowa Donates to Athletic Departments for Touchdowns Scored
Bank Iowa made a donation following the fall sports season to the Pella Community School District and Pella Christian High School. The local branch gave $20 for every home touchdown scored by the Dutch and Eagles over the past few months as part of their “Powered by” segment for 92.1 KRLS. All proceeds from the donations are going to support the athletics programs at both Pella and Pella Christian Schools. Combined, $1,120 was donated.
kniakrls.com
Fire Department Pumper is Arriving
The Knoxville Fire Department received approval by the Knoxville City Council in early October to purchase a refurbished rescue pumper for the cost of $345,500. The pumper is expected to arrive in Knoxville Tuesday. The refurbished pumper has increased storage for more equipment. According to firemen at the Knoxville station the pumper that is being purchased will replace another truck the department currently uses.
kniakrls.com
Pella Boys Wrestlers Poised for Breakout Season
The past two seasons have seen a surge in success for the Pella boys wrestling team — but by the district meet, many of the talented athletes in green and white just missed state tournament bids. With several key returners and a few talented newcomers, Pella Head Coach Jay...
kniakrls.com
Marion County Board of Supervisors to Meet
The Marion County Board of Supervisors will meet in regular session Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. at 3014 East Main Street. The board will discuss the Junction 92 Project plan of finance. The board is expected to authorize a funding agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation for County-State-Traffic-Engineering-Program (CSTEP) Project.
kniakrls.com
Pella Christian’s Isaac Kacmarynski Receives Scholarship from the IBA
At the Class 1A State Championship Football game Friday night, the Iowa Bankers Association announced Pella Christian senior Isaac Kacmarynski as the recipient of the IBA’s 2022 Student Athlete Achievement Award in Class 1A. Along with the award from the IBA, comes a $1,000 scholarship to the college of...
kniakrls.com
Vetterick excited to lead Norwalk’s new girls wrestling program
When Alanah Vetterick started wrestling in third grade, she was the only girl in the room on day one and quickly asked her mother if it was OK for her to be there. Nearly 15 years later, Vetterick appears to be right where she belongs as the first-ever girls head wrestling coach at Norwalk Community.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Girls Basketball Featuring Two Seniors
The Indianola girls basketball team will have two seniors on this year’s squad, including four-year starter Emily Naughton and Gillian Smith. Head coach Jeff Janssen tells KNIA Sports he will be relying on those two quite a bit to set an example for the younger athletes. “They have really...
kniakrls.com
Indianola City Council to Review Sign Exemption Requests
The Indianola City Council meets in regular session this evening. The council will hold a pair of public hearings on sign exemption requests, and consider a major site plan addition to the property for a drive-thru restaurant at 102 N Jefferson Way. The council will also a public hearing on amending the city sign code, and a public hearing on the sale of property located at 1206 W 2nd Ave, and consider a preliminary plat for Indianola Industrial Park 3, and a preliminary plat for Heritage Hills 12. Before the meeting begins, the council will meet in a study session to review the Master Plan Document, and review the recommendations from the Indianola Sustainability committee.
Comments / 0